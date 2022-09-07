ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickory, NC

WSOC Charlotte

Neighborhood on edge after group of kids attempt to force their way into cars

CHARLOTTE — Several people tell Channel 9 they believe a group of young kids is trying to force their way into people’s cars, sometimes even while they’re still inside. Police went to a day care where one of those incidents happened hoping to get video, but unfortunately the camera didn’t capture it. One of the victims told police a group of young kids pulled her car door open before her dogs scared them off.
CHARLOTTE, NC
City
WBTV

‘Help us, please:’ People in one Charlotte community will soon be forced to vacate their homes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV viewer said people in her neighborhood, including herself, are feeling pressure to find a new place to live and with little time to do it. A letter from the new rental company in the JT Williams neighborhood has people worried about finding a place to live. WBTV spent the day in this area talking to residents on disability and with low incomes. Packing up their lives and moving on is easier said than done.
CHARLOTTE, NC
caldwellcountync.org

Arrest Made in Case of Injuried Dog

The Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement Officers received a tip in this case on September 7, 2022. After investigating the tip, our Officers were able to identify the owner of the dog. The owner of the dog was identified as Bethany Marie Beaver, 21, of Lenoir. Further investigation determined that Beaver had left the animal on the side of the roadway where our Officer had located her.
WBTV

One killed in Gaston County dump truck crash

DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a dump truck accident on Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety says. The NCDPS says they are on scene for the single-vehicle crash. A driver of a dump truck crashed on Alexis High Shoals Road and died. More information...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Bodycam footage from fatal Concord police shooting released

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - New police video of a deadly Concord Police Department officer-involved shooting that killed Brandon Combs in February has been released. Police say Combs was attempting to steal a car from Modern Nissan in Concord before he was shot multiple times by former Concord officer Timothy Larson.
CONCORD, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Fire at high school in Yadkin County sparks investigation

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency crews responded to a fire at Forbush High School in Yadkin County Tuesday. Firefighters with the Forbush Volunteer Fire Department said early detection from a monitored alarm system helped in minimal damages from a fire that started in an electrical motor above the ceiling in the HVAC system at the school.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
Niner Times

Concord Mills mall shooting

The Concord police confirmed that two men were arrested and one man shot during a chase inside the Concord Mills Mall on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Police responded to a report of three men who stole credit cards inside the mall. When approached by the police, the three men started running. The police chased them through the mall and into a construction area within the mall.
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead in Hudson

HUDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - A person is dead following an officer-involved shooting Friday morning in Hudson. Hudson Police say they were responding to a 911 hangup around 5:30 a.m. at a home off Eastview Street. A press release issued after the shooting said an altercation ensued that resulted in an...
HUDSON, NC
fortmillsun.com

Fort Mill Man Among 3 Inmates Who Overdosed on Fentanyl in County Jail

A Fort Mill man was among three inmates who overdosed on Fentanyl overnight while being housed at the York County Detention Center, authorities said. Colton Lukas Haire, 25, of Fort Mill, and two other inmates were rushed to the hospital, where they were treated and released back to jail, according to sheriff’s Public Information Officer Trent Faris. (Haire has been in jail since March on charges of attempted murder, burglary, assault & battery, assaulting police officers while resisting and escape.)
FORT MILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Family Demands Justice Over The Murders Of Two Brothers

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte family is devastated over the loss of two brothers gunned down at a southwest Charlotte apartment complex. 18-year-old Joe Galicia, and 20-year-old Gary Galicia were shot at an apartment complex on Rose Ridge Place near Clanton Road on August 30th. Joe died on the scene, his brother Gary passed away four days later. The family says they left home to pick up food for the family and never returned. Their father says they forgive the person who took their sons away.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Gaston County Police Department launches new cold case unit

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Closing the books on unsolved homicides is an urgent undertaking for the Gaston County Police Department. Captain Billy Downey heads up the department’s newly established cold case unit. “We have 10 cases, I would say probably half of the cold cases that we know,...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Suspect sought in Rutherfordton larceny

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Investigators with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office are looking for a larceny suspect who was seen leaving the scene in a white vehicle. Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the owner of the vehicle involved in the recent larceny from Carpenter Mulch Products Inc. in Rutherfordton.
RUTHERFORDTON, NC
FOX Carolina

Woman beat Upstate man with bat wrapped in razor wire

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Blacksburg woman who violently attacked a man with a baseball bat wrapped in razor wire pleaded guilty to charges on Wednesday. Kristina Barnett, 28, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. She will also serve 5 years of probation after she is released.
BLACKSBURG, SC

