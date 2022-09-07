Read full article on original website
Ruth Radelet (Ex-Chromatics) Announces Debut Solo EP, Shares Video for New Song “Stranger”: Watch
Ruth Radelet—formerly of Chromatics—has announced her debut solo EP The Other Side with a video for her new single “Stranger.” The five-track EP is due out October 7. Check out the album art, track list, and the black-and-white video for “Stranger”—directed by James Manson and shot on 16mm film by Freddie Whitman—below.
NOFX Announce 2023 Breakup: “It’s Been an Amazing Run”
NOFX—the Los Angeles skate punk band currently made up of Michael “Fat Mike” Burkett, Eric Melvin, Erik “Smelly” Sandin, and Aaron “El Hefe” Abeyta—are officially breaking up in 2023, Rolling Stone reports. Burkett indirectly announced the news on Instagram, where he replied...
Cam'ron and A-Trak Announce Collaborative Album, Share New Song “All I Really Wanted”
Cam’ron and A-Trak have announced a new collaborative album. U Wasn’t There is due out September 23 via Empire. The new album features cover art by the New York street artist Kunle Martins. Ahead of the release, the musicians have shared a new singled called “All I Really...
Watch Black Country, New Road Cover Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever”
Black Country, New Road covered Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” at Bowery Ballroom in New York Monday night (September 5). Check out footage below. Black Country, New Road issued their second album Ants From Up There in February, almost exactly a year after their debut For the first time. Frontperson Isaac Wood departed the group shortly before the arrival of Ants From Up There. “Good Will Hunting” from the album notably has a chorus that begins “She’s got Billie Eilish style/Moving to Berlin for a little while.”
Ging (fka Frank Dukes) Announces Debut Album, Shares New Song: Listen
Ging, the new project from the Toronto producer formerly known as Frank Dukes, has announced a new self-released album called We’re Here, My Dear with a new song called “Miracles.” The LP is due out November 4. Check out “Miracles” below. Of the new song,...
Tyler Childers and the Food Stamps Announce New Triple Album, Share New Song “Angel Band”: Listen
Tyler Childers and the Food Stamps have announced a new triple album. Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? is out September 30 via Hickman Holler Records and RCA. The self-produced project features eight new and traditional songs performed in three different ways—the Hallelujah version was recorded live; the Jubilee builds on those recordings with additional instruments; and Joyful Noise version will be revealed on release day. The Hallelujah and Jubilee versions of “Angel Band” are out now—Watch a video for “Angel Band (Jubilee Version),” directed by Bryan Schlam, below.
“Tonight” [ft. Ezra Koenig]
If “Phoenix ft. Ezra Koenig” is a shorthand for the prime of your life, let’s take it back to the summer of 2009 for a second. You’re at a house party, and it’s late enough that everyone’s splintered off into breakout drinking sessions. No one has bothered to change the “Indie Mix” that’s been playing all night, so “Lisztomania” and “1901” and “A-Punk” have spun at least five times and no one seems to mind. This scene is incomprehensible to someone who came of indie age in the mid-’90s, what with their 4-tracks and Drag City and hang-ups about pop radio. Oh, those things had their moment, but this is your time.
Rina Sawayama Says She Received ABBA’s Blessing for Interpolation on “This Hell”
Earlier this year, Rina Sawayama released the single “This Hell” from her upcoming album Hold the Girl. The pop-country track opens with a prominent guitar riff that sounds similar to the melody of ABBA’s 1979 song “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight).” In a new interview with the BBC, Sawayama said she noticed the similarity between the two songs while recording, and took action to change the melody before receiving “the blessing of ABBA,” allowing her to release the original version of the song.
White Girl Wasted
As debut albums go, White Girl Wasted has a particularly auspicious origin story. Brighton-based producer and Daupe! label owner the Purist (Lawrence Lord) and London-via-Birmingham rapper-producer Sonnyjim (Sonny Sathi) had just spent the second weekend of September 2018 completely off their heads at Croatia’s Outlook Festival. Returning home after four days of debauchery in a 19th-century fort, they hit the studio and came up with a doozy of a beat: an airy lo-fi flute sample gliding gently over smooth blaxploitation funk. Sonnyjim laid a verse and nailed it in one take. They thought it sounded like an MF Doom joint, so they sent it over on a whim. Doom responded with a full verse, so they popped a bottle of champagne and sent it to Jay Electronica. In came another verse. By the time Doom got back in touch to licence the track for an Adult Swim compilation, they figured they were sitting on gold. So they kept the track and got to work channelling their creative chemistry into a full-length album.
