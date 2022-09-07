ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

numberfire.com

Luis Urias sitting for Brewers Saturday night

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Urias is being replaced at second base by Kolten Wong versus Reds starter Chase Anderson. In 420 plate appearances this season, Urias has a .223 batting average with a .714 OPS,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: Tigers interested in poaching top St. Louis executive

The Detroit Tigers are interested in poaching top St. Louis Cardinals executive Matt Slater in what would be a huge loss for the front office. Not only do the St. Louis Cardinals have one of the best rosters in baseball, but they also have one of the best front offices in baseball. The jobs that president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and general manager Michael Girsch have done in turning the franchise into an annual postseason contender is impressive.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Why Albert Pujols doesn’t need 700 home runs

A St. Louis Cardinals legend is retiring at the end of the 2022 season. How he finishes his career is less important than the overall career he’s had. Do you remember where you were on April 5, 2010? Probably not, but long-time Cardinals fans may recall that was Opening Day that season, a road game in Cincinnati. To celebrate the new season, Albert Pujols went 4-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI, and four runs scored, and excellent way to start the campaign.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Michael Hermosillo not in lineup Saturday for Chicago

Chicago Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Hermosillo is being replaced in center field by Christopher Morel versus Giants starter Logan Webb. In 38 plate appearances this season, Hermosillo has a .097 batting average with a .392 OPS, 2 runs...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Andrus’ 2-run double caps 5-run 9th, White Sox beat A’s 5-3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have done some yelling. They’ve tried out plenty of good-natured teasing. They’ve had heart-to-hearts. After a rough start this season, things are suddenly clicking in September when it matters most for the reigning AL Central champions as Chicago tries to win consecutive division titles for the first time.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Sheldon Neuse sitting Saturday for Athletics

Oakland Athletics infielder Sheldon Neuse is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Neuse is being replaced at second base by Tony Kemp versus White Sox starter Lance Lynn. In 287 plate appearances this season, Neuse has a .215 batting average with a...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto taking over second base for Dodgers on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the San Diego Padres. Alberto will man second base after Chris Taylor was shifted to left field, Trayce Thompson was moved to center, and Cody Bellinger was given the night off. In a matchup against Padres' Mike...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Seby Zavala sitting Saturday for White Sox

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Zavala is being replaced behind the plate by Yasmani Grandal versus Athletics starter Adrian Martinez. In 188 plate appearances this season, Zavala has a .276 batting average with a .744...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Wilmer Flores not in lineup for Giants on Saturday

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Flores is being replaced at second base by David Villar versus Cubs starter Marcus Stroman. In 519 plate appearances this season, Flores has a .235 batting verage with a .729 OPS, 17 home...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Adam Engel not in lineup for White Sox on Friday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Engel is being replaced in center field by AJ Pollock versus Athletics starter Austin Pruitt. In 233 plate appearances this season, Engel has a .228 batting average with a .594 OPS, 2 home...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm not in lineup Saturday for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Bohm is being replaced at designated hitter by Bryce Harper versus Nationals starter Erick Fedde. In 534 plate appearances this season, Bohm has a .294 batting average with a .736 OPS, 10 home runs,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Tom Brady following Michael Jordan’s path?

Michael Jordan got into NASCAR because of a desire to turn “fake news” into real news. Did Tom Brady take a page out of his book?. Back in early 2022, Netflix revealed a six-episode docuseries about NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace titled Race: Bubba Wallace, which goes into great detail about how the 28-year-old Mobile, Alabama native got to where he is today and how he reckons with who he is both on and off the race track.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

