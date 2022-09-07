ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor relaunches program for new youth jobs in Bronx, Brooklyn

A new pilot program in the Bronx aims to help increase enrollment and work to create more youth job opportunities. Mayor Eric Adams today called for jobs that New Yorkers can build their lives around instead of hitting dead ends. The new job training regime has the goal to reinvigorate enrollment and reset for today's job needs.
BRONX, NY
