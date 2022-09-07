Read full article on original website
Pecos landowner furious after city builds on property
20th annual American Tribute at Memorial Gardens Park to honor lives lost on 9/11. The Permian Basin provided significant energy resources and training grounds for the war effort. Odessa High School receiver Ivan Carreon caught nine passes for 255 yards, three touchdowns and added a rushing score in the Bronchos...
Residents in Green Tree North opposed to residential plat in neighborhood
MIDLAND, Texas — Green Tree residents Kelvi and Tim Cleverdon has been living here in their home since 1999. However, the couple recently received notice in the mail explaining the sign that's been put up across the street from their home regarding a plat. "We got a letter about...
2 arrested in connection with dollar store robbery
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman were arrested earlier this week after police were called to investigate a domestic disturbance and found two wanted suspects at the scene. Adrian Sotelo, 37, and Bianca Rodriguez, 26, have both been charged with assault and robbery. According to an affidavit, on September 6, officers with the Odessa […]
Midland man charged with domestic violence following ‘little scuffle’
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he assaulted his partner. Ervin Kasper Young, 57, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family. According to an affidavit, on September 2, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home on E New York to investigate a disturbance after […]
One person found dead following fire in Ector County
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a motor home fire in Ector County. According to the Ector County Sheriff's Office, deputies and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the 2500 block of Conger Road at around 2:43 a.m. Crews managed to extinguish the flames, but located a...
Woman threatens mother’s boyfriend with gun, police say
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested earlier this week after investigators said she threatened her mother’s boyfriend with a gun. Deauzjinae Evans, 24, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on September 5, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to a home on Nevan […]
Vehicle vandalism on the rise
GREENWOOD, Texas (Nexstar) – Some Greenwood homeowners are worried after a string of crimes in the area, over the past several months. LaTane Phillips has lived in Greenwood for several years and she says she’s had no problems in the area, until a vandalism happened in her own driveway.
Odessa man charged with assault, DWI
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he strangled a family member. Gerardo Salas, 23, has been charged with assault by strangulation and drunk driving. According to an affidavit, just after midnight on September 3, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the 3800 block of E 42nd Street […]
8th grader arrested after fighting teacher in viral video at Bowie Middle
ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — A video is going viral on local Facebook groups out of Bowie Middle School.It shows a student attacking a teacher over what appears to be a cell phone dispute. The spokesperson for Ector county ISD says the incident happened on Wednesday. The boy is an eighth grader. He was arrested and […]
Odessa woman accused of threatening boyfriend, son with gun
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after investigators said she threatened her boyfriend and her son with a firearm during an argument. Michelle Louise Wood, 55, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on September 4, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
Midlander accused of assaulting K-9 officer
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he assaulted a K-9 officer aiding in an investigation. Alberto Acebedo, 42, has been charged with Assault of a Public Servant and Interfering With a Police Service Animal. According to an affidavit, on September 4, an officer with the Midland Police Department responded […]
Midland man accused of cashing fraudulent checks
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after being locked inside a convenience store by employees who accused him of cashing fraudulent checks. Daniel Cortez, 33, has been charged with forgery of a financial instrument. According to court documents, on September 6, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a […]
Man allegedly stabs woman following fight over cocaine, police say
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he stabbed a friend during an argument late last month. Adolfo Romo Mora, 50, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Evading Arrest. According to an affidavit, on august 27, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a […]
MPD searching for missing man
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: MPD said Collins has been found. The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a missing man.45-year-old Allan Chad Collins, of Midland, was last seen around 4:00 p.m. on September 4 at the Summerhill Apartments at 3001 Midland Drive. MPD said Collins does not have a […]
Hobbs Police Department responds to subject with a gun at Covenant Hobbs Hospital
HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department responded to an incident involving a subject with a gun on September 4 at Covenant Hobbs Hospital. The department received multiple messages about an active threat situation at the hospital. Officers located the subject in a vehicle leaving the scene and he was taken into custody on multiple criminal offenses.
One dead after motor home fire in West Odessa
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A man is dead after a mobile home fire in west Odessa early Wednesday morning. On September 7, 2022, at around 02:43a.m., the Ector County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a 911 call referencing a structure fire. Ector County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and...
Tall City Memorial Stair Climb Takes Place in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Participants walked up and down steps in the astound broadband stadium for the Tall City Memorial Stair Climb; this was done to simulate the one hundred and ten steps that firefighters had to climb during 9/11. The turnout for the event included not only firefighters, current...
OPD investigating supermarket theft
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, the man pictured below is accused of stealing more than $1000 worth of meat from the HEB on the west side of town. Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked […]
Woman charged with assault while allegedly high on meth, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last month after investigators said she was high on drugs and assaulted her boyfriend. Brittany Higgins, 26, has been charged with Assault. According to court documents, on August 23, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 1600 block of E 6th Street […]
Bowie Middle School student arrested for aggravated assault of a public servant
ODESSA, Texas — An eighth-grade student at Bowie Middle School was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a public servant, a first-degree felony, on Wednesday, according to an Ector County ISD spokesperson. The charge stems from the student attacking a teacher in a classroom, which can be seen...
