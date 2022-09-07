ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Fabelmans’ Review: Steven Spielberg’s Deeply Moving Childhood Memoir

Immediately joining the first ranks of artists’ memoirs, Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans is both a vivid capturing of the auteur’s earliest flashes of filmmaking insight and a portrait, full of love yet unclouded by nostalgia, of the family that made him. Brought to life by heart-grabbing performances from Michelle Williams, Paul Dano and relative newcomer Gabriel LaBelle, it brims with compassion and understanding for both of his parents, whose divorce split their tight-knit family when he was a teen.More from The Hollywood ReporterTIFF: Director Reginald Hudlin on Doing Justice to the Legacy of Sidney PoitierTIFF: Why Film Festivals Are Ditching...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Kanye
Decider.com

‘Loki’ Season 2 Adds Ke Huy Quan To Cast

Marvel chief creative officer Kevin Feige announced at Disney‘s D23 Expo on Saturday that actor Ke Huy Quan had joined the cast of Loki Season 2. The actor, who recently starred in Everything Everywhere All at Once for A24 earlier this year opposite Michelle Yeoh, will have an undisclosed role in the forthcoming installment of the series. The Tom Hiddleston-starring series, which has been met by mostly positive reviews, was renewed in a mid-credits scene from Loki Season 1’s finale back in July. Hiddleston and Quan are perfect costars for Loki considering both actors have starred in projects that center on the emotional...
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Kirk Cameron’s New Film, “Lifemark” Is About the Power of Choices

It was one decision that made a world of difference in a plethora of lives. This is the underlying theme of the movie “Lifemark,” now out in theaters, and starring Kirk Cameron. Cameron, who came to fame in the 1980’s playing “Mike Seaver” on the sitcom “Growing Pains,” is now producing and developing Christian based content for television and film. He’s teamed up again with the Kendrick Brothers, who he first worked with on the movie “Fireproof,” which is about saving a marriage. Lifemark is about saving a life. In this case it’s about a young man who’s adopted, who journeys to meet his biological mother. The story of course is very pro-life, but it goes deeper, fleshing out the complex relationships created when a mother elects NOT to have an abortion, and the lives that are changed for the better because of that decision. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, Cameron talks about why he was moved to make this film. His own experience as the father of four adopted children and his wife Chelsea, who is adopted herself. The Grand Narrative of the film is that God has a tremendous purpose through adoption, and that life is the most incredible gift, even if it comes in the most unexpected ways.
MOVIES
Fox News

Fox News

787K+
Followers
180K+
Post
654M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy