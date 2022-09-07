Read full article on original website
Related
WLOS.com
Local universities struggle to recover from enrollment drops
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Right now, local college campuses in the mountains are not as full as school leaders had hoped. Student enrollment is still down from before the pandemic. "We're down about 300 students over where we were last fall," Jeff Konz, director of Institutional Research and Interim...
WLOS.com
Cultivate Climbing, formerly Climbmax, reopens RAD location under new name, ownership
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An indoor rock climbing gym in Asheville is reopening under a new name and with new ownership. Cultivate Climbing, formerly known as Climbmax Asheville, celebrated the reopening of its River Arts District location on Saturday, Sept. 10. The gym is boasting new equipment and facility...
WLOS.com
Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute facing funding crisis
PISGAH NATIONAL FOREST, N.C. (WLOS) — A local nonprofit has a desperate plea for more funding. The Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute (PARI) tells News 13 it needs about $500,000 to continue operating through the spring. PARI Education Director Melanie Crowson said Sept. 9, 2022, that if PARI doesn't get...
WLOS.com
Class of 2035: Henderson County educators hope T-shirts inspire kindergarten students
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — Kindergarteners across Henderson County experienced many firsts as the school year began -- new teachers, new friends, a new school and a new T-shirt that won’t fit them until they graduate in 2035. While college and career plans are probably the last things...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOS.com
NC first state to vote in midterm elections, ballots already cast
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Ready, set, vote. Absentee mail-in ballots were mailed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, and could be in the hands of North Carolina voters as early as Saturday. In Buncombe County, election officials have already received online ballots for the midterm election. By 10:30 a.m. Friday, Buncombe...
WLOS.com
Never forgotten: Ceremonies held across the mountains honoring those lost on 9/11
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Sunday marks a somber 21 years since nearly 3,000 lives were lost in the September 11 attacks. Communities across Western North Carolina will be gathering to honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice on that day. Below are some ceremonies taking place across...
WLOS.com
Western NC rocks out to help local pet rescues in need at Blue Ghost Brewing Co.
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina was rockin’ out to help animals in need Saturday, Sept. 10 at Blue Ghost Brewing Company in Fletcher. The fifth annual Rockin' for Rescue took place Saturday, as western North Carolina's largest pet rescue charity event of the year. The event...
WLOS.com
NC-based prison ministry, former inmates film music video at Haywood Co. Detention Center
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A North Carolina-based prison ministry wrapped production on its latest music video Saturday afternoon, Sept. 10 inside the Haywood County Detention Center. “They may be in jail uniforms, but they are all free men who went through struggles of addiction and incarceration,” said Bobby...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOS.com
Thunder in the Smokies rally happens this weekend in Maggie Valley
MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — The roar of Harleys will fill the air in Haywood County this weekend. Hundreds of motorcycles will rumble into Maggie Valley for the annual Thunder in the Smokies rally. Daily passes are $20 and it's $25 for a three-day weekend pass. The event is...
WLOS.com
Teacher Cindy Cable helps kindergarteners begin learning journey
LEICESTER, N.C. (WLOS) — Kindergarten students in Cindy Cable's class are working and learning at stations throughout the room during their first week in class. This is Cable's first week of teaching at Leicester Elementary School, but she has plenty of experience. Cable has been in education since 1998. And she still loves watching children grow and learn throughout the school year.
WLOS.com
WNC officials hope HUD's new, higher Fair Market Rents help with Section 8 housing
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has released its Fair Market Rents (FMR) for the 2023 fiscal year. FMRs, published annually as required by law, are an estimate of the amount of money that would cover rent and utility expenses on 40% of the rental housing units in an area. FMRs, which go into effect Oct. 1, 2022, are used in several HUD programs, including to determine the maximum amount that a Section 8, also known as Housing Choice Voucher, will cover. Housing choice vouchers are what very low-income families, the elderly and disabled people can use to pay for rent in the private market.
WLOS.com
Biltmore Lake residents band together to protect 138 acres of scenic land
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Hundreds of Biltmore Lake residents have come together to protect 138 acres of scenic land next to Pisgah National Forest and Bent Creek Wilderness. The tract of land, known as Scott's Ridge, was recently up for sale by Biltmore Farms. Many Biltmore Lake residents...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOS.com
Water quality in French Broad River the focus of Improvement and Protection Summit
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Concerns about more than 19 miles of the French Broad River, from Long Shoals to Craggy Dam, were raised after the Environmental Protection Agency earlier this year designated a portion of the river as "impaired." Those concerns were the primary topic and focus of the...
WLOS.com
Housing fair offers locals advice on affordable housing, homeownership, financial options
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The fifth annual Asheville Housing Fair took place Saturday, Sept. 10, hosted by the Land of the Sky Association of Realtors. The free event focused on affordable housing options as well as paths to homeownership and making the most of one's real estate investment. From...
WLOS.com
Weaverville hires new fire chief, addresses pay concerns for department
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Weaverville leaders making efforts to rebuild the town fire department after a number of vacancies have named a new chief. Town Manger Selena Coffey said Scottie Harris is Weaverville’s next fire chief. According to a release from Weaverville, Harris currently serves as chief of...
WLOS.com
Man gets life in prison without parole for 2016 killing of trucker in Polk County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A South Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison earlier this week after being found guilty by a Polk County jury of First Degree Murder in the 2016 murder of a truck driver. District Attorney Andrew Murray said on Sept. 7, 2022, a Polk...
WLOS.com
After loss in state funding, nonprofit fundraises to help domestic violence victims
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Cuts in state funding are threatening to disrupt services for victims of domestic violence in Western North Carolina. Because of that, Pisgah Legal Services held a fundraising event Thursday to raise money to fill that need. It was called "Giving Day" — a virtual event to raise money and awareness for justice and safety from domestic violence.
WLOS.com
Human remains found in McDowell County last month confirmed to be those of missing man
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, that the human remains found last month in the Curtis Creek area were those of missing man Gabriel Focaracci. The N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the body's identity. Officials said no foul play...
WLOS.com
Mission Health announces $22 million in pay increases amid health care worker shortage
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Mission Health announced earlier this week it will be giving pay increases totaling $22 million for certain positions. Officials with Mission Health said Tuesday, Sept. 6 in its ongoing effort to retain and recruit workers during the ongoing national health care worker shortage, it will give additional pay increases for "key roles which support patient care."
WLOS.com
Dabo Swinney signs new $115 Million contract with Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. (WLOS) — Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney is now the second-highest paid college football coach in the country. On Thursday it was announced, Swinney agreed to a new 10-year contract extension, worth $115 million. The 10-year contract extension makes him the second-highest paid coach in the country behind Alabama’s Nick Saban.
Comments / 0