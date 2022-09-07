ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Emmanuel Sanders retires from NFL after 12 years

By Dara Bitler
KREX
KREX
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F5Lfj_0hleGXTU00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders announced on Wednesday that he is retiring from the NFL.

Sanders played for the Broncos from 2014-2018. He played a total of 12 years in the NFL with three Super Bowl appearances and two Pro Bowl appearances.

Former Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders to honor Demaryius Thomas

“I feel like it’s the right time for me, 12 years. I’m walking away from the game healthy. I’ve had a great career. I’ve played in a lot of great games. I just feel like it’s my time. Now I can run routes with my son and play basketball with my son, hang out with my kids and enjoy my life,” Sanders shared in a video on Twitter .

Watch Sanders’ full retirement announcement

“I gave it my all. Every single rep, every single play, I tried to go 100 percent as hard as I can. And that’s why I can hang my hat and say I gave the game everything I had and the game gave it back to me.”

The Broncos said there will be a news conference on Wednesday at 11 a.m. for Sanders’ announcement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Related
KREX

Big Game Bound: NFL season kicks off with marquee Bills-Rams showdown

INDIANAPOLIS – The wait is finally over for football fans! The 2022 NFL season kicks off Thursday night in Los Angeles. For the second straight year, the new season begins where the last one ended. The reigning world champion Rams will host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football at SoFi Stadium, the site of last year’s […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Super Bowl#American Football#Sports#Denver Broncos#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
KREX

GJPD Investigating Attempted Kidnapping

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — At approximately 2:10 PM on Wednesday, September 7th the Grand Junction Police Department responded to an attempted kidnapping at Eagle Rim Park in Orchard Mesa. The incident involved a 12-year-old female who reported an adult male telling her to come with him and grabbing her arm before she fled. The […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Fox’s Peter Doocy asks White House press secretary if 2016 election was stolen

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday if she believes the 2016 election was “stolen” following criticisms leveled by President Biden against the GOP. Doocy was referencing a number of tweets Jean-Pierre sent around the time of former President Trump’s election, during which she suggested the 2016 presidential […]
ELECTIONS
KREX

Every living US president pays tribute to Elizabeth

Every living past American president is paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, following the longest-serving British monarch’s death at 96. Elizabeth died on Thursday at her estate in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced. During her lifetime, the queen had met with all but one of the American presidents, Lyndon Johnson, since Harry Truman. Former President Trump […]
POTUS
KREX

KREX

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy