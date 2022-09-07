Read full article on original website
Related
Parkland School District in Lehigh County to reopen Monday after threats
Officials say there will be an added police presence when school opens on Monday.
Dealer wanted in sale of heroin that left 30-year-old Northampton Co. man dead, DA says
Authorities in Lehigh County obtained an arrest warrant Friday in a 2020 drug overdose that left a 30-year-old Northampton County man dead, according to a news release. Lehigh County Jim Martin and Whitehall Township police Chief Michael Marks announced in the release Natalia Hellriegel faces a felony charge of drug delivery resulting in death and related felony and misdemeanor counts.
Driver stopped in crash that killed Allentown school district employee, cops say
After being silent on the issue for more than 36 hours, Allentown police late Wednesday said the driver of a vehicle that struck and fatally injured an Allentown School District employee early Tuesday stopped and remained on the scene. The driver was identified, but with an “active and ongoing” investigation,...
sauconsource.com
UPDATE: Reward Offered in Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Accident Case
UPDATE (Sept. 8, 2022): Lower Saucon Township Police announced Thursday that Johanna Foods Inc. of Flemington, N.J., is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the hit-and-run accident that injured a pedestrian in the 2300 block of Easton Road, Lower Saucon Township, on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at approximately 4:45 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Eric Marth at 610-625-8722 or submit a tip via the LSTPD Crimewatch Tip Line and reference Inc. #20220831M4702.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks school bus driver arrested on suspicion of DUI
DISTRICT TWP., Pa. — A school bus driver is no longer behind the wheel after her arrest on suspicion of DUI. Pennsylvania State Police troopers said they were dispatched around 8 a.m. Thursday to the 100 block of Forgedale Road in District Township for the report of a school bus driver possibly experiencing a medical episode.
Crash kills woman while walking in front of school
ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials said a 25-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle while walking in Lehigh County on Tuesday. The Lehigh County Coroner’s office said Angela Yowakim, a 25-year-old woman, was walking on North Irving Street and Andre Reed Way, right outside of Louis E. Dieruff High School, around 6:42 a.m. […]
Man dead, teen victim takes SEPTA bus to hospital after Philly shooting
The teen said he went to a nearby SEPTA station and got on a bus that took him to the hospital.
Teen flown to trauma center for gunshot wound
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton City Police say a teenager was flown to a trauma center after being shot Thursday night. According to the Hazleton City Police Department, just after 10:00 p.m., officers were sent to the area of West Third Street and Lee Court for reports of multiple gunshots. Police say they arrived […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrnjradio.com
2-year-old now in stable condition after being struck by amusement park ride in Warren County
HOPE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The two-year-old that was sent to the hospital in critical condition last month after being hit by an amusement park ride in Warren County has improved, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. The child’s condition has been downgraded since...
WFMZ-TV Online
1 taken to hospital after crash involving motorcycle in Plainfield Twp.
PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. - A crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle shut down a section of Route 512 in Northampton County. It happened around 5:40 p.m. in Plainfield Township. We're told one person was taken to the hospital. There's no word on that person's condition, or what may have...
Motorcyclist, 35, Killed In Bucks County Crash: Police
A 35-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Bucks County, authorities said. Anthony Dwornitski was driving on the exit ramp from I-95 south to the Cornwell Heights Park and Ride in Bensalem when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a concrete barrier on the right shoulder around 8:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, Pennsylvania State Police said.
Toddler remains hospitalized 3 weeks after N.J. amusement park train strike
A 2-year-old was in stable condition Thursday, nearly three weeks after being hit by a train ride at the Land of Make Believe amusement park in Warren County, authorities said. The accident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. on Aug. 20 at the park in Hope Township. The toddler was flown...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man, 18, Stabbed Dead During Fight In Reading City Park: Police
An 18-year-old man was stabbed dead in a Berks County park, authorities said. Jose E. Rosa-Ramos was stabbed during a fight on N 11th Street and Washington Street in Reading City Park around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, according to the Reading Police Department. He was taken to Reading Hospital,...
WFMZ-TV Online
DA: Woman delivered heroin to man who later died of overdose
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A woman is charged in a deadly drug overdose in the Lehigh Valley. Natalia Hellriegel, 29, of Ephrata, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, a first-degree felony, and additional drug-related offenses, according to a news release from the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office. An...
Times News
Car lands on its roof in 248 crash
This vehicle landed on its roof after a crash involving several vehicles on Route 248 in Parryville on Friday night. State police at Lehighton responded to the crash.
One dead after motorcycle crash on Interstate 80
SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A woman was pronounced dead on Friday after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 80 East. State police said they responded to a report of a motorcycle crash near mile marker 251 on I-80 East around 2:00 p.m. Upon arriving on the scene, investigators were able to determine that Eva Carey, […]
Allentown Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash
ALLENTOWN, PA – The Allentown Police Department is investigating pedestrian fatality that took place on...
Easton Area school bus driver shortage causing some route delays. New hires sought.
The Easton Area School District offered signing bonuses to attract bus drivers last year. But the district still desperately needs more drivers, the superintendent admits. The lack of drivers means bus runs must be combined or doubled-up, which means kids either get home late or have to wait to be picked up.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
71K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 5