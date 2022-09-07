Read full article on original website
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Paterson community space with playground, amphitheater
Paterson city officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new park on Clinton Street. When it's done, it will have a playground, a water feature and an amphitheater to host arts and music events. The space was formerly a vacant lot. "We've been building in this neighborhood 38 years...We've helped...
Darryl Strawberry to be guest speaker at Bridgeport Rescue Mission's fall banquet
Darryl Strawberry will serve as the guest speaker at Bridgeport Rescue Mission's annual Restoring Hope banquet fundraiser this fall. Executive director Larry Fullerton says a new facility for women and children on Park Avenue was close to opening soon but was put on pause during the pandemic and now needs more funding for staffing to become fully operational.
Peekskill community mourns loss of assistant superintendent of secondary education
The Peekskill Central School District is mourning the loss of Dan Callahan, their assistant superintendent of secondary education. A post on the district’s Facebook page explained that Callahan, 50, died Sept. 8 after a long illness. He had been working in the district since 2014. The district is asking...
Kingsbridge Armory to be converted for community use with input from nonprofits, community
The Kingsbridge Armory has been an empty space to Bronx residents for years, but on Friday elected officials announced the start of converting the space into something for the community. News 12’s Elly Morillo spoke with elected officials on their plans to include nonprofit organizations and community members in the...
Jersey Proud: Injured Newark firefighter leaves hospital to a hero's reception
A firefighter who was injured on the job was discharged to a Jersey Proud reception on Friday. Capt. Dayon Cobbs of the Newark Fire Department wheeled out of St. Barnabas in Livingston to the sound of bagpipes playing and an applause in the background. Cobbs was injured Aug. 13 during...
Bronx residents enjoy last days of summer at Longwood Music Festival
Bronx residents said goodbye to the summer season Saturday on Dawson Street as local officials and organizations hosted the second part of the Longwood Music Festival concert series. The festival was hosted by Council Member Rafael Salamanca and the Hispanic Federation. Performers included the queen of salsa “La India” and...
Broken elevator leaves residents trapped in their apartments
Bridgeport residents at Harborview Towers on East Washington Avenue say they are angry over the "on-again, off-again" elevator service in their building. Residents say on any given day, one of the buildings two elevators is bound to be out of service. They say when it comes to getting groceries or medical care, they have no choice but to take the stairs, which is difficult since many of them are seniors or disabled.
Back to school: Asbury Park students required to wear a uniform for 1st time in 12 years
Today was the first day of school for students in Asbury Park, and it's also the first time in 12 years students were required to wear a school uniform. School uniforms made students and parents smile at Thurgood Marshall Elementary School. There were a few who didn't follow the rules, but the district has a plan.
Long Beach firefighter to run 34.3 miles in honor of firefighters killed on 9/11
A Long Beach firefighter will be running 34.3 miles to ground zero for the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks. The number 343 is the number of firefighters who died trying to save others during the attacks. "As I get to 28, 29, 30 miles - yeah it...
17 displaced after tree falls on two Newburgh homes
Seventeen people have been displaced after a tree fell on two Newburgh homes on Sequestered Road Thursday. The Red Cross says 17 people, including eight children, were given financial assistance, temporary shelter, food and clothing. No injuries were reported.
Officials: Polio found in Nassau County wastewater
Nassau officials say the poliovirus has been found in county wastewater, mainly in the Town of North Hempstead. Officials say the discovery was part of routine wastewater monitoring and the virus was found in the Manhasset, Port Washington, Glenwood Landing and Roslyn areas. Currently, there are no active cases in the county.
Bridgeport sees record number of people self-representing in court
Bridgeport courts are seeing a record number of people fighting their cases on their own, members of the legal community told News 12. One of those people is Timolyn Dunbar, 57, of Bridgeport. Dunbar is a pro se litigant, meaning she is representing herself in court without using a lawyer. She is attempting to clear her record of a past conviction for selling drugs in 2016.
Arlington Professional Firefighters in Poughkeepsie warn public of T-shirt sale scam
The Arlington Professional Firefighters in Poughkeepsie is warning the public about a scam being conducted by people impersonating fire department members. According to a Facebook post, individuals claiming to be members of the fire department have been messaging their social media followers about T-shirts for sale. The Arlington Professional Firefighters...
Power & Politics Full Show: Lamont endorses ranked-choice voting; controversy at Greenwich public schools
Back to school in Greenwich was marred by controversy amid a public backlash and an attorney general's investigation. An assistant principal was caught on secretly-recorded video saying he avoids hiring Conservatives and Catholics, older applicants or anyone he didn't believe was progressive. Joining Eric Landskroner this week is Republican Greenwich...
Mayor: 2 fire engines collide en route to Paterson fire; 8 firefighters injured
Eight firefighters were injured Saturday evening when two fire engines collided while rushing to a fire in Paterson. The collision occurred at the intersection of Broadway and Straight Street just before 6 p.m. as both engines were on their way to a two-alarm blaze at 141 Main Street. News 12...
‘I just rushed in’, Amazon worker saves Syosset family from burning home
An Amazon delivery driver is being praised after his quick thinking helped save a family from its burning home in Syosset. Kevin Rivera told News 12 he was finishing up his route on Bluebird Drive when he saw flames coming from the front of porch of a house. “I just...
Bronx tenants say building management office's closure has been too long
Some Bronx tenants voiced their frustrations Friday after they said the management office for their apartment buildings has been closed for over a year. Residents at 1432 Crotona Park East said the management office at their building has been closed since last September. The management company, Crotona Park Redevelopment LLC,...
‘Looked like a sewer’: Discolored water from taps remains for certain Clifton residents; free bottled water given out
Some residents in Passaic County are picking up and using free bottled water as discolored water flows from their taps. The water continues to be discolored in some sections of Clifton, but it’s not a boil water issue or a lead issue -- it’s a cloudy water issue.
Washingtonville mother asks for public's help locating son's stolen bicycle
A Washingtonville mother is asking for the public’s help after her son’s bicycle was stolen from their back porch. Helena Diaz says her 13-year-old son’s $700 “SoCal Flyer” bike was taken in August from their home on East Main Street. She says police told her...
Brooklyn Flea Record Fair returns for 13th year
The Brooklyn Flea Record Fair returned on Saturday for its 13th year and for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The event was held at Smorgasburg, where it moved to in 2015. The event brought back a mix of record dealers, shops and independent labels. It also featured...
