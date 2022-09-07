Read full article on original website
Aries Spears Says His Career Might Be Over Due To Grooming Lawsuit
Over the weekend, Aries Spears finally broke his silence about the eyebrow-raising lawsuit on his Spears & Steinberg podcast. Although he didn't go into full detail about the pending lawsuit, Spears called the heated legal dispute "an extortion case" and "a shakedown."
Queen's former bodyguard recounts her reaction when a tourist didn't recognize her: 'Lovely sense of humor'
Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, is remembered by the British public as an unwavering, steadfast monarch who lead the kingdom through turbulent times over the past 70 years. But a story recounted by a former bodyguard revealed a humorous side of the...
U.K.
Kate Middleton tells mourners her 'sweet' Prince Louis, 4, told her the queen was 'with great-grandpa now'
While greeting the public outside of Windsor Castle on Saturday, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, told a group of children that her youngest son Louis said his great-grandmother was "now with" his late great-grandfather Prince Philip after her death. "My little Louis, he's so sweet. He said: 'Mommy don't...
‘The Fabelmans’ Review: Steven Spielberg’s Deeply Moving Childhood Memoir
Immediately joining the first ranks of artists’ memoirs, Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans is both a vivid capturing of the auteur’s earliest flashes of filmmaking insight and a portrait, full of love yet unclouded by nostalgia, of the family that made him. Brought to life by heart-grabbing performances from Michelle Williams, Paul Dano and relative newcomer Gabriel LaBelle, it brims with compassion and understanding for both of his parents, whose divorce split their tight-knit family when he was a teen.More from The Hollywood ReporterTIFF: Director Reginald Hudlin on Doing Justice to the Legacy of Sidney PoitierTIFF: Why Film Festivals Are Ditching...
‘Loki’ Season 2 Adds Ke Huy Quan To Cast
Marvel chief creative officer Kevin Feige announced at Disney‘s D23 Expo on Saturday that actor Ke Huy Quan had joined the cast of Loki Season 2. The actor, who recently starred in Everything Everywhere All at Once for A24 earlier this year opposite Michelle Yeoh, will have an undisclosed role in the forthcoming installment of the series. The Tom Hiddleston-starring series, which has been met by mostly positive reviews, was renewed in a mid-credits scene from Loki Season 1’s finale back in July. Hiddleston and Quan are perfect costars for Loki considering both actors have starred in projects that center on the emotional...
Kirk Cameron’s New Film, “Lifemark” Is About the Power of Choices
It was one decision that made a world of difference in a plethora of lives. This is the underlying theme of the movie “Lifemark,” now out in theaters, and starring Kirk Cameron. Cameron, who came to fame in the 1980’s playing “Mike Seaver” on the sitcom “Growing Pains,” is now producing and developing Christian based content for television and film. He’s teamed up again with the Kendrick Brothers, who he first worked with on the movie “Fireproof,” which is about saving a marriage. Lifemark is about saving a life. In this case it’s about a young man who’s adopted, who journeys to meet his biological mother. The story of course is very pro-life, but it goes deeper, fleshing out the complex relationships created when a mother elects NOT to have an abortion, and the lives that are changed for the better because of that decision. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, Cameron talks about why he was moved to make this film. His own experience as the father of four adopted children and his wife Chelsea, who is adopted herself. The Grand Narrative of the film is that God has a tremendous purpose through adoption, and that life is the most incredible gift, even if it comes in the most unexpected ways.
