Hickman County, KY

westkentuckystar.com

Graves meth trafficking investigation nets six; more arrests expected

A drug trafficking investigation in Graves County has led to six arrests, and authorities say more are expected. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said several investigations are underway in Mayfield and Graves County to identify those selling meth and other drugs. Six people have been arrested since August 19, including...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Murray man charged after incident on Murray State campus

Kentucky State Police have located and charged Jack Epperson, 19, of Murray, KY, who eyewitnesses saw throwing a Molotov cocktail-style weapon in the direction of students. Shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, a male approached several female students gathered near a housing complex at the southwest corner of the Murray State campus. Witnesses saw the male with a Molotov cocktail-style explosive throw it in the direction of the students. In doing so, the male suffered burns to his hands before fleeing the area in a vehicle. None of the female students were injured.
MURRAY, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
County
Hickman County, KY
kbsi23.com

Murray Police Department to begin using body worn cameras

MURRAY, Ky. (KBSI) – The Murray Police Department will implement Body Worn Cameras (BWCs) for all sworn officers on Monday, September 12. In 2021, MPD began seeking funding to assist with the program’s cost. They were awarded an $80,000 grant through the Small-Rural-Tribal Body Worn Camera Program administered by the Bureau of Justice Assistance.
MURRAY, KY
KFVS12

Sikeston man sentenced to 20 years for methamphetamine, firearm offenses

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man from Sikeston has been sentenced to 20 years in Federal prison for firearm and methamphetamine-trafficking offenses. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, David Rodgers, 41, was sentenced to serve 240 months at his hearing before United States District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.
SIKESTON, MO
whopam.com

Jail assault case heads to grand jury

A man charged with first-degree assault in relation to an altercation that occurred in the Christian County Jail is having his case sent to the grand jury following a preliminary hearing in Christian District Court Wednesday morning. Captain Brian Reeves with the jail testified to the incident, saying that 39-year-old...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Fentanyl pills, heroin seized during search of South Fulton Home

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police say they've seized thousands of pills, and hundreds of grams of methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine during a search of a home. Officials say on Sept. 2, South Fulton Narcotics and Gang Units, South Metro SWAT, and Homeland Security agents executed a search warrant at a home off of Stonewall Tell Road.
SOUTH FULTON, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Arrest made in deadly South Fulton convenience store robbery

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police have announced an arrest in the murder of a popular store clerk as the search continues for a second suspect. Investigators are looking for Antwan Warthen in connection with the case. SFPD Lt. Ebony Bullock told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes police arrested Warthen's...
SOUTH FULTON, TN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kbsi23.com

Wanted man arrested in field near Gideon after police chase

GIDEON, Mo. (KBSI) – The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office and Malden Police Department arrested a man after a police chase north of Gideon on Sept. 6. Mark Parks had felony warrants from Dunklin County, according to the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department. His vehicle caught on...
GIDEON, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Graves Sheriff investigating a stolen motorcycle

The Graves County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of a stolen motorcycle. The motorcycle was reported stolen by a resident of Macedonia Church Street in the Pryorsburg area. The motorcycle is a 2007 Kawasaki ZX600P. If you have any information about the theft or the whereabouts of the motorcycle,...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
thunderboltradio.com

South Fulton man facing drug charge

A South Fulton man is in the Obion County Jail on a drug charge. Forty-five-year-old Mason T. Arnold was arrested Saturday following an undercover drug investigation in which Arnold delivered six ounces of methamphetamine to a predetermined location. Arnold is charged with Possession of Schedule II Drug with Intent to...
OBION COUNTY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Murray Independent School District preschool bus involved in crash

MURRAY — The Murray Independent School District says a preschool bus was involved in a crash Thursday morning. The collision happened at the intersection of Kirkwood and 16th Street. The school district says the bus involved was preschool bus No. 1401. One student was on the bus when the...
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Police investigating vehicle break-ins in Paducah

PADUCAH — Police are investigating several vehicle break-ins in the Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says the thefts have been happening in the northern and western parts of the city. Investigators say the majority of the thefts have been from unlocked vehicles, and items stolen have included electronics. The...
PADUCAH, KY
Dresden Enterprise

Sheriff Mike Wilson Retires After 46 Years

Retired Weakley County Sheriff Mike Wilson, who has the distinction of being Tennessee’s longest serving sheriff, was honored during a retirement reception held to congratulate him and wish him the best in the future. After a 46-year career in law enforcement, Wilson, 68, said, “Where I’m at in life...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN

