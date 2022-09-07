Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
Related
Car hits shop sign, ‘splits in two’ in Taylorsville, driver in extreme critical condition
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A car was split in two in Taylorsville Saturday, leaving the driver in “extreme critical condition,” according to the Taylorsville Police Department. Taylorsville Police Sgt. Ryan Carver says that the car was travelling eastbound on 5400 S when the vehicle hit a curb. After colliding with the curb, the vehicle reportedly […]
Salt Lake City PD respond to three rollovers in 24 hours
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – After responding to three separate rollover crashes within 24 hours, the Salt Lake City Police Department is reminding Utah drivers to slow down, pay attention, and drive safely. While there were no serious injuries in each rollover, police say there have been 21 deadly traffic-related crashes in Salt Lake […]
Gephardt Daily
Man airlifted to hospital after crashing mountain bike near Ensign Peak
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was airlifted from Ensign Peak and transported to an area hospital after crashing his mountain bike Saturday afternoon. The man was riding a mountain bike on the Ensign Peak Trail about 4:20 p.m. when he crashed near...
KUTV
Officials rescue person who got stuck while rappelling at Bridal Veil Falls
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Four people were rescued after one of them got stuck while rappelling at Bridal Veil Falls. Officials with the North Fork Fire Department said the person got stuck in the falls Friday night. They said despite the recent high temperatures, he was still at risk...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utah trees' leaves are dying early due to extreme heat
Some Utahns have been noticing trees that look like they already turned over for the fall season — but they've literally been burned out from the recent extreme heat.
wvcjournal.com
Changes coming to Bangerter Highway in West Valley City when funding allows
Don’t expect to see orange barrels and heavy equipment any time soon, but the planning process is underway to convert Bangerter Highway through West Valley City into a freeway-style expressway. The Utah Department of Transportation has been conducting public hearings and seeking other feedback recently as part of a...
KUTV
Driver hospitalized after dump truck rolls into deep ravine in Weber County
HUNTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — One person sustained serious injuries after a dump truck rolled into a ravine near Huntsville. Officials said they were dispatched to the crash on Trappers Loop Road at mile marker 11 at approximately 2 p.m. on Friday. Crews on the scene reported finding a dump...
utahstories.com
5 Heavenly Burgers under $10 in Salt Lake
The Rules: must be locally owned and the burger must be less than $10. On a quest to find that state’s best bargain burgers under $10, we begin a trip back in time to some of Utah’s favorite hamburger drive-ins and dine-ins for the best quality-to-cost ratio with a dash of history.
IN THIS ARTICLE
luxury-houses.net
This $3.995 Million Mountain Contemporary Home with Jaw Dropping Views in Kamas is Perfect for The Outdoor Enthusiast
The Home in Kamas, a mountain contemporary estate with jaw-dropping views of the Jordanelle Reservoir and Mayflower ski slopes featuring well-thought out floor plan is now available for sale. This home located at 13231 N Deer Canyon Dr, Kamas, Utah offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Traci Farrell (Phone: 435-631-2867) at Windermere RE Utah – Park Ave for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Kamas.
Structure fire breaks out at Grappa on Main Street
Update: 1:30pm Park City Fire District reported that several vehicles and responders responded to calls of smoke showing from the Grappa building at 8:00 a.m. Firefighters promptly made access to […]
Gephardt Daily
Boy, 6, dead after multi-vehicle collision on I-215 in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 6-year-old boy is dead and several other people were critically injured in a multi-vehicle collision Thursday about 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 215 in Salt Lake City. The accident happened on southbound I-215 at about 700 East, according to...
Three moose were recently relocated from Park City; neighbors are asking why
Fall is fast approaching and so are the moose. They are looking for mates, hanging out with their calves and wandering the streets. Carol Dalton, a long-time resident of Park City, lives on the uphill side of the Rail Trail area called Chatham Hills. She said neighbors have been on moose watch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One person dead after shooting in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday morning in Salt Lake City.
VIDEO: Utah bus driver tells kids she'll shoot them after missing stop
Two bus drivers in Utah have been placed on administrative leave this week for how they responded to students telling them they made a wrong turn.
Salt Lake City to redevelop former Raging Waters/Seven Peaks water park
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City has released an ambitious planned redevelopment of the former Raging Waters/Seven Peaks water park site, located by Glendale Regional Park. The Vision Plan for Glendale Regional Park is a community-informed effort based on extensive feedback from the public, according to a press release. Officials with Salt Lake […]
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
High school placed on lockout while police investigate shots fired call
MURRAY, Utah — Cottonwood High School was placed on lockout protocol Friday morning as police worked to investigate a report that shots had been fired in the area, school officials said. School proceeded as normal, officials explained, but the exterior doors were locked to ensure student safety. In addition,...
kslnewsradio.com
Chick-fil-A’s autumn milkshake goes national after succeeding in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A year after Salt Lake City got to taste test Chick-fil-A’s Autumn Spice milkshake, the dessert will be made available nationally. The fast food chain will start selling the flavor on Sept. 12 at participating locations. Chick-fil-A said the seasonal flavor is the first...
Layton man charged for double stabbing in Ogden
A Layton man is facing two counts of attempted murder among other charges for stabbing two people in Ogden on Sept. 3.
KUTV
Honoring the fallen on 9/11 weekend: Events happening in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Sunday marks 21 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States. There are multiple places around northern Utah that are creating spaces to reflect on that day. Utah Healing Field. A healing field to honor the victims of the 9-11 terrorist...
SNAPPED: Deck deer
I spy with my little eye, five deer seeking shaded shelter from the unseasonably warm temperatures yesterday in Summit County. Submit photos for publication in our SNAPPED series to info@TownLift.com.
Comments / 0