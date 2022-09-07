ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Researchers thought they found a giant, extinct shark. Here's what they really picked up.

By Saleen Martin, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

A discovery that would've been quite huge, literally, got people talking this week about an extinct shark that lived millions of years ago, the megalodon.

Researchers from the Atlantic Shark Institute, a Rhode Island based nonprofit that works in shark research and conservation, picked up a shape on its sonar fish finder that looked like the megalodon, also known as the meg.

Jon Dodd from the Atlantic Shark Institute took the photo three weeks ago just south of Block Island, Rhode Island.

The shape appeared for several minutes, but soon transitioned into something else.

The culprit?

A school of Atlantic mackerel. The fish "hung around the boat for about 15 minutes," the researchers wrote in a Facebook post Sunday .

"So close, but so far," the post read. "The Megalodon (Otodus megalodon), disappeared more than 3 million years ago and will likely stay that way, but, for a few minutes, we thought he had returned!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tRJfR_0hleFKD400
A sonar photo of a school of mackerel. Because of its size, researchers initially thought they'd captured a photo of a megalodon, also known as the meg, an extinct shark species. Jon Dodd/The Atlantic Shark Institute via Instagram

The researchers also wrote that the figure eventually looked like "90% of all the schools we see offshore."

"Just happened to take the shape of a shark for about 2 minutes," they wrote.

What drove the megalodon to extinction? The great white shark may have

Sharks: 'The find of a lifetime': 8-year-old boy discovers giant shark tooth in South Carolina

The post amassed just over 40 comments, including some jokes and more scientific approaches.

One Facebook user wondered if the shape was some sort of adaptation the mackerel made to discourage hunters like whales and dolphins, asking if it could be sonar mimicry.

The megalodon was one of the largest predators that ever lived up until its extinction 3.6 million years ago, according to the Natural History Museum in the United Kingdom. Researchers believe it grew to between 50 and 60 feet long. Because of its large teeth, experts think it feasted on whales and large fish, and probably other sharks.

Nonetheless, the researchers don't think the shark is coming back anytime soon.

"While it would be equal parts fascinating, and terrifying, I don’t think we are going to see the return of the meg," the institute replied to one social media user.

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia the 757 and loves all things horror, witches, Christmas, and food. Follow her on Twitter at @Saleen_Martin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com .

TheDailyBeast

Scientists Strapped Cameras to Navy Dolphins and Captured Something Terrifying

At the risk of awarding the title prematurely, we think we’ve found the weirdest study published in 2022. Scientists strapped GoPro cameras to the bodies of six dolphins trained by the U.S. Navy, and recorded them hunting for food and consuming their prey in grisly detail. According to the study, there was a purpose behind this potential invasion of dolphin privacy; namely, to learn more about how the mammals hunted and ate.Scientists have previously made two competing assumptions about how dolphins ate. They engaged in either ram feeding, in which the predators swim faster than their prey and clasp the...
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
UPI News

Florida woman with world's longest locks grows hair to 110 feet

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Florida woman who holds the Guinness World Record for longest locks said her tendrils of hair have now reached a length of 110 feet. Asha Mandela, 60, was first awarded the record for longest locks (locs) in 2009, when her locks were measured at 19 feet and 6.5 inches, and the record-holder said her hair has now reached a length of 110 feet.
CLERMONT, FL
Q 105.7

New York State Man Finds THIS Creature Outside! What Is It?

I think there are definitely stages of being an animal lover. There are, of course, people who love dogs, cats, and traditional pets. Go deeper and there are the people who love opossums, mice, and critters that make other people squirm. Then there are the Steve Irwins, who will love any animal no matter how utterly horrifying and nightmarish they are.
WILDLIFE
Benzinga

Elephant Rips Handler In Half In Thailand After Being Forced To Carry Wood Logs In Extreme Heat

An elephant ripped its handler in half using its tusks in southern Thailand after being made to carry rubberwood in the scorching heat, according to a report. What Happened: A 32-year-old elephant mahout was found in a pool of blood at a rubber plantation in Thailand's Phang Nga province last week after an annoyed elephant stabbed the man with its tusks multiple times, news outlet the Thaiger reported.
ANIMALS
Andrei Tapalaga

The Extinct Species That Was Brought Back to Life

A rare photo of Bucardo was taken in the early 90sWikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. The Pyrenees mountains located in Europe have seen many animal species go extinct in previous years and strangely enough this is not necessarily due to humans inhabiting the location or them being hunted down. The Bucardo is one of the last species to go extinct in this area, but also the first species to be brought back to life from extinction. Even if, unfortunately for a short period of time.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

