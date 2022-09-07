Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU awarded $6.2M from EDA initiativeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
New legislation cuts health care costs, VP Harris tells Durham seniorsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Related
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Soccer Falls At Home to No. 10 Pittsburgh
The UNC men’s soccer team dropped its second straight home match Friday night, falling to No. 10 Pittsburgh 1-0. The Panthers controlled the match offensively, outshooting Carolina 14-6 with a 7-2 advantage in shots on goal. UNC goalkeeper Andrew Cordes kept the Tar Heels in it, making four saves, and the match went to halftime deadlocked at 0-0.
chapelboro.com
UNC Football Escapes Again, Moves to 3-0 After Topping Georgia State
For the second straight week, head coach Mack Brown and the Tar Heels faced a stiff test on the road against a Sun Belt opponent. And for the second straight week, they passed… barely. Carolina weathered a run of 25 unanswered points by Georgia State Saturday afternoon in Atlanta,...
chapelboro.com
UNC Field Hockey Throttles Cal to Begin West Coast Trip
The No. 2 UNC field hockey team used a dominant offensive effort to begin a rare west coast trip with a bang, defeating Cal 7-0 in Berkeley Friday night. The Tar Heels outshot the Golden Bears 24-3 during the game, including a 15-1 advantage in shots on goal. Even more astonishing, Carolina took a total of 19 penalty corners. Cal took two.
chapelboro.com
No. 2 UNC Women’s Soccer Takes Dominant Win Over No. 3 Duke
The UNC women’s soccer team controlled its match with Duke from start to finish Thursday night, using two second-half goals to pull away with a 3-0 win against the Blue Devils. The win avenged a 1-0 defeat to Duke at Dorrance Field last season. Carolina completely dictated play for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chapelboro.com
Northwood High’s Drake Powell Commits to UNC Basketball
A local high school star will be suiting up in Carolina blue. Drake Powell, a junior on the Northwood High boys’ basketball team, announced his commitment to play for Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels Thursday night. Powell is the first member of the recruiting class of 2024 to...
chapelboro.com
Rematch With Georgia State Presents Another Road Test for UNC Football
UNC’s game with Georgia State comes the week after an emotional victory, the week before a bye and two weeks before a major home date with Notre Dame. In short, it has “Trap Game” written all over it. The Tar Heels can go 3-0 for the second...
chapelboro.com
High School Football Round-Up: Week 4
Every week during the season, Chapelboro will post the scores of local high school football games. Here are the scores from Week 4! Results from Week 3 can be found here. East Chapel Hill (0-4): Lost to Bartlett Yancey (Caswell County), 40-0 Up next: at Chapel Hill. Carrboro (2-2): Lost...
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Pedestrian Death, UNC Football Arrest
In today’s news: a pedestrian in the road is struck and killed in Chapel Hill, and a UNC football player faces charges in a complicated case.
IN THIS ARTICLE
chapelboro.com
UNC Football at Georgia State: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Kickoff Time
The UNC football team will play its second consecutive road game at a Sun Belt opponent this weekend, traveling down to Atlanta to play Georgia State. The Tar Heels handled the Panthers last season in Kenan Stadium, defeating the visitors 59-17. Carolina is looking to begin the season 3-0 for the second time in the last three years.
chapelboro.com
UNC Football Player Don Chapman Arrested in Chatham County
Content warning: This article contains descriptions of domestic violence and suicide. Don Chapman, a senior defensive back on the UNC football team, was arrested in Chatham County Wednesday night, according to reports. Inside Carolina reported the news of Chapman’s charges on Thursday afternoon, citing confirmation by the Chatham County clerk...
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – Football Arrest, Duke Energy’s Carbon Plan, and More.
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the 5:00 news, including the complicated circumstance surrounding UNC football player Don Chapman’s domestic violence arrest, Duke Energy’s carbon plan, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Photos: A First Look at Chapel Hill’s Cook Out Location
After weeks of preparation and changes to the site, a Cook Out franchise opened on South Elliott Road in Chapel Hill on Friday. The North Carolina-based fast food chain had its latest of 300+ locations open its doors to the public Friday afternoon, drawing a crowd late into the evening. The restaurant is one of the few in Chapel Hill with a drive-thru lane — a left-over feature from the Burger King location that housed the space before — and drivers lined up through the night to pick up their trays of burgers, quesadillas, milkshakes and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
chapelboro.com
Crash Between Bicyclist and Dump Truck Hospitalizes UNC Student
A UNC student sustained injuries Thursday afternoon from a collision with a dump truck, according to the university. The Daily Tar Heel reported a crash happened between a student on a bicycle and a turning dump truck shortly before 2 p.m. After the student was struck near the intersection of Cameron Avenue and Pittsboro Street, they were later transported to the hospital, according to the student newspaper. UNC Media Relations confirmed the collision to Chapelboro on Friday, saying both the dump truck and bicycling student were traveling eastbound on Cameron Avenue before crashing during a right-hand turn.
chapelboro.com
UNC System Introduces New Database to Help Transfers
Transferring between higher education institutions is a common practice and on Thursday, the University of North Carolina System announced a new tool for those looking to move within North Carolina’s schools. The system officially launched its Common Numbering System database and web page, which will help undergraduate students navigate...
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill: Carbon Emissions, Live Music, and Franklin Paving
Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, September 8th. She discussed testifying about the town’s position on Duke Energy’s carbon plan, The Tracks Music Series, the end of the Franklin Street repave, and more. Podcast: Play in new window |...
chapelboro.com
Viewpoints: We’re Still Waiting on Chapel Hill Coal Ash Answers
“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
chapelboro.com
Chatham Receives State Funding To Improve Broadband Access
Chatham County received state funding to improve broadband access for more than 1,900 homes through the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) Grant program. Last week, Governor Roy Cooper announced $206 million in state funding toward improving broadband access across the state. The money aims to bring high-speed...
Comments / 0