Tom Arkoosh of Boise, the Democratic candidate for attorney general, will tell anyone who listens that he is not a politician. His actions tell a different story. You "might" be a politician — if you are running against a former congressman, taking advice from the likes of Jim Jones and Betty Richardson, making political speeches and talking about his campaign with people who write about politics.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO