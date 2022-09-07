ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oldest Post Office in Every State

By Angelo Young
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=454Tm1_0hleB2GP00 Postal service in the United States is older than the country itself. The idea of an organized way to move mail originated in 1774 as a method to get around the nosy colonial inspectors of the British-run postal service during the struggle for American independence. (Today the USPS is one of the big businesses run by the US government .)

In 1775, multipotentialite Founding Father Benjamin Franklin became the first postmaster general, and his eponymous post office on Philadelphia’s Market Street, part of Philadelphia's Independence National Historical Park, still offers limited service as a tourist novelty: Postcards sent from there are marked with Postmaster Benjamin Franklin's cancellation stamp.

One of the country’s oldest full-service post offices that still operates in its original building is located on Main Street in Hinsdale, in southeastern New Hampshire, dating back to 1816. But it’s not the oldest post office in New Hampshire - that one is located in the port city of Portsmouth. ( Today, these are the states with the most post offices per person .)

Very few of the country’s oldest post offices still occupy their original premises, even though some of those buildings still stand. For example, Washington D.C.’s Old Post Office Building on Pennsylvania Avenue - an example of 19th-century Romanesque Revival architecture that’s on the National Register of Historic Places - operated as a post office only until 1914. In 2016, it was transformed into the Trump International Hotel - though a few months ago, the Trump Organization bowed out and it’s now a Waldorf Astoria.

The oldest U.S. post offices can be put into two historical categories: first, the period during and shortly after the country’s independence up to 1804, and second, the westward expansionary period of the 19th century, mostly between 1820 and 1867.

24/7 Wall St. used the Postmaster Finder database produced by the USPS to find each state's first U.S. Post Office within present-day boundaries of the 50 states. The appointment date of the first Postmaster is generally considered to be the establishment date of an office. Where Post Offices originally operated under the authority of another nation -- in Hawaii, Vermont, and the original 13 states -- the establishment date represents when the U.S. assumed control of the postal system.

Click here to see the oldest post offices in every state

The oldest surviving post offices, dating back as far as 1775, are located in the original 13 British colonies, which later became 14 states and the District of Columbia. With the exception of locations in Louisiana and Missouri, are all located east of the Mississippi River. The newest of the second group of post offices is located way out west, in Hawaii. It was established in 1900.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HO2Uj_0hleB2GP00

50. Hawaii
> Oldest post office(s): 42 locations, including Aiea, Eleele, and Ewa Beach
> Date Opened: Jun 14, 1900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QDGcR_0hleB2GP00

