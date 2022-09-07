Pack of motorcyclists pull driver from car, beat him after near collision in Clinton Twp., cops say

Read full article on original website
Armed Man Shot Dead By State Police In Eastern PA
An armed man was shot dead by state police on Thursday, Sept. 8 in Monroe County, authorities said. An unidentified 36-year-old man was fatally shot while troopers were completing a welfare check at a home on Deer Drive North in Middle Smithfield Township around 10 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.
2-year-old now in stable condition after being struck by amusement park ride in Warren County
HOPE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The two-year-old that was sent to the hospital in critical condition last month after being hit by an amusement park ride in Warren County has improved, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. The child’s condition has been downgraded since...
Five arrested after fleeing from police in stolen Porsche in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Five Essex County residents were arrested after they allegedly fled from police in a stolen Porsche in Morris County Friday morning, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. On September 9, at around 5:43 a.m., Montville Township police received calls from residents in the...
Morris County Man Assaulted Victim At Local Business, Police Say
A Morris County man was charged after assaulting a victim at a local business, authorities said. Martin Aguilar, 28, is accused of assaulting the victim at a business in Denville on Tuesday, Aug. 30, township police said in a release on Friday, Sept. 9. Aguilar, of Denville, was charged with...
Stolen Car Chase Leads Police on Massive Manhunt
MORRIS COUNTY — The Town of Boonton Police Department, New Jersey State Police is assisting the Montville Township Police Department with an ongoing investigation. Their investigation led to an area being search in Parsippany at the Jersey City Reservoir Property and Interstate 287 Southbound. Multiple law enforcement agencies are...
Police: Motorcyclists drag man from vehicle, assault him after near collision in Clinton Twp., NJ
CLINTON TWP., N.J. - Police in Hunterdon County, New Jersey are looking for a group of motorcyclists they say assaulted a 62-year-old man and stole his cellphone over the weekend. Officers in Clinton Township were sent to Cokesbury Road Saturday shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday for the report of an...
Police: Homeless man stabbed street sweeper
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — In Monroe County a homeless man faces charges, accused of stabbing a street sweeper. Police say 43-year-old Arnaldo Delrio was talking with the driver at Mount Pocono Plaza when Delrio jumped into the street sweeper's vehicle through an open window and started stabbing the driver.
Driver, 30, Killed In Berks County Crash: Police
A 30-year-old driver was killed when his vehicle slammed into a pole in Berks County, authorities said. First responders found Steven Root, of Mertztown, trapped inside the car on the 1900 block of State Street in Longswamp Township around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Pennsylvania State Police said. He was...
Motorcyclist, 35, Killed In Bucks County Crash: Police
A 35-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Bucks County, authorities said. Anthony Dwornitski was driving on the exit ramp from I-95 south to the Cornwell Heights Park and Ride in Bensalem when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a concrete barrier on the right shoulder around 8:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, Pennsylvania State Police said.
Toddler remains hospitalized 3 weeks after N.J. amusement park train strike
A 2-year-old was in stable condition Thursday, nearly three weeks after being hit by a train ride at the Land of Make Believe amusement park in Warren County, authorities said. The accident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. on Aug. 20 at the park in Hope Township. The toddler was flown...
Man faces marijuana charges following traffic stop in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County man is facing marijuana charges following a traffic stop in Denville Township Thursday night, according to police. On September 8, at around 8:18 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle on the Interstate 80 eastbound on ramp after police observed the vehicle with multiple motor vehicle violations, police said.
Man charged with concealing firearms in Pike County
GREENE TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a man was charged with concealing firearms in Pike County on Tuesday morning. State Police say they conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe for numerous traffic violations. During the stop, troopers say they identified the driver as William Goring, traveling with […]
PSP: Catalytic converter cut off and stolen overnight
BANKS TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police say someone cut off and stole a catalytic converter from a Carbon County vehicle earlier this week. According to officials, an unknown suspect cut off and stole a catalytic converter from Meadowbrook Landscaping’s 2019 Ford sometime between 5 p.m. on Wednesday and 7 a.m. on Thursday. Troopers said […]
Arrest made in fatal drug overdose
LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin and Whitehall Township Police Chief Michael Marks say they have made an arrest in a fatal drug overdose. Police say, Natalia Hellriegel, 29, of Ephrata, was arrested for allegedly supplying a man with heroin, after which he died, due to a mixture of […]
Employee stole nearly $200K from Walmart in Mansfield Township
MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Walmart employee was arrested after it was discovered that she had allegedly stolen nearly $200,000 from the Mansfield Township store, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. Mansfield Township police began its investigation after being contacted by Walmart indicating large sums...
Man accused of DUI, eluding police with juveniles in the car
EAST STROUDSBURG BOROUGH, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Monroe County man is accused of eluding police while under the influence with two juveniles and an 18-year-old in the car. East Stroudsburg Borough Police said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a small white car after witnessing the driver run a red light. Police later […]
Cops, good Samaritans lift vehicle off 87-year-old woman, police say
Police officers and good Samaritans lifted a vehicle off of an 87-year-old woman after she was struck Tuesday in Middlesex County, authorities said. The woman was hit by the vehicle around noon near the Middlesex Post Office on Hawthorne Avenue in Middlesex Borough, according to a statement from police. Officer...
Saddle Brook Officer Charged With DWI, Leaving Scene Of Overnight Crash
An off-duty Saddle Brook police officer was drunk when he fled the scene of a utility pole crash a few blocks from his home, authorities charged. Attilio Dente Sr., 39, had to be separated from an unidentified person he was arguing with when township officers showed up at his home around 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, an accident report obtained by Daily Voice says.
N.J. woman steals nearly $200K from area Walmart, authorities say
A 39-year-old New Jersey woman stole nearly $200,000 in a series of thefts from a Walmart in Mansfield Township, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office reports. Megan B. Tuttle, of Mendham, was arrested Wednesday by township police on a second-degree charge of theft, Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer said in a news release.
Sussex County man pleads guilty to operating motor vehicle during license suspension, reckless driving
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man was sentenced for operating a motor vehicle during license suspension, and reckless driving, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Gabor Szilagyi, 59, of Sparta Township pled guilty on September 2 to fourth-degree driving while suspended and reckless driving...
