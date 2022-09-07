ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

The US Sun

Richard Simmons breaks his silence after new doc ‘exposed reason the fitness guru vanished from public life for years’

RICHARD Simmons has broken his silence following the release of a new documentary that claims to expose why the fitness guru vanished from the public eye for years. In a Facebook post believed to have been written by Simmons, the once flamboyant wellness expert expressed his gratitude for the "kindness and love" he's received in the past days.
RadarOnline

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Jesse Williams Wins Big In Bitter Child Support Battle With Ex-Wife After Court Plea

Actor Jesse Williams has once again scored in court in his never-ending battle with his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, Radar has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 41-year-old Grey’s Anatomy star and Aryn were in court on Tuesday for a hearing on child support. Both took the stand and testified before the judge. Before Jesse took the stand, the courtroom was closed, and everyone was kicked out. After hearing from both sides, the judge decided to lower the actor’s child support payments to $6,146 per month when he is in town exercising his regular custody. When he is working...
In Touch Weekly

‘The Family Chantel’ Star Chantel Everett Works Hard! Find Out Her Job and What She Does for a Living

Hardworker! Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) has shared her life journey for nearly eight full seasons on reality TV, from her 90 Day Fiancé season 4 debut to season 2, 3 and 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and four seasons of her TLC spinoff, The Family Chantel. Fans watched her love story with now-estranged husband Pedro Jimeno play out, but they also watched her as she worked hard in school, graduated and then started her career. But what exactly is Chantel’s job? Keep scrolling below to find out how she makes a living.
Kath Lee

Man enraged after his fiance sneaked out of the restaurant and didn't pay for his and his friends' meal

One of the most problematic aspects of a relationship or marriage might be the handling of financial matters. According to a survey conducted by Fidelity Investments in 2021 with participants aged 25 and older who were either married or in a long-term committed partnership, one in every five couples cites financial concerns as the most significant obstacle to their relationship.
Mary Duncan

Mistress enraged, heartbroken when boyfriend puts vacation home in his wife’s name

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I have been in a relationship with a married man for almost three years now. It’s been almost two years since his wife found out about us when he told her, admitting to cheating. It’s been over a year since he moved out of their house so that he could spend more time with me.
