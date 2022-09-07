Read full article on original website
Florida man arrested, charged with hit & run, driving with suspended license
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man after leading deputies on a 10-minute chase in the Holt area early Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. According to the post, 36-year-old Jesse Nixon of Crestview was charged with the following: charged with hit and […]
WEAR
Walton County deputies search for alleged tire slash suspect
WALTON COUNY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help trying to identify a man from a house security surveillance video. Deputies say the man in the footage allegedly slashed all four tires of both vehicles in the residence driveway on Thursday. According to deputies, the...
Florida high school student writes ‘hit list’: Investigation
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A criminal investigation is underway after a student wrote a “hit list” with the names of other students on a whiteboard at Mosley High School, school officials confirmed Tuesday. “It was reported to administration that a student posted a list of names on a whiteboard and was calling this list […]
Fort Walton Beach police release Labor Day checkpoint DUIs, drugs stats
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department held a DUI checkpoint over the Labor Day holiday weekend. On Friday, Sept 2 alone, officers arrested eight people for driving under the influence and pulled a large number of drugs off the streets. FWBPD held a traffic checkpoint with Okaloosa County Sheriff’s […]
WJHG-TV
Man found guilty of second degree murder in 2019 homicide
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Jonathan Lozada was found guilty as charged with murder Friday for killing Justin Reyes on December 17, 2019. According to the State Attorney’s office, the jury only took about 30 minutes to return the guilty verdict. State Attorney Larry Basford said Lozada shot this victim twice in the head and then videotaped himself boasting about it from the crime scene.
2 arrested for ‘bank jugging’ in July linked to smash and grab spree: Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men arrested for bank jugging in Alabama have had charges added against them for a smash and grab spree that spanned over four counties, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Isaiah Demarcus Satterfield and Bakaria Rayveon Fisher were charged with burglary of a vehicle, grand theft and criminal […]
Fort Walton Beach man charged with trafficking fentanyl
Man arrested with enough fentanyl to kill ‘every resident in Fort Walton Beach’: Police FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach Police arrested a man with a trove of drugs, including 48.6 grams of fentanyl, on Thursday, according to a news release from Chief of Police Robert Bage. Police said they found the […]
BCSO: Alert about using location to find stolen devices
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff’s officials sent out an alert Friday to warn people about a potential issue with using location tracking on their electronic devices. Deputies warned people against taking the law into their own hands. They say they’ve seen an increase in cases of property owners trying to reclaim stolen property fitted […]
Alabama And Florida Man Arrested In Separate Golf Cart DUI Incidents
An Alabama and Florida man have been arrested in two separate golf cart DUI incidents, in a 24-hour period. On Monday night, Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a driver of a low-speed vehicle pulled over on the side of Highway 98
Bay County Correctional Facility facing correctional officer shortage
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida’s prisons are dealing with a corrections officer crisis, they’re aren’t enough of them. The Bay County Correctional Facility is offering incentives to fill its open positions. “It is not just exclusive to the Bay Correctional Facility,” Warden Jesse Williams said. “The field of corrections nationwide has been dealing with […]
WJHG-TV
Fugitive wanted for Capital Murder arrested in Bay County
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fugitive wanted in Dothan, Alabama for Capital Murder was arrested Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex in Callaway. The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, which included officers from Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the Panama City Police Department, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and Customs and Border Protection, received a report from law enforcement in Dothan that the fugitive, Mekhi Telfair, 24, was possibly in Bay County.
850wftl.com
4-year-old dead after falling from balcony of hotel in Florida
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL– — Panama City Beach Police are reporting that a four-year-old child from Georgia was found dead at a resort after falling from a balcony. The incident occurred at Laketown Wharf Resort on Sept. 3rd. Authorities say a guest was headed to the gym when...
niceville.com
Spike strips deployed to stop stolen vehicle, three arrested: OCSO
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies arrested three individuals Monday night who were reportedly in a stolen vehicle fleeing from deputies with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. The trio faces various charges after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) deputies...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for September 8, 2022
Morris Henderson, 47, Grand Ridge, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Stephen Davis, 37, Sebring, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Raven McClure, 30, Grand Ridge, Florida: Hold for Calhoun County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Amanda Heiting, 30, Marianna, Florida: Hold for...
BCSO investigating Panama City shooting
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — At around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting. Deputies arrived and said they discovered one man with a gunshot wound. The victim is receiving medical care for his non-life-threatening injury at a local hospital. According to BCSO, the victim said he […]
WJHG-TV
Dead, poor, and alone: what happens to unclaimed and indigent bodies in Bay County?
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Most hope when they die, they’ll be memorialized at a service, surrounded by grieving loved ones. But that isn’t the case for everyone. Every year in Bay County, dozens of bodies go unclaimed. “Some people are either unclaimed because they don’t have any...
Report: 4-year-old left room before balcony fall
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 4-year-old left his condo room shortly before he fell from a balcony and died, according to a police report. The incident happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. Saturday at Laketown Wharf Resort, according to Panama City Beach Police. The Warner Robbins boy fell from the 11th floor of the […]
WJHG-TV
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Front Beach Road
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A pedestrian is injured after a traffic accident on Front Beach Road. Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies said it happened around 8:30 Friday morning at the intersection of Front Beach Road and Cauley Avenue. We’re told a man was injured after being hit by...
Local business pulling weight during this week’s crashes
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Whenever people think of first responders, the first that come to mind are law enforcement, firefighters, and EMS. But there’s a crew on crash scenes who often get forgotten, the tow truck operators. “If there were no tow truck drivers, the road would never get cleared,” White’s Gulf Coast Wrecker […]
Pedestrian killed in Front Beach Road accident
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – A 75-year-old Panama City Beach man is dead after an accident on Front Beach Road at Pryor Avenue. The incident happened around 10:15 Tuesday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 75-year-old was walking on the south shoulder, in an unlit area, when he stumbled and fell into […]
