The world may never know if blondes really do have more fun, but one thing that's certain is that blonde hair requires more maintenance. In addition to investing in (and actually using) a purple shampoo to combat brassiness, and moisturizing and protecting products to restore chemically lightened hair, another way to stretch out your salon appointments (and keep your blonde hair looking bright) is with a lightening shampoo. According to hair stylist and salon owner Jenna Perry, the best shampoos to lighten blonde hair are free from peroxide and ammonia. "Those are really drying and can definitely do some damage," Perry says of bleaching agents that should be left to the pros. "Instead, you want to look for citrus ingredients, like oranges or lemons, fruit extracts, or flower extracts that naturally lighten and lift," says Perry, who adds that moisturizing ingredients like sunflower seed oil are helpful for blondes, too. Perry also shares that lightening shampoos can be used by both processed and natural blondes, and that natural blondes can even expect more noticeable results. "I think that with virgin hair, you don't have loads of other products on your hair, so it's easier to accomplish that lighter tone at home," Perry explains.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO