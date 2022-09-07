ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Wan'Dale Robinson Listed as Starter for New York Giants

By Wildcats Today Staff
 3 days ago

Former Kentucky and current New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson has continued to make waves since his departure to the NFL from Lexington.

Robinson has been listed as a starting wide out on the Giants first unofficial depth chart of the 2022-23 season:

Via New York Giants team website

While he didn't put up gaudy numbers in the preseason, Robinson impressed during his first three games as a rookie, clearly doing enough to earn starter reps to begin the campaign.

Neither Giants receivers Sterling Shepard or Kadarius Toney are listed on the depth chart, as they both have battled injury throughout the preseason. Regardless, Robinson is set to be a major part of a usually-sputtering offense in New York.

Robinson was back in Lexington this past Saturday, hanging out on the sidelines as Kentucky kicked off its 2022 season with a 37-13 victory over Miami (OH). Kentucky quarterback Will Levis spoke about his reunion with Robinson over the weekend on Tuesday:

"We talked a little before and after the game, he said we looked good. He knew that we thought we could've played better, but he was very impressed with how we were able to play," Levis said. "I know I miss having him and he misses having me."

The Giants begin their season on Sunday, Sept. 11 in Nashville against the Tennessee Titans.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here .

