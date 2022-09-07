ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoosick Falls, NY

iBerkshires.com

Crash at Mount Greylock Entrance Highlights Long-Standing Concern

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — A crash at the entrance of the Mount Greylock Regional School campus Wednesday sent one person to the hospital and had the school community thinking about the potential danger of the driveway's access to U.S. Route 7. At about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Williamstown Police received a...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
WRGB

UPDATE: Albany Police locate missing woman in good health

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police report 42-year-old Liliana Horn-Cornell, who they sought help to find earlier in the day, has been located in the Pine Bush Preserve. She is safe and in good health. The department offered special thanks to the New York State Police, Albany County Sheriff’s...
ALBANY, NY
Hoosick Falls, NY
Hoosick Falls, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Work Underway at City Intersection, Road Closure a “Major Nusiance”

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Reconstruction work is underway of the High Rock Avenue and Excelsior Avenue intersection with the goals of improving safety and traffic operations of a historically difficult intersection and connect the new trail on High Rock and Excelsior Avenue. “While this road closure is a major nuisance,...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Suspect wanted, parolee arrested, accused in strong arm robbery

HUDSON, NY (WRGB) — Police in Hudson say a suspect in connection to a strong arm robbery, is on the run and may be in the Albany area. Investigators say back on September 8th at around 4:45 PM, police responded to a report of a man who was at a restaurant on North 7th Street, claiming to have been robbed.
HUDSON, NY
newportdispatch.com

Police: Man arrested for possession of heroin in Dummerston

DUMMERSTON — A 40-year-old man from Brattleboro was cited following an incident in Dummerston early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of suspicious activity at a home on US Route 5 at around 2:15 a.m. Police say they located a disabled vehicle and identified the occupant as Rae...
DUMMERSTON, VT
WNYT

Boat still stuck on the Hudson River

FORT EDWARD – Friday marked the third day a boat remained stuck on the Hudson River. The boat operator made a wrong turn and ended up on a rock ledge in the town of Fort Edward. Six people from out of the area were on the boat. They were...
FORT EDWARD, NY
WNYT

Apple Barn in Bennington re-opens with new owner

BENNINGTON, Vt. – The Apple Barn has re-opened its doors to customers in Bennington. Sarah Albright has taken over the historic shop. A soft open was held last weekend, but the bakery is in full swing thanks to the help of former employees and new team members. The shop...
BENNINGTON, VT
WRGB

Troy Mayor on City's firefighter staffing crisis

Troy, NY (WRGB) — The city of Troy swore in three new firefighters on Thursday providing some relief for a fire department desperately in need of reinforcement. But the relief will be short lived as three other firefighters plan on retiring this year. Eric Wisher, President of the Troy...
TROY, NY

