Cullowhee, NC

Local universities struggle to recover from enrollment drops

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Right now, local college campuses in the mountains are not as full as school leaders had hoped. Student enrollment is still down from before the pandemic. "We're down about 300 students over where we were last fall," Jeff Konz, director of Institutional Research and Interim...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute facing funding crisis

PISGAH NATIONAL FOREST, N.C. (WLOS) — A local nonprofit has a desperate plea for more funding. The Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute (PARI) tells News 13 it needs about $500,000 to continue operating through the spring. PARI Education Director Melanie Crowson said Sept. 9, 2022, that if PARI doesn't get...
ROSMAN, NC
Cullowhee, NC
Cullowhee, NC
NC first state to vote in midterm elections, ballots already cast

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Ready, set, vote. Absentee mail-in ballots were mailed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, and could be in the hands of North Carolina voters as early as Saturday. In Buncombe County, election officials have already received online ballots for the midterm election. By 10:30 a.m. Friday, Buncombe...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Teacher Cindy Cable helps kindergarteners begin learning journey

LEICESTER, N.C. (WLOS) — Kindergarten students in Cindy Cable's class are working and learning at stations throughout the room during their first week in class. This is Cable's first week of teaching at Leicester Elementary School, but she has plenty of experience. Cable has been in education since 1998. And she still loves watching children grow and learn throughout the school year.
LEICESTER, NC
WNC officials hope HUD's new, higher Fair Market Rents help with Section 8 housing

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has released its Fair Market Rents (FMR) for the 2023 fiscal year. FMRs, published annually as required by law, are an estimate of the amount of money that would cover rent and utility expenses on 40% of the rental housing units in an area. FMRs, which go into effect Oct. 1, 2022, are used in several HUD programs, including to determine the maximum amount that a Section 8, also known as Housing Choice Voucher, will cover. Housing choice vouchers are what very low-income families, the elderly and disabled people can use to pay for rent in the private market.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
Weaverville hires new fire chief, addresses pay concerns for department

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Weaverville leaders making efforts to rebuild the town fire department after a number of vacancies have named a new chief. Town Manger Selena Coffey said Scottie Harris is Weaverville’s next fire chief. According to a release from Weaverville, Harris currently serves as chief of...
WEAVERVILLE, NC
After loss in state funding, nonprofit fundraises to help domestic violence victims

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Cuts in state funding are threatening to disrupt services for victims of domestic violence in Western North Carolina. Because of that, Pisgah Legal Services held a fundraising event Thursday to raise money to fill that need. It was called "Giving Day" — a virtual event to raise money and awareness for justice and safety from domestic violence.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mission Health announces $22 million in pay increases amid health care worker shortage

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Mission Health announced earlier this week it will be giving pay increases totaling $22 million for certain positions. Officials with Mission Health said Tuesday, Sept. 6 in its ongoing effort to retain and recruit workers during the ongoing national health care worker shortage, it will give additional pay increases for "key roles which support patient care."
ASHEVILLE, NC
Dabo Swinney signs new $115 Million contract with Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (WLOS) — Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney is now the second-highest paid college football coach in the country. On Thursday it was announced, Swinney agreed to a new 10-year contract extension, worth $115 million. The 10-year contract extension makes him the second-highest paid coach in the country behind Alabama’s Nick Saban.
CLEMSON, SC

