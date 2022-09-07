Read full article on original website
Related
clayconews.com
Threats of School Violence in Hickman County, Kentucky by Juvenile result in Charges by KSP
CLINTON, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 KSP troopers charged a Hickman County juvenile after investigating a threat of school violence. On Tuesday morning, administrators with the Hickman County School district were made aware of social media post authored by a...
westkentuckystar.com
Graves meth trafficking investigation nets six; more arrests expected
A drug trafficking investigation in Graves County has led to six arrests, and authorities say more are expected. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said several investigations are underway in Mayfield and Graves County to identify those selling meth and other drugs. Six people have been arrested since August 19, including...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray man charged after incident on Murray State campus
Kentucky State Police have located and charged Jack Epperson, 19, of Murray, KY, who eyewitnesses saw throwing a Molotov cocktail-style weapon in the direction of students. Shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, a male approached several female students gathered near a housing complex at the southwest corner of the Murray State campus. Witnesses saw the male with a Molotov cocktail-style explosive throw it in the direction of the students. In doing so, the male suffered burns to his hands before fleeing the area in a vehicle. None of the female students were injured.
Kentucky juvenile arrested after making ‘disturbing’ threats to school, staff, state police say
A Kentucky juvenile has been charged after police say the student made threats against the school on social media Monday night. Hickman County High School administrators confirmed Wednesday that a male student had made the threat. School officials contacted law enforcement to investigate. Troopers with the Kentucky State Police charged...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kbsi23.com
Murray Police Department to begin using body worn cameras
MURRAY, Ky. (KBSI) – The Murray Police Department will implement Body Worn Cameras (BWCs) for all sworn officers on Monday, September 12. In 2021, MPD began seeking funding to assist with the program’s cost. They were awarded an $80,000 grant through the Small-Rural-Tribal Body Worn Camera Program administered by the Bureau of Justice Assistance.
KFVS12
Scott Co. deputies looking for man accused of domestic assault, stealing car
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for a man in connection with a domestic assault and stolen car investigation. According to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, just after midnight on Friday, September 9 deputies responded to Hale Drive in Sikeston for a reported domestic assault.
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray Police Department will soon implement bodycams, others say they're important tools to use
The Murray Police Department recently announced it will use body cameras for all sworn officers starting Monday. However, other departments have already been using bodycams and say it's important to use them while out in the public eye. Both the Paducah Police Department and the Benton Police Department say it's...
KFVS12
Sikeston man sentenced to 20 years for methamphetamine, firearm offenses
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man from Sikeston has been sentenced to 20 years in Federal prison for firearm and methamphetamine-trafficking offenses. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, David Rodgers, 41, was sentenced to serve 240 months at his hearing before United States District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whopam.com
Jail assault case heads to grand jury
A man charged with first-degree assault in relation to an altercation that occurred in the Christian County Jail is having his case sent to the grand jury following a preliminary hearing in Christian District Court Wednesday morning. Captain Brian Reeves with the jail testified to the incident, saying that 39-year-old...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Fentanyl pills, heroin seized during search of South Fulton Home
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police say they've seized thousands of pills, and hundreds of grams of methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine during a search of a home. Officials say on Sept. 2, South Fulton Narcotics and Gang Units, South Metro SWAT, and Homeland Security agents executed a search warrant at a home off of Stonewall Tell Road.
wpsdlocal6.com
Motion to amend bond denied for man accused of intentionally causing deadly I-24 crash
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A motion to amend the bond amount for a Missouri man charged with murder in a crash that claimed his wife's life in McCracken County, Kentucky, was denied Tuesday. The man, Jared King of Salem, Missouri, was charged with murder in May after investigators say...
fox5atlanta.com
Arrest made in deadly South Fulton convenience store robbery
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police have announced an arrest in the murder of a popular store clerk as the search continues for a second suspect. Investigators are looking for Antwan Warthen in connection with the case. SFPD Lt. Ebony Bullock told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes police arrested Warthen's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kbsi23.com
Wanted man arrested in field near Gideon after police chase
GIDEON, Mo. (KBSI) – The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office and Malden Police Department arrested a man after a police chase north of Gideon on Sept. 6. Mark Parks had felony warrants from Dunklin County, according to the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department. His vehicle caught on...
westkentuckystar.com
Graves Sheriff investigating a stolen motorcycle
The Graves County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of a stolen motorcycle. The motorcycle was reported stolen by a resident of Macedonia Church Street in the Pryorsburg area. The motorcycle is a 2007 Kawasaki ZX600P. If you have any information about the theft or the whereabouts of the motorcycle,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Sheriff: Man wanted for questioning in Livingston County trailer theft
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying a white Ford van and a man caught on surveillance video. The man is wanted for questioning regarding the theft a utility trailer and some items that were loaded onto it, the sheriff's office says.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah man faces trafficking charge after police say more than 1 pound of marijuana found in car
PADUCAH — A Paducah man faces a drug trafficking charge and a firearms charge after police say a traffic stop uncovered more than a pound of marijuana and a loaded handgun in the man's car. The Paducah Police Department says an officer pulled 27-year-old Gary Dean Lynn over on...
thunderboltradio.com
South Fulton man facing drug charge
A South Fulton man is in the Obion County Jail on a drug charge. Forty-five-year-old Mason T. Arnold was arrested Saturday following an undercover drug investigation in which Arnold delivered six ounces of methamphetamine to a predetermined location. Arnold is charged with Possession of Schedule II Drug with Intent to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray Independent School District preschool bus involved in crash
MURRAY — The Murray Independent School District says a preschool bus was involved in a crash Thursday morning. The collision happened at the intersection of Kirkwood and 16th Street. The school district says the bus involved was preschool bus No. 1401. One student was on the bus when the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police investigating vehicle break-ins in Paducah
PADUCAH — Police are investigating several vehicle break-ins in the Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says the thefts have been happening in the northern and western parts of the city. Investigators say the majority of the thefts have been from unlocked vehicles, and items stolen have included electronics. The...
Dresden Enterprise
Sheriff Mike Wilson Retires After 46 Years
Retired Weakley County Sheriff Mike Wilson, who has the distinction of being Tennessee’s longest serving sheriff, was honored during a retirement reception held to congratulate him and wish him the best in the future. After a 46-year career in law enforcement, Wilson, 68, said, “Where I’m at in life...
Comments / 0