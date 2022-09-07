ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Standard, Illinois had a median home sale price of $82,000 in August 2022

The following residential sales were reported in Oglesby in the week ending Aug. 13, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $90,000 and the median property tax bill was $1,100 for the previous year. 917 JONES Ave.$70,000Property Tax (2018): $2,183.28Effective Property
HBT Financial Inc. (HBT:NSQ) stock rises on Sept. 9

There are two junior tennis players from Normal ranked in the Boys' 18 category in the week ending Sept. 2 by the United States Tennis Association. There were two junior tennis players who ranked in Boys' 18 bracket the previous week. Abhay Hiredesai is the top ranked boy in the category
Galesburg Christian cancels check from Fulton Unity Christian 3-1

Galesburg Christian stretched out and finally snapped Fulton Unity Christian to earn a 3-1 victory on September 8 in Illinois boys high school soccer.
Score no more: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's defense is flawless in stopping Williamsville 3-0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Williamsville in Illinois boys soccer on September 10.