49. Alaska
> Oldest post office(s): Sitka
> Date Opened: Jul 23, 1867

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v9Su4_0hleB2GP00

48. South Dakota
> Oldest post office(s): Sioux Falls
> Date Opened: June 24, 1867

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XEzsT_0hleB2GP00

47. Montana
> Oldest post office(s): Missoula
> Date Opened: Nov 25, 1862

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZFm15_0hleB2GP00

46. Idaho
> Oldest post office(s): Lewiston
> Date Opened: Jul 25, 1862

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2096tH_0hleB2GP00

45. Colorado
> Oldest post office(s): Denver and Platteville
> Date Opened: Jan 18, 1859

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tvhxz_0hleB2GP00

44. Arizona
> Oldest post office(s): Prescott
> Date Opened: Nov 11, 1857

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HQMXn_0hleB2GP00

43. Oklahoma
> Oldest post office(s): Tishomingo
> Date Opened: Jun 29, 1857

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Da0b_0hleB2GP00

42. Nebraska
> Oldest post office(s): Omaha
> Date Opened: May 05, 1854

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JbDTk_0hleB2GP00

41. Nevada
> Oldest post office(s): Genoa
> Date Opened: Dec 10, 1852

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EFhlL_0hleB2GP00

40. North Dakota
> Oldest post office(s): Pembina
> Date Opened: May 18, 1850

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yx5VN_0hleB2GP00

39. Wyoming
> Oldest post office(s): Fort Laramie
> Date Opened: Mar 14, 1850

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45iqZJ_0hleB2GP00

38. Washington
> Oldest post office(s): Olympia and Vancouver
> Date Opened: Jan 08, 1850

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30aNDQ_0hleB2GP00

37. New Mexico
> Oldest post office(s): Santa Fe
> Date Opened: Oct 01, 1849

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ISZHq_0hleB2GP00

36. Utah
> Oldest post office(s): Salt Lake City
> Date Opened: January 18, 1849

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CdhBn_0hleB2GP00

35. California
> Oldest post office(s): San Francisco
> Date Opened: Nov 9, 1848

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YHaoT_0hleB2GP00

34. Oregon
> Oldest post office(s): Astoria and Oregon City
> Date Opened: Mar 29, 1847

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MUkaE_0hleB2GP00

33. Texas
> Oldest post office(s): Galveston
> Date Opened: Apr 08, 1846

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WNZLM_0hleB2GP00

32. Minnesota
> Oldest post office(s): Stillwater
> Date Opened: Jan 14, 1846

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fDRGs_0hleB2GP00

31. Kansas
> Oldest post office(s): Fort Scott
> Date Opened: March 3, 1843

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49XOMU_0hleB2GP00

30. Iowa
> Oldest post office(s): Dubuque
> Date Opened: May 27, 1833

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZzgFQ_0hleB2GP00

29. Wisconsin
> Oldest post office(s): Prairie Du Chien
> Date Opened: November 13, 1823

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MPOwe_0hleB2GP00

28. Florida
> Oldest post office(s): Saint Augustine
> Date Opened: Jul 20, 1820

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nMgMn_0hleB2GP00

27. Arkansas
> Oldest post office(s): Washington
> Date Opened: Feb 23, 1820

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HrAHw_0hleB2GP00

26. Alabama
> Oldest post office(s): Fort Stoddert and Saint Stephens
> Date Opened: Oct 23, 1804

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01fhxz_0hleB2GP00

25. Louisiana
> Oldest post office(s): New Orleans
> Date Opened: Oct 1, 1804

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2swu9D_0hleB2GP00

24. Missouri
> Oldest post office(s): New Madrid
> Date Opened: Jan 1, 1804

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b5iGD_0hleB2GP00

23. Michigan
> Oldest post office(s): Detroit
> Date Opened: Sep 07, 1802

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TdFWW_0hleB2GP00

22. Illinois
> Oldest post office(s): Kaskaskia
> Date Opened: Nov 29, 1799

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KjXPg_0hleB2GP00

21. Mississippi
> Oldest post office(s): Natchez
> Date Opened: Nov 29, 1799

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kPdZm_0hleB2GP00

20. Indiana
> Oldest post office(s): Vincennes
> Date Opened: Jan 1, 1798

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M43DI_0hleB2GP00

19. Ohio
> Oldest post office(s): Marietta
> Date Opened: May 24, 1794

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DKrhP_0hleB2GP00

18. Kentucky
> Oldest post office(s): Danville
> Date Opened: Aug 20, 1792

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TfIMn_0hleB2GP00

17. West Virginia
> Oldest post office(s): Shepherdstown
> Date Opened: Jun 12, 1792

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22xL7L_0hleB2GP00

16. Tennessee
> Oldest post office(s): Rogersville
> Date Opened: January 1, 1792

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ZqiM_0hleB2GP00

15. Vermont
> Oldest post office(s): 3 locations, including Brattleboro, Rutland, West Bennington, and Windsor
> Date Opened: Around March 1784

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U5tqa_0hleB2GP00

14. Connecticut
> Oldest post office(s): 6 locations, including Fairfield, Hartford, and Middletown
> Date Opened: July 26, 1775

13. Delaware
> Oldest post office(s): Wilmington and New Castle
> Date Opened: Jul 26, 1775

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pRtIu_0hleB2GP00

12. Georgia
> Oldest post office(s): Savannah
> Date Opened: Jul 26, 1775

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OfCfR_0hleB2GP00

11. Massachusetts
> Oldest post office(s): 7 locations, including Boston, Ipswitch, and Marblehead
> Date Opened: July 26, 1775

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nol49_0hleB2GP00

10. Maine
> Oldest post office(s): Portland
> Date Opened: Jul 26, 1775

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TYvCS_0hleB2GP00

9. Maryland
> Oldest post office(s): 7 locations, including Annapolis, Baltimore, and Bladensburg
> Date Opened: Jul 26, 1775

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kb32t_0hleB2GP00

8. New Hampshire
> Oldest post office(s): Portsmouth
> Date Opened: July 26, 1775

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hv0sv_0hleB2GP00

7. New Jersey
> Oldest post office(s): 6 locations, including Elizabeth, New Brunswick, and Newark
> Date Opened: July 26, 1775

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AO79g_0hleB2GP00

6. New York
> Oldest post office(s): Albany and New York
> Date Opened: Jul 26, 1775

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JXBVe_0hleB2GP00

5. North Carolina
> Oldest post office(s): 4 locations, including Bath, Edenton, and New Bern
> Date Opened: Jul 26, 1775

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xRyuA_0hleB2GP00

4. Pennsylvania
> Oldest post office(s): 4 locations, including Bristol, Chester and Lancaster
> Date Opened: Jul 26, 1775

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pmrif_0hleB2GP00

3. Rhode Island
> Oldest post office(s): 5 locations, including East Greenwich, Newport, and Providence
> Date Opened: Jul 26, 1775

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ge6WW_0hleB2GP00

2. South Carolina
> Oldest post office(s): Charleston and Georgetown
> Date Opened: Jul 26, 1775

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zN0SP_0hleB2GP00

1. Virginia
> Oldest post office(s): 11 locations, including Dumfries, Fredericksburg, and Hampton
> Date Opened: Jul 26, 1775

Comments / 2

DANNY DOUGLAS
3d ago

I just wish they could learn to deliver the mail right where I live at in Illinois I have called in so many times to the town offices and the main number I am sick and tired I call in a hour later they are calling back asking if the problem was solved all they want you to do is say yes so they can swep it under the rug like they fixed the problem. it is ashamed that the mail person can't look at what they are delivering there are two buildings next to each other and mail is constantly mix up or mail from dwon the street is just delivered here yesterday a letter from 2 towns over was delivered here and the address are no where simular. I would love to hear that excuse. it's a perfect example of they don't look at what is being delivered because if you seen a letter from 2 towns over and you put it in someone's mailbox here isn't that called dumping it so you won't have to deal with it.

Reply
2
