Buffalo, NY

Dawson Knox signs four-year contract extension

By Cory Jackson
 4 days ago

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR) - The Buffalo Bills have their tight end for the future.

The Bills and Dawson Knox have reached an agreement for a four-year contract extension that will tie him to Buffalo through the end of the 2026 NFL season, the team announced Wednesday.

“Very, very excited. Just very thankful to the Pegulas and to Beane and just my agent for getting everything going" Knox said of the extension. "But very excited. I mean, I love the city of Buffalo. It couldn’t be a better football city. I fell in love with the fans, with just the culture here. So, I knew I wanted to be here for as long as I possibly could be. So, I couldn't be more excited to lock this deal in.”

The details of the contract have yet to be reported, however ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the deal is expected to place Knox in the top five highest-paid tight ends in the league.

Knox was a 3rd round draft pick in 2019 for Buffalo out of Ole Miss. Last season, Knox posted career highs in receiving yards (587), touchdowns (9) and receptions (49).

This extension comes after what has been a tough past month for the Knox family, as Dawson's brother, Luke Knox, unexpectedly passed away in mid-august at just 22 years of age.

Knox spoke on balancing the emotion of losing his brother and getting the contract extension saying, “Yeah, obviously it’s been an emotional roller coaster. But I think my brother has been my, he was my number one supporter. He couldn’t be more happy anytime I was having success. He came to as many games as he could as soon as his college games were over. And, you know, I do believe that he's up in heaven right now and he couldn't be happier that this is done. I know that he’s up in heaven right now and he’s smiling down, couldn’t be more excited, so, this is for him, too. I know he wanted me to give it my all in everything I did. So, there's a little extra motivation for me there this year, because I know he’ll be able to be watching. But I know that he’s always been my biggest supporter and he wants me to go out and be the best player and be the best man I possibly can be.”

This contract now propels Knox into the likes of George Kittle, Travis Kelce, Dallas Goedert, and Mark Andrews as the highest paid tight ends in the NFL.

Photo credit Losi & Gangi

