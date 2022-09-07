Read full article on original website
Related
Federal judge sides with Texas, blocks HHS guidance on emergency abortions
WASHINGTON — A federal district judge has granted the Texas attorney general’s request to temporarily block guidance from the federal government that says federal law protects health care providers who perform abortions to save the life or health of pregnant patients in emergency situations. Judge James Wesley Hendrix wrote the U.S. Department of Health and […] The post Federal judge sides with Texas, blocks HHS guidance on emergency abortions appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Yep, Forcing Employers To Pay for Drugs That Violate Their Consciences Is Still Prohibited by Federal Law
A provision of the Affordable Care Act, a.k.a. Obamacare, requiring private employers to cover the cost of controversial drugs was struck down by a federal judge today. Before you start checking the year on your calendar, note that it isn't contraception at the heart of the dispute this time, as it was in 2014, when the Supreme Court found that family-owned companies such as Hobby Lobby couldn't be forced to pay for abortifacients, and in 2016, when the Supreme Court ruled in a similar case regarding religious entities such as the Little Sisters of the Poor. But the facts of the current case are parallel, so the outcome should probably not be a source of great surprise.
Federal judge blocks Arizona law limiting filming of police
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge on Friday blocked enforcement of a new Arizona law restricting how the public and journalists can film police, agreeing with the American Civil Liberties Union and multiple media organizations who argued it violated the First Amendment. U.S. District Judge John J. Tuchi issued a preliminary injunction that stops the law from being enforced when it is set to take effect on Sept. 24. The quick decision came after Republican Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and the prosecutor and sheriff’s office in Maricopa County told the judge they did not plan to defend the law. They were named as defendants in the lawsuit filed last month. The law was enacted by the Republican-controlled Legislature over unified opposition from Democrats and signed by GOP Gov. Doug Ducey on July 6. It makes it illegal to knowingly film police officers 8 feet (2.5 meters) or closer if the officer tells the person to stop. And on private property, an officer who decides someone is interfering or the area is unsafe can order the person to stop filming even if the recording is being made with the owner’s permission.
Healthline
Judge Rules Obamacare Can’t Require Coverage for HIV Prevention Drug PrEP
A Texas federal judge has ruled that requiring employers to provide coverage for HIV prevention drugs (PrEP) is unconstitutional. The basis for the ruling was the plaintiff’s claim that it would violate his religious beliefs. Experts are worried that it could make it harder for people to obtain needed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
buzzfeednews.com
A Federal Judge Ruled Religious Employers Shouldn't Have To Provide HIV Prevention Medicine
A federal judge ruled Wednesday that requiring employers to provide coverage for PrEP drugs that prevent HIV transmission violates their religious rights. US District Judge Reed O’Connor in the northern district of Texas ruled that a mandate to provide PrEP, or pre-exposure prophylaxis, "substantially burdens the religious exercise" of litigants under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) of 1993.
Judge blocks Florida 'woke' law, citing First Amendment
A Florida judge on Thursday declared a Florida law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education unconstitutional.Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said in a 44-page ruling that the "Stop WOKE" act violates the First Amendment and is impermissibly vague. Walker also refused to issue a stay that would keep the law in effect during any appeal by the state.The law targets what DeSantis has called a "pernicious" ideology exemplified by critical race theory — the idea that racism is systemic in U.S. institutions that serve to perpetuate white dominance in...
Church Endorses Transitions for Transgender Children 'at All Ages'
The Episcopal Church announced its support for Episcopalians seeking gender-affirming care, a move sparking great debate on social media.
Texas Senator Ted Cruz and border agents are outraged over WH House Press Secretary's claims about the border
Images reveal why the Texas Senator and border agents are stunned -Screenshot from Twitter. It outraged Texas Senator Ted Cruz and U.S. border agents when White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed people do not walk across the border. After she made the statement, Senator Cruz invited her to Texas. He requested that she come see for herself. Jean-Pierre rejected the invitation, saying she was there in 2018, the New York Post reports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detailed results of the latest poll for Texas Governor
Governor Greg Abbott and Beto O'RourkeScreenshot from Twitter. The last Texas poll had Republican Governor Greg Abbott ahead by 7 points against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. In the most recent poll, there wasn’t much change as Abbott was ahead by 7 points.
