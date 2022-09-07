Read full article on original website
Did You Know Fenway Park in Boston Has a Massive Rooftop Farm?
If you are from New England, specifically Massachusetts or New Hampshire, you've likely gone too many times to count. The feeling of stepping onto Yawkey Way, smelling the Fenway Franks, and hearing Sweet Caroline really brings you back to the first time you went to Fenway. The funny thing is, not much has changed. Some seats are the same seats that were installed when the stadium was first built. You and your Grampy could have both sat in the same ballpark chair. So cool.
Hampton Beach, NH, Seafood Festival Ready for Its 33rd Year
The forecast should be perfect for the 33rd annual Hampton Seafood Festival, which starts Friday and goes through Sunday. Three days of food served up by over 50 of the Seacoast's top restaurants and nearly 80 craft vendors, culinary chef demonstrations, and two stages of entertainment gets started Friday at noon and continue through Sunday.
A Haunted Hotel in Boston Will Host a ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween Bash This October
'Tis the season for all things Halloween, and the iron has never been more hot when it comes to Netflix's smash hit 'Stranger Things'. The latest season of the show was filled with more horror than ever, and lends itself perfectly to having an entire Halloween bash built around it. According to Timeout.com, one 'haunted' hotel in Boston intends to do just that with a full-scale party for those that want to flashback to the '80s with a touch of demogorgons, the upside down, and maybe a few ghosts, too.
Italian ‘SeptemberFest’ Coming to Boston Sounds Simply Mouthwatering
Here we go. This may just be the biggest fall event in Boston, and it's all about FOOD! Yum! And it's outside under the stars in the South Garden of Boston's Back Bay neighborhood at the Prudential Center. You've heard of Eataly correct? This is Boston's vibrant Italian marketplace with...
NH Seacoast Remembers 9/11 Attacks 21 Years Later
Several ceremonies on the Seacoast will mark the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a plane that crashed in a Pennsylvania field. Members of the Portsmouth Police and Fire Departments will lead a ceremony on Sunday morning at the 9/11 steel artifact...
Remembering Queen Elizabeth’s Visit to Massachusetts in 1976
It seems like whenever a monarch or foreign dignitary visits the U.S., they stop in cities such as New York or Los Angeles. So, it’s always a big deal when someone adds New England to their itinerary. It’s hard to think of anyone more notable than Queen Elizabeth, who...
Is Your Town One of the Top Safest Places to Live in Massachusetts?
Is Your Town One of the Safest Places to Live in Massachusetts?. When it comes to safety, Massachusetts ranks high as one of the safest states in America.. As Safewise.com states, there are five new cities to the 2022 list. They are Clinton, Holden, Hanover, Charlton, and debuting on the list at the #1 safest city is Wayland.
14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making
Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
A Southern Girl Bakery Returning to Dover, NH, With New Name
A name changes is in the works for a popular bakery returning to Dover, New Hampshire, this fall. A Southern Girl Bakery, formerly located on 4th Street, serves tasty treats that would impress any cupcake connoisseur. The owners pride themselves on "baking authentic southern flavored cupcakes, cookies, and cakes for our New England friends to enjoy," according to their Facebook page. Speaking from experience, their cupcakes are super delicious.
5 Bands and Singers That Should Play Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
While writing about Aerosmith and other bands who have played Fenway Park, I would’ve sworn U2 would be among them. It seems silly to even suggest a band with such deep ties to Boston was not on the list. Alas, tis the case. While U2 has often been a...
Popular Restaurant With a Cult Following Asked Boston if It’s Finally Time to Come to New England
Okay, who hasn't heard of Waffle House? Whether you've eaten at one or not, it's one of the most iconic, beloved Southern style good-food-fast restaurants open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There's even a rumor that some of them don't have locks on their doors. This simple comfort food restaurant has, for some reason, created a diehard cult following.
Surf’s Up: Hurricane Earl Sends Heavy Surf, Rip Currents to Seacoast
A hurricane nearly 1,000 miles east of the Seacoast will churn up the Atlantic Ocean over the weekend, creating heavy surf and potentially dangerous rip currents. The summer-like weekend weather, with temperatures in the low 80s, will likely attract people to the beach. Between 60,000 and 80,000 are expected for the Hampton Beach Seafood Festival Friday through Sunday.
2 UNH Students Struck Walking Along Route 108 in Durham, NH
Two UNH students walking in a group along Newmarket Road (Route 108) were struck by a 78-year-old driver Saturday afternoon. Durham Police Deputy Chief David Holmstock said Dante DiStefano, 18, of Waltham, MA, and Colton Rubbicco, 18, of Topsfield MA were part of a group of eight walking along the southbound side of the road between Laurel Lane and Bennett Road just before 3 p.m. They were struck by a northbound 2011 Nissan Rogue driven by Andy Bishop, 78, of Exeter that crossed the solid white line.
4 New England Towns Make List of Best Oktoberfest Celebrations
Well, everyone, it’s September. So, in the spirit of those who stock the seasonal aisle at CVS, let’s skip ahead to Oktoberfest!. New Englanders in search of beer are in luck, as four cities in the region made the list of best Oktoberfest celebrations, according to the travel website TripsToDiscover.com.
The Crazy Reason That Boston Legends Aerosmith Broke Up in the ’70s
It's hard for any New Englander to imagine a world without Aerosmith. But buried beneath the band’s endless string of classic hits and the 50th anniversary celebration is a five-year period from 1979 to 1984 when Joe Perry and Steven Tyler decided to break up. Bassist Tom Hamilton, drummer...
Painted by a Nun, Boston is Home to the Largest Piece of Copyright Art in the World
For me, this is one of those things that I can file under that old adage, "you learn something new every day." You know when you're driving south of Boston on interstate 93 and you see that huge, white gas tank along the water with the rainbow design painted on it? Those gigantic paintbrush-like strokes in orange, yellow, green, purple, and blue adorning the tank were commissioned, making that a piece of art lovingly called the Rainbow Swash. Being 140 feet tall, it's literally the largest piece of copyrighted art on this planet.
New Hampshire Seafood Festival Returns to Hampton Beach
In another sign that things are getting back to normal, Hampton Beach will again host its annual Seafood Festival this weekend. This marks the second straight year the festival will take place after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Did I ever think I’d lean on...
Fire Damages Three Vehicles Parked at Portsmouth, NH, Hotel
A fire that damaged three vehicles early Tuesday morning is under investigation by Portsmouth Police. The fire was in a vehicle parked at the Portsmouth Sheraton parking lot between Russell Street and Vaughan Street, and called in at around 12:45 a.m., according to Portsmouth Police Capt. Dave Keaveny. The fire spread to two adjacent vehicles by the time firefighters arrived.
Who Let the Pigs Out in Plaistow, NH?
Plaistow Police and Fire had a most unusual call Tuesday afternoon: pigs on the loose. The call came around 2:45 p.m. that three pigs were in the middle of Main Street after escaping from a farm, according to Plasitow Police Sgt. Jason Mazza. "They were all wrangled up and caught...
Hare Are Some Wintertime Uses for 3 New Hampshire Summertime Businesses
Hello, and welcome to the New Hampshire Seacoast – formerly seasonal, but now operating year-round!. Let me take you on a tour of some of our favorite destinations, which you can now enjoy 24/7/365 (’66, if ‘tis a Leap!). In the summertime, Captain’s Cove Adventure Golf in...
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
Dover, NH
ABOUT
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://shark1053.com
