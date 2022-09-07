ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Dealer wanted in sale of heroin that left 30-year-old Northampton Co. man dead, DA says

Authorities in Lehigh County obtained an arrest warrant Friday in a 2020 drug overdose that left a 30-year-old Northampton County man dead, according to a news release. Lehigh County Jim Martin and Whitehall Township police Chief Michael Marks announced in the release Natalia Hellriegel faces a felony charge of drug delivery resulting in death and related felony and misdemeanor counts.
UPDATE: Reward Offered in Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Accident Case

UPDATE (Sept. 8, 2022): Lower Saucon Township Police announced Thursday that Johanna Foods Inc. of Flemington, N.J., is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the hit-and-run accident that injured a pedestrian in the 2300 block of Easton Road, Lower Saucon Township, on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at approximately 4:45 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Eric Marth at 610-625-8722 or submit a tip via the LSTPD Crimewatch Tip Line and reference Inc. #20220831M4702.
Berks school bus driver arrested on suspicion of DUI

DISTRICT TWP., Pa. — A school bus driver is no longer behind the wheel after her arrest on suspicion of DUI. Pennsylvania State Police troopers said they were dispatched around 8 a.m. Thursday to the 100 block of Forgedale Road in District Township for the report of a school bus driver possibly experiencing a medical episode.
Crash kills woman while walking in front of school

ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials said a 25-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle while walking in Lehigh County on Tuesday. The Lehigh County Coroner’s office said Angela Yowakim, a 25-year-old woman, was walking on North Irving Street and Andre Reed Way, right outside of Louis E. Dieruff High School, around 6:42 a.m. […]
Teen flown to trauma center for gunshot wound

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton City Police say a teenager was flown to a trauma center after being shot Thursday night. According to the Hazleton City Police Department, just after 10:00 p.m., officers were sent to the area of West Third Street and Lee Court for reports of multiple gunshots. Police say they arrived […]
Motorcyclist, 35, Killed In Bucks County Crash: Police

A 35-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Bucks County, authorities said. Anthony Dwornitski was driving on the exit ramp from I-95 south to the Cornwell Heights Park and Ride in Bensalem when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a concrete barrier on the right shoulder around 8:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, Pennsylvania State Police said.
DA: Woman delivered heroin to man who later died of overdose

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A woman is charged in a deadly drug overdose in the Lehigh Valley. Natalia Hellriegel, 29, of Ephrata, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, a first-degree felony, and additional drug-related offenses, according to a news release from the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office. An...
Car lands on its roof in 248 crash

This vehicle landed on its roof after a crash involving several vehicles on Route 248 in Parryville on Friday night. State police at Lehighton responded to the crash.
One dead after motorcycle crash on Interstate 80

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A woman was pronounced dead on Friday after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 80 East. State police said they responded to a report of a motorcycle crash near mile marker 251 on I-80 East around 2:00 p.m. Upon arriving on the scene, investigators were able to determine that Eva Carey, […]
