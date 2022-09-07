Read full article on original website
Packers' Lazard doubtful for season opener with ankle injury
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard didn’t practice this week and is unlikely to play in their season opener Sunday at Minnesota. The Packers’ injury report lists Lazard as doubtful due to an ankle injury. Lazard is the Packers’ top returning...
Ravens rule out Stanley for opener against Jets
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley has been ruled out of Sunday's season opener against the New York Jets. The Ravens announced Saturday that Stanley would not make the trip with the team to face the Jets. He played only one game last season and is still trying to work his way back from ankle problems.
Fantasy: Week 1 Rankings (Updated)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 1.
Report: Brady expected to retire after 2022 season
The 2022 campaign is expected to be the final of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's career, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Brady briefly retired following last season but returned to the Buccaneers 40 days later. Since rejoining the team, he's remained mum on how long he plans to continue playing. The veteran told reporters in July that he's taking a "year-to-year" approach.
Titans sign Amani Hooker to 3-year extension
The Tennessee Titans announced Friday that they agreed to a three-year contract extension with safety Amani Hooker. The deal is worth over $33 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Hooker was drafted in the fourth round in 2019 and has played in 44 games over his three-year tenure with...
Colts, Nelson sign extension reportedly worth record $80M over 4 years
The Indianapolis Colts and guard Quenton Nelson signed a contract extension Saturday, the team announced. It's a record four-year deal worth $80 million, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The pact, which reportedly includes $60 million guaranteed, makes Nelson the highest-paid guard in NFL history. He tops Brandon Scherff, who inked a three-year, $49.5-million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this year.
Fantasy Podcast: Week 1 injury updates and Bills-Rams takeaways
Get ready for your season with theScore's 2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. Find the show on iTunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, and Anchor. In this episode, Boone provides his thoughts...
NFL Week 1 round-robin underdog moneyline parlay: Playing on early uncertainty
It's not quite a "now or never" situation, but Week 1 is a prime opportunity to hit a handful of underdog wins for two reasons. We might think we know a lot about all 32 NFL teams, but we'll look back at the odds for a handful of games in disbelief by the end of the season. This is our chance to be ahead of the market on where a team is headed - either up or down.
