Orange County, FL

West Orange High on hold due to report of possible threat

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — West Orange High School was on hold due to reports of a possible written threat against the school, the district said Wednesday.

The school district said all students and staff were safe. They said the hold was due to a report of a written message containing a possible threat.

The district said law enforcement is investigating.

Orange County school officials, state education officials meet to discuss grand jury report

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — There are unanswered questions Wednesday about a meeting between the Orange County school district and the Florida Department of Education. A grand jury report said the district is “making concerted efforts to suppress reporting of serious incidents and hamper police investigations,” specifically in schools in the Apopka area.
