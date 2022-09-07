Camilo and Camila Cabello release their new bachata ‘Ambulancia’

Camilo ’s third studio album, De Adentro Pa Afuera , was released on September 6 via Sony Music Latin/Hecho a Mano. The album includes features from Camila Cabello, Myke Towers, Grupo Firme, Nicki Nicole, Alejandro Sanz , and Camilo’s wife, Evaluna Montaner .

The Colombian star is taking his tour to the United States, and he might sing a few of his new collaborations for the first time. Camila Cabello recently took to social media to share her “Ambulancia,” the newly released bachata that connects her once again with her native language.

After the song’s release, fans of the Cuban American singer and actress flooded social media with sweet comments. “You singing in Spanish 😍😍,” a fan wrote, while another added, “Your voice is magic 😍😍😍😍😍❤️.”

“Your Spanish is fire 🔥🤤🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵😍,” and third said. “I love listening to you sing Spanish.”

Camilo also shared a post praising the singer and their new track.”@camila_cabello I love, you and I love our song,“ he said. Camila also revealed she is happy with this collaboration. “How proud I am to be part of this project with this great artist and friend and such a beautiful person. What an honor, what a joy!” she noted.

In May of this year, Camilo released the single “Pegao” alongside a music video shot in Miami in Camilo’s home. Evaluna Montaner and Cristian Saumeth directed the video.

“Alaska” along with well-received songs “Índigo,” “Pesadilla,” “Pegao,” “NASA,” and “Naturaleza” are just some of the tracks that are part of Camilo’s new album.

De Adentro Pa Afuera TRACK LISTING

Aeropuerto

Ambulancia (Camila Cabello)

Bebiendo Sola (Myke Towers)

5:24

De Adentro Pa Afuera

Alaska (Grupo Firme)

Naturaleza (Nicki Nicole)

NASA (Alejandro Sanz)

Pegao

Pesadilla

Índigo (Evaluna)

Camilo kicked off his highly anticipated international tour in May , which visited several countries, including Mexico, Spain, Italy, and Switzerland. He will now tour the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Colombia.