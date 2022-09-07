ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

News 12

Darryl Strawberry to be guest speaker at Bridgeport Rescue Mission's fall banquet

Darryl Strawberry will serve as the guest speaker at Bridgeport Rescue Mission's annual Restoring Hope banquet fundraiser this fall. Executive director Larry Fullerton says a new facility for women and children on Park Avenue was close to opening soon but was put on pause during the pandemic and now needs more funding for staffing to become fully operational.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Greenwich, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Society
City
Greenwich, CT
News 12

Bronx residents enjoy last days of summer at Longwood Music Festival

Bronx residents said goodbye to the summer season Saturday on Dawson Street as local officials and organizations hosted the second part of the Longwood Music Festival concert series. The festival was hosted by Council Member Rafael Salamanca and the Hispanic Federation. Performers included the queen of salsa “La India” and...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Broken elevator leaves residents trapped in their apartments

Bridgeport residents at Harborview Towers on East Washington Avenue say they are angry over the "on-again, off-again" elevator service in their building. Residents say on any given day, one of the buildings two elevators is bound to be out of service. They say when it comes to getting groceries or medical care, they have no choice but to take the stairs, which is difficult since many of them are seniors or disabled.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

17 displaced after tree falls on two Newburgh homes

Seventeen people have been displaced after a tree fell on two Newburgh homes on Sequestered Road Thursday. The Red Cross says 17 people, including eight children, were given financial assistance, temporary shelter, food and clothing. No injuries were reported.
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

Officials: Polio found in Nassau County wastewater

Nassau officials say the poliovirus has been found in county wastewater, mainly in the Town of North Hempstead. Officials say the discovery was part of routine wastewater monitoring and the virus was found in the Manhasset, Port Washington, Glenwood Landing and Roslyn areas. Currently, there are no active cases in the county.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
News 12

Bridgeport sees record number of people self-representing in court

Bridgeport courts are seeing a record number of people fighting their cases on their own, members of the legal community told News 12. One of those people is Timolyn Dunbar, 57, of Bridgeport. Dunbar is a pro se litigant, meaning she is representing herself in court without using a lawyer. She is attempting to clear her record of a past conviction for selling drugs in 2016.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Society
News 12

Power & Politics Full Show: Lamont endorses ranked-choice voting; controversy at Greenwich public schools

Back to school in Greenwich was marred by controversy amid a public backlash and an attorney general's investigation. An assistant principal was caught on secretly-recorded video saying he avoids hiring Conservatives and Catholics, older applicants or anyone he didn't believe was progressive. Joining Eric Landskroner this week is Republican Greenwich...
GREENWICH, CT
News 12

Bronx tenants say building management office's closure has been too long

Some Bronx tenants voiced their frustrations Friday after they said the management office for their apartment buildings has been closed for over a year. Residents at 1432 Crotona Park East said the management office at their building has been closed since last September. The management company, Crotona Park Redevelopment LLC,...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Brooklyn Flea Record Fair returns for 13th year

The Brooklyn Flea Record Fair returned on Saturday for its 13th year and for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The event was held at Smorgasburg, where it moved to in 2015. The event brought back a mix of record dealers, shops and independent labels. It also featured...
BROOKLYN, NY

