ABC4

Salt Lake City PD respond to three rollovers in 24 hours

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – After responding to three separate rollover crashes within 24 hours, the Salt Lake City Police Department is reminding Utah drivers to slow down, pay attention, and drive safely. While there were no serious injuries in each rollover, police say there have been 21 deadly traffic-related crashes in Salt Lake […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

5 Heavenly Burgers under $10 in Salt Lake

The Rules: must be locally owned and the burger must be less than $10. On a quest to find that state’s best bargain burgers under $10, we begin a trip back in time to some of Utah’s favorite hamburger drive-ins and dine-ins for the best quality-to-cost ratio with a dash of history.
UTAH STATE
luxury-houses.net

This $3.995 Million Mountain Contemporary Home with Jaw Dropping Views in Kamas is Perfect for The Outdoor Enthusiast

The Home in Kamas, a mountain contemporary estate with jaw-dropping views of the Jordanelle Reservoir and Mayflower ski slopes featuring well-thought out floor plan is now available for sale. This home located at 13231 N Deer Canyon Dr, Kamas, Utah offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Traci Farrell (Phone: 435-631-2867) at Windermere RE Utah – Park Ave for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Kamas.
KAMAS, UT
ABC4

Salt Lake City to redevelop former Raging Waters/Seven Peaks water park

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City has released an ambitious planned redevelopment of the former Raging Waters/Seven Peaks water park site, located by Glendale Regional Park. The Vision Plan for Glendale Regional Park is a community-informed effort based on extensive feedback from the public, according to a press release. Officials with Salt Lake […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

High school placed on lockout while police investigate shots fired call

MURRAY, Utah — Cottonwood High School was placed on lockout protocol Friday morning as police worked to investigate a report that shots had been fired in the area, school officials said. School proceeded as normal, officials explained, but the exterior doors were locked to ensure student safety. In addition,...
MURRAY, UT
KUTV

Honoring the fallen on 9/11 weekend: Events happening in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Sunday marks 21 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States. There are multiple places around northern Utah that are creating spaces to reflect on that day. Utah Healing Field. A healing field to honor the victims of the 9-11 terrorist...
UTAH STATE
TownLift

SNAPPED: Deck deer

I spy with my little eye, five deer seeking shaded shelter from the unseasonably warm temperatures yesterday in Summit County. Submit photos for publication in our SNAPPED series to info@TownLift.com.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT

