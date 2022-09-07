Wing Snob opens new store in Mission

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Wing Snob has announced the opening of its location in Mission.

The company said the store opened on Sept. 1 as a dine-in and a drive-thru.

The new Wing Snob restaurant is located at 801 N. Shary Rd, Ste. 100

