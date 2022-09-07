Read full article on original website
Turkey says Greek coast guard fires on cargo ship in Aegean
ISTANBUL (AP) — Greek coast guard ships opened fire on a cargo vessel sailing in international waters in the Aegean Sea, the Turkish coast guard said, escalating tensions between the regional rivals that have mounted in recent weeks. There were no casualties in the shooting 11 nautical miles (13...
Paris plans to turn off Eiffel Tower's lights early to save electricity, report says
The French capital plans to pull the plug on the tower's golden glow before midnight as part of steps to cope with Europe's ongoing energy crisis.
The Daily 09-09-22 How Tropical Storm Kay will impact the Bay Area
The heat wave is finally coming to a close. Friday marks the start of a cool down with the fog returning and remnants of Tropical Storm Kay reaching the region this weekend. Afternoon highs in the Bay Area on Friday will be 5 to 10 degrees cooler than they were on Thursday and 15 to 20 degrees less than they were at the peak of the heat wave on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. The storm is projected to move north over the Pacific Ocean, parallel to the California coast, with its eastern edge brushing Southern California Friday and Saturday, bringing strong winds and significant rain. As for the Bay Area, forecasters say there's a slight chance of rain this weekend.