Keep On Smiling
Two Door Cinema Club haven’t been shy about changing with the times. On their 2010 debut, Tourist History, the Northern Ireland trio embodied a transitional era of indie rock, packaging the youthful pluck of Vampire Weekend and Arctic Monkeys with the tightly wound post-punk guitars that ran through so much UK indie during the ’00s. Over subsequent albums, however, their sound has evolved in tandem with the tastes of alt-rock radio programmers. They’ve ironed away the rumpled edges of their debut in favor of polished dance-rock, following in the footsteps of acts like Glass Animals by leaning into synthesizers and putting a slick, contemporized spin on ’80s pop influences. Consider them, if you will, farm-system indie: a band that presents as indie while positioning themselves for something greater, in hopes that with the right break or a licensable-enough song they might get called up to the alt-rock majors.
Modest Mouse Announce The Lonesome Crowded West 25th Anniversary Tour
Modest Mouse have announced a 25th anniversary tour commemorating their breakthrough 1997 album The Lonesome Crowded West. The lineup on the tour will be a four-piece of Isaac Brock, Jeremiah Green, Russell Higbee, and Simon O’Connor. See the full schedule below. Modest Mouse last reissued The Lonesome Crowded West...
Beth Orton Shares New Song “Fractals” With Alabaster dePlume and Tom Skinner: Listen
Beth Orton’s new album Weather Alive will be released later this month, and in the lead-up to the release, the English vocalist has shared a new song that’s slated to appear on the album. “Fractals” is a collaboration with the poet and saxophonist Alabaster dePlume alongside drummer Tom Skinner (of the Smile), bassist Tom Herbert (of the Invisible), and multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily.
Yeat Enlists Lil Uzi Vert for New Song “Flawlëss”: Listen
West Coast rapper Yeat has shared his latest EP. Lyfë is out now via Field Trip/Geffen, and it opens with a track featuring Lil Uzi Vert. Listen to “Flawlëss” below, and scroll down to hear the full EP. Lyfë follows 2 Alivë, which arrived earlier this...
Gold Panda Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “The Corner”: Watch
Derwin Dicker has announced The Work—his first new album as Gold Panda in more than six years—with a video for its second single “The Corner.” The Work is set to drop November 11 via City Slang. Check out the album art and track list for The Work and the video for “The Corner” below.
Listen to Run the Jewels’ New Song for Upcoming Movie Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm
Run the Jewels have shared their new opening theme song for the upcoming movie Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, out November 8. In the past the long-running Adult Swim series has had themes by Schoolly D and Thundercat and Flying Lotus. In the theme, which premiered in the trailer for the movie, Run the Jewels give a preview of the movie’s plot. This isn’t the first time Run the Jewels have collaborated with Adult Swim, they have released a music video starring Rick and Morty and have performed RTJ4 in full on the channel. Check out the song below.
Dry Cleaning Announce Tour, Share New Song “Gary Ashby”: Listen
Dry Cleaning have announced a 2023 world tour in support of their forthcoming sophomore LP Stumpwork. They’ve also shared the latest single from the LP. It’s called “Gary Ashby.” Listen to the new song below, and scroll down for the band’s full itinerary. “Gary Ashby”...
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Announce Three New Albums, Share Video: Watch
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard will release three new albums next month. The first of their upcoming releases, Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava drops on October 7. The seven-track release will be followed by Laminated Denim on October 12 and Changes on October 28. All three albums will be released on their own KGLW record label.
Jack White Announces New Live Album Recorded During Current Tour
Jack White has announced a new live album from his ongoing 2022 trek. Jack White Live: The Supply Chain Issues Tour is available for pre-order starting today through October 31. The deluxe set is being released by White’s own Third Man Records, marking the 54th installment of their Vault Package subscription service.
Ice Spice’s “Munch (Feelin’ U)” Is the New York Rap Song of the Summer We’ve Been Waiting For
Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. Ice Spice and the meaning of munch. There are three burning questions in New York City right now: Why won’t these lanternflies die? Why doesn’t...
The Comet Is Coming Share Video for New Song “Technicolour”: Watch
The Comet Is Coming have shared another new song from their forthcoming LP Hyper-Dimensional Extension Beam. It’s titled “Technicolour,” and with it comes a video directed by Charlie Robins. Take a look below. Along with saxophonist Shabaka Hutchings (aka Shabaka), the ensemble includes drummer Max Hallett (aka...
