Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield unsafe to swim
There has been an algae test completed at Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield today that confirms the presence of a blue-green algae bloom. This may present harmful health effects for users of the lake.
Crash at Mount Greylock Entrance Highlights Long-Standing Concern
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — A crash at the entrance of the Mount Greylock Regional School campus Wednesday sent one person to the hospital and had the school community thinking about the potential danger of the driveway's access to U.S. Route 7. At about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Williamstown Police received a...
UPDATE: Albany Police locate missing woman in good health
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police report 42-year-old Liliana Horn-Cornell, who they sought help to find earlier in the day, has been located in the Pine Bush Preserve. She is safe and in good health. The department offered special thanks to the New York State Police, Albany County Sheriff’s...
District heads back to school amid controversial plan to increase police presence
Schenectady, NY (WRGB) — The Schenectady City School District took on a still-divisive issue earlier this year: police in schools. A plan to add more of who the district calls “Community Engagement Officers,” or CEO’s, was narrowly passed by the school board back in the spring, and then approved by the City Council.
Pedestrian hit by car on River Street in Troy
Assistant Chief of Police Steven Barker said Thursday night that a person had been hit by a car on River Street in Troy.
Work Underway at City Intersection, Road Closure a “Major Nusiance”
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Reconstruction work is underway of the High Rock Avenue and Excelsior Avenue intersection with the goals of improving safety and traffic operations of a historically difficult intersection and connect the new trail on High Rock and Excelsior Avenue. “While this road closure is a major nuisance,...
Hoosick Falls School no longer in Shelter-in-Place
Hoosick Falls School District has issued a Shelter-in-Place safety protocol on Wednesday September 7. No one can enter or leave the building while this protocol is in place.
Police: Altamont man falsely reported hostage situation
An Altamont man has been arrested for allegedly falsely reporting an incident. The Bethlehem Police Department said Ryan Albright, 25, was charged on September 6 in connection with the incident.
Ballston Spa Central School District announces new Interim Superintendent
Ballston Spa, NY (WRGB) — The Ballston Spa Central School District has announced a new interim superintendent as the search continues for a permanent one, after the previous interim resigned right before the start of the school year. The school board has announced Dr. Gianleo Duca will lead the...
How Capital Region health experts, officials are responding to polio emergency declaration
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Governor Kathy Hochul issued an executive order on Friday declaring state of emergency on Friday over the growing polio outbreak. The declaration comes after the detection of polio in wastewater samples in several downstate counties, indicating the potential spread of the virus. Hochul says...
Suspect wanted, parolee arrested, accused in strong arm robbery
HUDSON, NY (WRGB) — Police in Hudson say a suspect in connection to a strong arm robbery, is on the run and may be in the Albany area. Investigators say back on September 8th at around 4:45 PM, police responded to a report of a man who was at a restaurant on North 7th Street, claiming to have been robbed.
Rangers pull two bodies from creek north of Albany, rescue injured hikers
On Aug. 19, Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers hiked into Wilcox Lake Wild Forest, in the town of Hope, to recover the bodies of two people who had drowned near the third set of falls on Tenant Creek. Rangers packaged the victims’ bodies onto litters and transported them...
Community block party coming to South Glens Falls
This weekend, the Moreau Community Center prepares to blow the block down at its South Glens Falls headquarters. The annual Moreau Community Center Block Party is set with food, exhibitors, and a glimpse into how the center helps the South Glens Falls and Moreau communities.
Police: Man arrested for possession of heroin in Dummerston
DUMMERSTON — A 40-year-old man from Brattleboro was cited following an incident in Dummerston early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of suspicious activity at a home on US Route 5 at around 2:15 a.m. Police say they located a disabled vehicle and identified the occupant as Rae...
Boat still stuck on the Hudson River
FORT EDWARD – Friday marked the third day a boat remained stuck on the Hudson River. The boat operator made a wrong turn and ended up on a rock ledge in the town of Fort Edward. Six people from out of the area were on the boat. They were...
Home Health Aide In Moreau Stole ID Of Elderly Woman Under Her Care, Police Say
A home health aide in the Capital District is facing charges after allegedly stealing the identity of an elderly woman under her care. Washington County resident Sherrilyn Ostrander, age 32, of Hudson Falls, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 6, for felony identity theft, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.
Apple Barn in Bennington re-opens with new owner
BENNINGTON, Vt. – The Apple Barn has re-opened its doors to customers in Bennington. Sarah Albright has taken over the historic shop. A soft open was held last weekend, but the bakery is in full swing thanks to the help of former employees and new team members. The shop...
Schenectady Police sounds alarm after four suspected fatal overdoses in less than a week
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Schenectady Police are sounding the alarm after four suspected fatal overdoses in less than a week. They say overdoses are on the rise not just in the city but across the Capital Region and country. Currently, police are still waiting for the toxicology report to...
Saratoga County School Rejects On-Campus SRO! Are Kids Afraid of Cops?
Parents in Saratoga County told the City Council at a recent meeting that they didn't want an SRO at their elementary schools, doubling down by saying that children don't necessarily feel safer in the presence of a uniformed officer. A brand new school year is here, and while many families...
Troy Mayor on City's firefighter staffing crisis
Troy, NY (WRGB) — The city of Troy swore in three new firefighters on Thursday providing some relief for a fire department desperately in need of reinforcement. But the relief will be short lived as three other firefighters plan on retiring this year. Eric Wisher, President of the Troy...
