Neighborhood on edge after group of kids attempt to force their way into cars
CHARLOTTE — Several people tell Channel 9 they believe a group of young kids is trying to force their way into people’s cars, sometimes even while they’re still inside. Police went to a day care where one of those incidents happened hoping to get video, but unfortunately the camera didn’t capture it. One of the victims told police a group of young kids pulled her car door open before her dogs scared them off.
Deputies searching for 13-year-old who ran away from home in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 13-year-old who they say ran away from home. Deputies said Trenton Blanton ran away from his home on Oxford Place Drive in Fort Mill on the morning of Sept. 9. Blanton was last seen around...
Driver dies after crash in western York County, troopers say
YORK COUNTY — A driver is dead after a fiery crash in western York County on Friday afternoon, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. After 5 p.m., a 2007 Ford Escape driving east on Smithford Road -- five miles west of Hickory Grove -- went off the right side of the road and hit a tree before catching fire, troopers said.
fox46.com
‘Will not be tolerated’: Investigation underway after messages written inside Fort Mill HS bathroom
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway after school officials said messages that could be interpreted as a threat were written inside the Fort Mill High School bathroom. School officials tell Queen City News that someone wrote messages on a bathroom wall and stall at...
Woman fights off broad-daylight rape attempt near NC park, suspect on the run, police say
The suspect may have injuries to his face and arms from struggling with the victim, police said.
WBTV
‘Help us, please:’ People in one Charlotte community will soon be forced to vacate their homes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV viewer said people in her neighborhood, including herself, are feeling pressure to find a new place to live and with little time to do it. A letter from the new rental company in the JT Williams neighborhood has people worried about finding a place to live. WBTV spent the day in this area talking to residents on disability and with low incomes. Packing up their lives and moving on is easier said than done.
caldwellcountync.org
Arrest Made in Case of Injuried Dog
The Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement Officers received a tip in this case on September 7, 2022. After investigating the tip, our Officers were able to identify the owner of the dog. The owner of the dog was identified as Bethany Marie Beaver, 21, of Lenoir. Further investigation determined that Beaver had left the animal on the side of the roadway where our Officer had located her.
WBTV
One killed in Gaston County dump truck crash
DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a dump truck accident on Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety says. The NCDPS says they are on scene for the single-vehicle crash. A driver of a dump truck crashed on Alexis High Shoals Road and died. More information...
Person killed in Caldwell County officer-involved shooting: police
The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on the 150 block of Eastview Street near Cedar Valley Road.
WBTV
Bodycam footage from fatal Concord police shooting released
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - New police video of a deadly Concord Police Department officer-involved shooting that killed Brandon Combs in February has been released. Police say Combs was attempting to steal a car from Modern Nissan in Concord before he was shot multiple times by former Concord officer Timothy Larson.
Fire at high school in Yadkin County sparks investigation
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency crews responded to a fire at Forbush High School in Yadkin County Tuesday. Firefighters with the Forbush Volunteer Fire Department said early detection from a monitored alarm system helped in minimal damages from a fire that started in an electrical motor above the ceiling in the HVAC system at the school.
Niner Times
Concord Mills mall shooting
The Concord police confirmed that two men were arrested and one man shot during a chase inside the Concord Mills Mall on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Police responded to a report of three men who stole credit cards inside the mall. When approached by the police, the three men started running. The police chased them through the mall and into a construction area within the mall.
WBTV
Officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead in Hudson
HUDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - A person is dead following an officer-involved shooting Friday morning in Hudson. Hudson Police say they were responding to a 911 hangup around 5:30 a.m. at a home off Eastview Street. A press release issued after the shooting said an altercation ensued that resulted in an...
fortmillsun.com
Fort Mill Man Among 3 Inmates Who Overdosed on Fentanyl in County Jail
A Fort Mill man was among three inmates who overdosed on Fentanyl overnight while being housed at the York County Detention Center, authorities said. Colton Lukas Haire, 25, of Fort Mill, and two other inmates were rushed to the hospital, where they were treated and released back to jail, according to sheriff’s Public Information Officer Trent Faris. (Haire has been in jail since March on charges of attempted murder, burglary, assault & battery, assaulting police officers while resisting and escape.)
wccbcharlotte.com
Suspect Wanted For Intentionally Injuring Dog, Leaving It To Die In Caldwell County
CALDWELL CO., N.C. — Piedmont Animal Rescue is offering a $3,500 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for severely injuring a dog and leaving it to die on the side of the road in Caldwell County. On Saturday, September 2nd, Caldwell...
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Family Demands Justice Over The Murders Of Two Brothers
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte family is devastated over the loss of two brothers gunned down at a southwest Charlotte apartment complex. 18-year-old Joe Galicia, and 20-year-old Gary Galicia were shot at an apartment complex on Rose Ridge Place near Clanton Road on August 30th. Joe died on the scene, his brother Gary passed away four days later. The family says they left home to pick up food for the family and never returned. Their father says they forgive the person who took their sons away.
WBTV
Gaston County Police Department launches new cold case unit
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Closing the books on unsolved homicides is an urgent undertaking for the Gaston County Police Department. Captain Billy Downey heads up the department’s newly established cold case unit. “We have 10 cases, I would say probably half of the cold cases that we know,...
my40.tv
Suspect sought in Rutherfordton larceny
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Investigators with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office are looking for a larceny suspect who was seen leaving the scene in a white vehicle. Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the owner of the vehicle involved in the recent larceny from Carpenter Mulch Products Inc. in Rutherfordton.
WYFF4.com
Lanes of Rutherfordton Highway back open after crash in Cherokee County, emergency management says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — Cherokee County Emergency Management said all lanes of Rutherfordton Highway are back open after a crash Saturday morning. The agency had asked drivers to avoid the area between Studebaker Road and Keg Town Mill Road due to the crash. According to the agency's Facebook page,...
FOX Carolina
Woman beat Upstate man with bat wrapped in razor wire
BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Blacksburg woman who violently attacked a man with a baseball bat wrapped in razor wire pleaded guilty to charges on Wednesday. Kristina Barnett, 28, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. She will also serve 5 years of probation after she is released.
