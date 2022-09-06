ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myakka City, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Truck hits, kills woman walking on Nebraska Avenue

TAMPA, Fla. — A 39-year-old woman was killed Thursday evening when a pickup truck hit her on Nebraska Avenue, according to Florida troopers. The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Nebraska near East 140th avenues, a Florida Highway Patrol crash report reads. Troopers say the woman, who's from...
TAMPA, FL
Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida's coastal counties, a new report says

A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

