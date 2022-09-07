Read full article on original website
Aries Spears Says His Career Might Be Over Due To Grooming Lawsuit
Over the weekend, Aries Spears finally broke his silence about the eyebrow-raising lawsuit on his Spears & Steinberg podcast. Although he didn't go into full detail about the pending lawsuit, Spears called the heated legal dispute "an extortion case" and "a shakedown."
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on September 7, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Even after we roasted him thoroughly (and justifiably) for dumping his ex after she turned 26, it seems like he is taking a page out of the Scott Disick playbook and setting his sights on an older woman. I mean, it’s still Leo, so let’s not get too crazy, but I think this growth towards embracing the elderly is a nice change of pace. Honestly it’s refreshing to see that he’s DEPARTED from his old dating patterns. READ MORE.
Taylor Revealed The "All Too Well" Scarf Isn't Real, So Swifties Can Calm Down
OK Swifties, there has been a major development in the “All Too Well” storyline that kinda changes everything. Fans have been hung up on the red scarf Swift sings about in “All Too Well” since Red’s 2012 release. The piece of neckwear has become iconic among Swift’s fans throughout the past decade as a rumored symbol of Swift’s breakup with Jake Gyllenhaal. But now, Swift has made a shocking revelation: the “All Too Well” scarf actually isn’t real.
Olivia Had This To Say About Florence’s Don’t Worry Darling Promo
Olivia Wilde’s headline-making Don’t Worry Darling press tour continues on, and this time she addressed the online theories that her lead actor in the film, Florence Pugh, is intentionally under-promoting the film on social media. However, Wilde negated any ill-will toward Pugh’s social media habits in Vanity Fair’s...
An Ode To Queen Elizabeth's Legendary Royal Style
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning British monarch, died today at age 96. Throughout her incredible 70-year reign, she remained dutiful and elegant in her personal style, avoiding anything too trendy. The result? An absolutely timeless — and iconic — look. Here are some of the best royal outfits she ever wore. READ MORE.
It’s Unclear Who Will Take Care Of The Queen’s Corgis
Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign, the monarch was known for many trademarks; however, her love for animals may be the most quirky one. The Queen, who died at age 96 on Sept. 8 at her Balmoral estate in Scotland, was routinely surrounded by her many pets over the years, especially her adorable corgis. In total, Harper’s Bazaar reported the monarch was a dog mom to more than 30 corgis in her lifetime. In light of her death, royal experts are now speculating what will happen to her corgis, and there are a few different scenarios that might play out for the pups.
Your Fav Stars Are Headed To The Emmys — Here's How To Watch
After a year held via Zoom and another year held outdoors, the Emmys are back inside at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 12. Longtime actor and Saturday Night Live veteran Kenan Thompson will take the reins as host as your favorite actors and TV shows — from Zendaya to Reese Witherspoon, Ted Lasso to Only Murders in the Building — will be honored for their work over the past year.
The Best Shampoos To Lighten Blonde Hair
The world may never know if blondes really do have more fun, but one thing that's certain is that blonde hair requires more maintenance. In addition to investing in (and actually using) a purple shampoo to combat brassiness, and moisturizing and protecting products to restore chemically lightened hair, another way to stretch out your salon appointments (and keep your blonde hair looking bright) is with a lightening shampoo. According to hair stylist and salon owner Jenna Perry, the best shampoos to lighten blonde hair are free from peroxide and ammonia. "Those are really drying and can definitely do some damage," Perry says of bleaching agents that should be left to the pros. "Instead, you want to look for citrus ingredients, like oranges or lemons, fruit extracts, or flower extracts that naturally lighten and lift," says Perry, who adds that moisturizing ingredients like sunflower seed oil are helpful for blondes, too. Perry also shares that lightening shampoos can be used by both processed and natural blondes, and that natural blondes can even expect more noticeable results. "I think that with virgin hair, you don't have loads of other products on your hair, so it's easier to accomplish that lighter tone at home," Perry explains.
‘The Fabelmans’ Review: Steven Spielberg’s Deeply Moving Childhood Memoir
Immediately joining the first ranks of artists’ memoirs, Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans is both a vivid capturing of the auteur’s earliest flashes of filmmaking insight and a portrait, full of love yet unclouded by nostalgia, of the family that made him. Brought to life by heart-grabbing performances from Michelle Williams, Paul Dano and relative newcomer Gabriel LaBelle, it brims with compassion and understanding for both of his parents, whose divorce split their tight-knit family when he was a teen.More from The Hollywood ReporterTIFF: Director Reginald Hudlin on Doing Justice to the Legacy of Sidney PoitierTIFF: Why Film Festivals Are Ditching...
Karlie Kloss’ Birthday Makeup Proves There’s No Escaping Pumpkin Spice
The return of autumn only means one thing: pumpkin spice. Naturally, you’ve got your pumpkin spice lattes, donuts, and candles, but celebrities are taking this seasonal flavor a step further with pumpkin spice hair transformations, and, now, pumpkin spice makeup. To celebrate her 30th birthday on Wednesday, Sept. 7, Karlie Kloss debuted the most seasonally on-trend makeup look I’ve ever seen and it was pure pumpkin spice magic. Celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo shared the look on Instagram so you can see all the intricate details up close. Kloss’ smokey, cinnamon eye makeup was so autumnal that it make me want to go upstate and pick an apple (or just order some Starbucks, that’s probably easier).
Trisha Paytas Addressed The Rumor They Gave Birth To Queen Elizabeth Reincarnated
The latest odd conspiracy theory to circulate the web really took an absurd spin. After Queen Elizabeth’s death on Sept. 8, social media blew up with wild rumors that the queen was being reincarnated as influencer Trisha Paytas’ baby. The reincarnation rumors were later shut down in a TikTok video by Paytas on Sept. 9 confirming that they are “still very much pregnant” and that “the Queen is not reincarnated as my baby.” If you didn’t know, Paytas is an OnlyFans model, Youtuber, and social media influencer who uses she/her/they/them pronouns. So, what’s the rumor all about and how did it even start? Buckle up, because it’s a wild ride.