Right-Wing Appeals Court Blocks Arkansas Ban on Trans Health Care
A federal appeals court ruled last week that Arkansas cannot enforce its draconian law banning gender-affirming health care for trans children and teens. A three-judge panel of the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals — considered one of the most conservative, least diverse federal courts in the country — upheld a district court’s injunction blocking enforcement of the law. The court held in its decision that, if enforced, Arkansas’s ban would cause “irreparable harm” to trans young people and their loved ones and would prohibit “medical treatment that conforms with the recognized standard of care.”
Scrubs Magazine
NC Supreme Court Rules Nurses Can Face Legal Liability for Following Doctor’s Orders
In a split decision, the North Carolina Supreme Court ruled that nurses can be held liable for medical errors and mistakes – even if they were carrying out the doctor’s orders. The ruling strikes down a 90-year-old legal precedent protecting nurses and healthcare workers from prosecution related to these kinds of incidents.
The U.S. Supreme Court failed to uphold American ideals of liberty and equality in abortion ruling
Nearly two months have passed since the Supreme Court of the United States returned its judgment in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — the now infamous decision that reversed half a century of established law on a woman’s right to abortion. The majority opinion in Dobbs is rife with contradictions and questionable legal reasoning. The material harm that many women will suffer as a consequence is undeniable. But from a constitutional perspective, the theory the court used to arrive at its judgment poses the gravest danger. Originalism vs living constitutionalism Constitutional scholars have long been charting the Supreme Court’s transition away...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abovethelaw.com
Florida's Anti-Woke Law Benchslapped By Federal Judge
Ron DeSantis is hard at work rushing right-wing fever dreams into law — never mind that they’re unlikely to pass constitutional muster. And it turns out “Individual Freedom Act,” also known as the Stop Woke Act, does not pass the sniff test according to a federal judge.
Legally recognizing 'personhood' of unborn babies will 'harm' 'health' of pregnant women: NY Times guest essay
A New York Times guest essay from pro-abortion author Mary Ziegler exposed the dangers facing the pro-abortion women in America if conservatives find success with their new pro-life strategy: recognizing the "personhood" of unborn babies. If the law were to accept such a premise, Ziegler warned it would be harmful...
Kentucky judge rules in favor of photographer challenging gay rights law
A federal district court has ruled in favor of a Kentucky wedding photographer who challenged a Louisville ordinance banning businesses from discriminating against gay customers. U.S. District Court Judge Benjamin Beaton on Tuesday granted a request by Chelsey Nelson for an injunction against the city’s ordinance, the Courier Journal reported....
Anesthesiologist's license suspended; Incidents at Dallas surgery center under review
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Medical Board took emergency action Friday to suspend the license of a Dallas anesthesiologist suspected of tampering with IV bags. The Board's order said Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr. is under federal investigation in connection with the death of a fellow doctor and with complications patients suffered, even during routine surgery. The events under investigation happened at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare Center in North Dallas, which halted all surgeries this week. The suspension comes after the Texas Medical Board called an emergency meeting Friday after hearing from federal law enforcement. It said it moved quickly because of what...
Judge: Employers Don't Have To Cover HIV Meds If They Oppose 'Homosexual Behavior'
A federal judge who frequently sides with conservatives just handed anti-LGBTQ Christian employers a big win.
healthleadersmedia.com
AMA Calls Eliminating No-Cost Preventive Care 'Unwise and Unthinkable'
The physician group responds to the ruling by a Texas judge deeming a piece of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) unconstitutional. — The American Medical Association (AMA) has pushed back on the controversial ruling against a provision of the ACA, strongly stating that preventive care requirements must be upheld.
bloomberglaw.com
Washington LGBTQ Conversion Therapy Ban Upheld by Ninth Circuit
Washington’s law is nearly identical to one previously upheld. 11th Circuit decision striking ban rested on different ground. A Washington law that prohibits state-licensed medical professionals from practicing conversion therapy on LGBTQ patients under 18-years old is valid, the Ninth Circuit said Tuesday. States don’t “lose the power to...
Dallas Observer
'Pandemic High': In Dallas County, COVID-19 Surges Among School-Aged Children
In Dallas County, COVID-19 cases are surging among school-aged children, according to a tally by the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation. On Thursday, the center said that elementary and middle school-aged kids had experienced a 61% week-over-week incidence of COVID-19 cases. At the same time, health authorities have recorded a 75% week-over-week spike among high school-aged children.
Comments / 0