ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'What's Love Got to Do with It?' trailer: Lily James, Shazad Latif star in rom-com

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PeBpe_0hleArie00

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Studiocanal is giving a glimpse of the new film What's Love Got to Do with It?

The studio shared a trailer for the romantic comedy Wednesday featuring Lily James, Shazad Latif and Emma Thompson.

What's Love Got to Do with It? explores how to find lasting love in today's world.

The film follows Zoe (James), a documentary filmmaker and dating app addict who documents her childhood friend and neighbor Kaz's journey in his arranged marriage to a bright and beautiful bride from Pakistan.

"As Zoe films his hopeful journey from London to Lahore to marry a stranger, chosen by his parents, she begins to wonder if she might have something to learn from a profoundly different approach to finding love," an official description reads.

What's Love Got to Do with It? is written by Jemima Khan and directed by Shekhar Kapur. Shabana Azmi, Sajal Aly, Asim Chaudry, Jeff Mirza and Mim Shaikh also have roles.

The film will have its world premiere Sept. 10 at the Toronto International Film Festival and is "coming soon" to theaters.

James is known for the films Cinderella, Baby Driver and Rebecca. She also played Lady Rose on Downton Abbey and Pamela Anderson in Pam & Tommy.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Movie review: 'House of Darkness' seduces with witty, sinister banter

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Some would say all Neil LaBute movies are terrifying. House of Darkness, in theaters Friday, has more official horror trappings, with the same style of dialogue exploring gender dynamics. Hap (Justin Long) and Mina (Kate Bosworth) arrive at Mina's family's remote castle after they've...
MOVIES
UPI News

Ana de Armas, Brad Pitt attend 'Blonde' premiere in Venice

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Blonde star Ana de Armas walked the red carpet at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival. De Armas, who plays late Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe in the new film, attended the movie's premiere Thursday at the 79th annual festival. The actress was joined by her co-star...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shazad Latif
Person
Shekhar Kapur
Person
Lily James
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Zoe
Person
Sajal Aly
Person
Pamela Anderson
Person
Shabana Azmi
UPI News

Beanie Feldstein joins untitled Ethan Coen solo film

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Beanie Feldstein has been tapped to join Ethan Coen's upcoming film, which will mark the director's first solo film. According to Deadline, Feldstein is set to appear alongside Margaret Qualley (Maid) and Geraldine Viswanathan (Miracle Workers) in the still-untitled film. The two were previously announced last...
MOVIES
Decider.com

‘Loki’ Season 2 Adds Ke Huy Quan To Cast

Marvel chief creative officer Kevin Feige announced at Disney‘s D23 Expo on Saturday that actor Ke Huy Quan had joined the cast of Loki Season 2. The actor, who recently starred in Everything Everywhere All at Once for A24 earlier this year opposite Michelle Yeoh, will have an undisclosed role in the forthcoming installment of the series. The Tom Hiddleston-starring series, which has been met by mostly positive reviews, was renewed in a mid-credits scene from Loki Season 1’s finale back in July. Hiddleston and Quan are perfect costars for Loki considering both actors have starred in projects that center on the emotional...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Rom Com#World Premiere#Film Star
UPI News

Lea Michele tests positive for COVID; out of 'Funny Girl' until Sept. 20

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Glee alumna Lea Michele has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss numerous performances of her Broadway musical, Funny Girl. "I'm devastated to say that due to early signs and symptoms of Covid and an inconclusive test result - due to the production's safety protocols I'm not allowed to perform today's shows," Michele, 36, wrote on her Instagram Story Saturday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Blake Shelton performs 'No Body' on 'Tonight Show'

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Blake Shelton took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The 46-year-old country music singer performed his new single "No Body" during Thursday's episode of the NBC late-night show. The Tonight Show marked Shelton's first TV performance of "No Body." The singer released...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
UPI News

British royal line of succession lists Archie, Lilibet as 'master' and 'miss'

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- The British royal family has updated its line of succession to the throne, raising questions about whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor will officially be named prince and princess. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal youngsters automatically receive...
U.K.
UPI News

'Inside Out' is getting a sequel

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Amy Poehler, the voice of Joy in the 2015 movie Inside Out, has announced that Disney's Pixar is making a sequel to the Oscar-winning blockbuster. "Director Kelsey Mann, producer Mark Nielsen, and writer Meg LeFauve are hard at work on the all-new adventure inside the head of now-teenager Riley -- who may or may not be feeling all kinds of new Emotions," the Disney website said Friday after Poehler's revelation at the D23 Expo.
MOVIES
UPI News

Hulu's 'Handmaid's Tale' to return for sixth and final season

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The Handmaid's Tale will return for a sixth and final season on Hulu. The streaming service announced Thursday that it renewed the drama series for Season 6. Hulu shared the news alongside a video featuring Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd and other cast members.
TV SERIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
445K+
Followers
64K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy