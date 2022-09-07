Pack of motorcyclists pull driver from car, beat him after near collision in Clinton Twp., cops say

A 35-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Bucks County, authorities said. Anthony Dwornitski was driving on the exit ramp from I-95 south to the Cornwell Heights Park and Ride in Bensalem when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a concrete barrier on the right shoulder around 8:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, Pennsylvania State Police said.

