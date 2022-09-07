Read full article on original website
Inside Indiana Business
Franciscan Alliance, RUSH ink clinical services partnership
Chicago-based health system RUSH and Mishawaka-based Franciscan Alliance Inc. are partnering to improve the availability of healthcare to patients in northwest Indiana. The partners say the agreement establishes coordinated care between RUSH and Franciscan, with direct collaboration between providers that will offer patients a streamlined process. The partnership includes Franciscan...
Inside Indiana Business
IU announces faculty expansion campaign
Indiana University has launched a hiring initiative to recruit 100 new, tenure-track faculty to the Bloomington campus. The university says the IU Bloomington Faculty 100 initiative comes at a time of nearly 12% enrollment growth for the campus since 2012. IU says it has a record 47,000 students pursuing degrees...
readthereporter.com
The world is a little brighter now
A call went out to the local community, and the answer was incredible! CertaPro Painters of Indianapolis asked for help painting Ernie Taylor’s sculptures at his home, 10985 E. State Road 32 – just west of the Hamilton-Boone County line – and the outpouring of support brought 200 people to Taylor’s home Friday morning. The youngest person in the photo above is 2 years old. Ernie, who is as hard to spot as a “Where’s Waldo” picture in this crowd (hint: look for the cowboy hat), is 94. The before and after photos will astound you. Read more about the journey to this day in the column below.
Inside Indiana Business
Ball State names interim director of athletics
Ball State University has named Ken Bothof interim director of athletics. Bothof succeeds Beth Goetz, who is stepping down to pursue the position of deputy director of athletics and chief operating officer at the University of Iowa. Bothof previously served as vice president and director of athletics at Northern Kentucky...
wdrb.com
Chicago-based company purchases Fuzzy Zoeller-designed courses in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two golf clubs in southern Indiana were purchased by a Chicago-based sports company. Covered Bridge in Sellersburg and Champions Pointe in Henryville, both designed by golfer Fuzzy Zoeller, were acquired by KemperSports. "As a proud native and resident of Southern Indiana, it’s important to me that...
Inside Indiana Business
Alleo to grow staff in Carmel
Carmel-based tech company Alleo, which launched its meeting collaboration platform in February, says it plans to add 60 positions by the end of 2026. Based on the hiring plans, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. is offering $1 million in incentive-based tax credits and another $50,000 in training grants. The company...
Inside Indiana Business
Indy homebuilder expands eastward
Indianapolis-based homebuilder Onyx+East is expanding its footprint to the east. The company says it will invest $235 million and hire 20 staff members in the first phase of its multi-market expansion in Ohio. The expansion includes opening offices in Columbus and Cincinnati. The company plans to start a 29-townhome community...
Inside Indiana Business
Web design firm adding staff in Putnam County
A Greencastle-based web design company is touting growth. Distinct says it plans to add 20 jobs after receiving a tax incentive package from the Indiana Economic Development Corp. Distinct was founded in 2013 and is currently housed within the The Tenzer Hub for Entrepreneurship. The company focuses on building a...
State rep., sheriff among 6 Indiana officials identified on leaked Oath Keeper membership list
INDIANAPOLIS — Six Indiana elected officials, including a sheriff and a state representative, have appeared on leaked membership lists of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. More than 38,000 names were included on the leaked Oath Keepers membership list, which […]
WTHR
Indiana coronavirus updates for Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Inside Indiana Business
The Farmers Bank CEO to retire
Frankfort-based The Farmers Bank says President and Chief Executive Officer Karen Gregerson has given a one-year notice of her retirement. The board of directors has begun its search to find her successor. Gregerson, who will step down in September 2023, will help with the transition of the next CEO. “The...
Inside Indiana Business
gBETA launches digital marketing program for small businesses
Wisconsin-based venture firm and startup accelerator is launching a new program that will leverage online marketing tools to support growth in direct-to-consumer businesses throughout Indiana. gener8tor says the first cohort of the gBETA Digital Marketing for Small Businesses program includes 10 businesses that will take part in a virtual showcase at the end of the month.
readthereporter.com
Are HSE Schools in a period of academic decline?
The other day I was chatting with a friend of mine, and we were discussing the recent ILEARN scores. My friend has a daughter who graduated two years ago from Fishers High School and two younger children in elementary and middle school. She made the comment that she can tell...
Attorney appointed to replace Indiana judge who resigned
Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed a southern Indiana attorney to replace a judge who resigned in July, two months after she was charged with domestic battery.
Inside Indiana Business
PODCAST: Helping farmers see ROI from their data
Modern farming is ripe with data, especially among farmers who are fully embracing technology in their operations. From autonomous robots that collect agronomic information about fields to precision instruments that measure a dairy cow’s production, volumes of information are pouring into farm manage systems. In this week’s episode of Agbioscience, the podcast presented by AgriNovus Indiana, they explain why data is the focus of the 2022 Producer-Led Innovation Challenge.
Inside Indiana Business
Regenstrief, IU land CDC grant to study ‘long COVID’
The Regenstrief Institute in Indianapolis and the schools of medicine and public health at Indiana University are using a five-year grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to study the long-term effects of COVID-19. The grant, expected to total $9 million, will fund both the analysis of data from electronic health records and follow individuals over time to detect trends related to what is known as “long COVID.”
This ‘Liz’ is not your friend: New scam voicemail circulates in Indiana
This “Liz” is not your friend. Delete her voicemail. FOX59 has run across a new variety of robocall scams. We found out about it when our news director, C.J. Hoyt, received a voicemail on his cellphone. “Hey, it’s Liz with Student Advisor. I’m just giving you a call in regards to your school loan. I […]
4 Indiana spots make Yelp’s list of top 100 coffee shops in US
Yelp is spilling the beans about the 100 best coffee shops in the United States, and four Indianapolis hot spots are steaming up the list! You may be loyal to a coffee shop because of how the beans are freshly ground or the creativity of the seasonal drinks and treats. You might even prefer one […]
Election harassment? Indiana officials say not here
Election skepticism and harassment are on the rise across the country, but Indiana officials say they haven’t noted a difference locally. In a national survey of nearly 600 election officials released in March, the left-leaning Brennan Center for Justice found that 17% of local officials had personally experienced threats, with over half of yesses reporting […] The post Election harassment? Indiana officials say not here appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
indyschild.com
11 Amazing Events Taking Place this Weekend Around Indianapolis
Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 11 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. Adults and kids of all ages will love seeing the impressive display of Hot Air Balloons, some in fun shapes. The 10th Annual Kiwanis Club of South Central Indiana Balloon Fest will be held September 8-10 at the Monroe County Fairgrounds in Bloomington, IN.
