PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Jonathan Lozada was found guilty as charged with murder Friday for killing Justin Reyes on December 17, 2019. According to the State Attorney’s office, the jury only took about 30 minutes to return the guilty verdict. State Attorney Larry Basford said Lozada shot this victim twice in the head and then videotaped himself boasting about it from the crime scene.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO