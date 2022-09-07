Read full article on original website
This New Corn Maze Is Perfect For Michigan And Michigan State Fans
It's that time of year again in Michigan. Summer is winding down, the kids are back in school, and we're getting ready for cooler fall weather. When fall finally arrives, one fun thing to do is go to a corn maze. If your friends and family are fans of The Spartans or The Wolverines, then this corn maze is perfect for them.
These Are The Best Places To Watch Football In Kalamazoo
Now that September has started, labor day has passed, and everyone is back in school the real party can begin. It's about to be a lot of people's favorite season, and I'm not talking about fall and all the cool things you can do outdoors. I'm talking about football and how you grab your drinks, snacks, food, cowbells, jerseys, and every other gameday necessity and rock out every Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Long Lost Photos Of George Carlin At Kalamazoo Wings Stadium
Back in 1976, I was a young photojournalist for the Kalamazoo Review, a monthly magazine covering news and events around the Kalamazoo area. The magazine was based from Graphic Communications, a graphics business located at 1719 South Burdick Street. From time to time I would be assigned to photograph events at Wings Stadium, in Kalamazoo. It was August 30th, 1976, when comedian George Carlin rolled into town and I was offered the opportunity to take shots at his show. Below are a few images scanned from dusty negatives from long ago.
Where to Find a Great Deli Sandwich in the Kalamazoo Area
A recent post on Kalamazoo's Reddit brought up a very valid point: why is it so hard to find a great sandwich in the Kalamazoo area?. The post, which you can see here, was made by u/mommabwoo and reads, in part,. Is Kalamazoo a sandwich desert? I’m not talking a...
Goat Landscapers? They’re Real. You Can Find Them in Battle Creek
I just made a delightful discovery about a local business thanks to the Nextdoor app. I was pursuing the site, as I usually do when I'm bored, looking for the latest neighborhood drama, crime reports, events, and so on when I came across this post. Now, I'm going to show you the screenshot because you do have to have an account with Nextdoor to actually see the posts:
Casting Call For “Rocky Horror” In Battle Creek
Are you one of those people who enjoy participating in the audience during the “Rocky Horror Show“? Well, now’s your chance to actually enter the Time Warp and appear in the show. Kellogg Community College Theatre is holding auditions this month for their production of the classic musical/comedy show.
Have You Seen This Young Mother of Two from Livonia?
Sad update: Kasey Debat has been found deceased. The Livonia Police Department reported that the body of Kasey Debat has been found. The investigation remains open, however, police are reporting that she is a victim of suicide. Kasey Debat is a married mother of two in Livonia. The 36-year-old woman...
11 Surprising Artists You May Have Forgotten Played the Allegan County Fair
I can't believe it's already that time of year again: fair season! There is no fair in southwest Michigan that is more fun than the Allegan County Fair. Having grown up in Allegan myself, I know firsthand just how much that city prides itself on its fair. Growing up I'd...
5 West Michigan Boat Tours To Catch Before the Temperature Drops
I've been screaming about Fall being on the way for at least two weeks. But, I understand that not everyone is as thrilled about the summer months ending. With that in mind, if you want to get out on the water and have a bit of fun before the cooler weather sets in, a river/lake cruise is never a bad option.
Have You Seen The Nightmare Before Christmas Jeep in Battle Creek?
A Battle Creek woman's obsession with Jeeps and Nightmare Before Christmas is pulling in tons of views on TikTok. Knottyjeepchick has found a place where her love of crochet, Jeeps, and Nightmare Before Christmas can seamlessly come together...TikTok. KnottyJeepChick currently has 15 thousand followers and 260.7 thousand total video likes. But, let's start out by talking about this jeep.
Michigan Is In the Top Five For Wolfing Down Burgers
We love our hamburgers here in the Mitten State, almost to a fault. So what's your go-to West Michigan burger spot?. Michigan Is Tied For Fourth In Overall Hamburger Consumption. It’s not a surprise that burgers are incredibly popular with Michiganders, after all – over 20-billion are consumed every year...
Ever Had Pawpaw? Where You Might Find the Fruit in Kalamazoo
Sure, there's a town in SW Michigan named Paw Paw. But, have you ever tried the fruit?. Native to Michigan, the Pawpaw fruit is said to taste like a mix of mango, banana, and pineapple. And, it's the only tropical fruit that's naturally occurring in the area. Because it's a tropical fruit, its season is very short. Generally, you can find them from September to early October. Read more here.
Battle Creek Police Launch New Interactive Messaging Tool
Imagine, you are in the City of Battle Creek and have called 911, and now waiting for the sound of police sirens. A new interactive messaging tool, now being used by the Battle Creek Police Department, will send a text message to 911 callers, alerting them that the call has been received.
First of Its Kind Spirits & Cocktail Festival Coming to Kalamazoo
If you have a love for spirits and cocktails, an upcoming event in Kalamazoo might be of interest to you. Michigan Craft Distillers Association is hosting its very first sprits and cocktails festival at the Kalamazoo Farmers Market towards the end of September. About the Event. The event is taking...
Now That The Wing Shortage Is Over, Here’s Where to Find Them in Kalamazoo
Thanks to the global pandemic it's been a rough couple years-- to say the least! Since early 2020 it seems like every day you hear of some new supply chain shortage: first it was disinfecting wipes, then it was yeast, and let's not forget the Great Toilet Paper Shortage. Everything...
Island Living in Battle Creek? For $1.8M This Island Home Can Be Yours
Island living in Battle Creek? On gorgeous Lake Goguac, that lifestyle can be yours for $1.8 million, and you won't need to head to the tropics. On the market now is the perfect private oasis currently for sale including not one, but two homes for the asking price. Access to...
Sweetwaters Releases New Donut To Support Out Of The Darkness Walk
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention has been around since 1987 and its focus and mission are to prevent an unfortunate event that is suicide. We are no strangers to this tragedy here in America as it continues to take our loved ones from our lives. As the years have gone on, the knowledge about mental health has grown, and there is an increased significance on the importance of mental health and receiving help when you need it.
Gruesome 1935 Millburg Farmer Murder Still A Mystery
The community of Millburg, MI located just outside of Benton Harbor for the most part is a quiet, small farming neighborhood that you wouldn't expect to hear much news from. However, 87 years ago a 12-year-old boy was witness to a gruesome murder of a farmer that, to this day, remains a total mystery as a Berrien County website documents:
Man Allegedly Steals from South Bend Walmart 3 Times in One Day
This alleged thief really gave it the old college try at the Walmart on Ireland Road in South Bend, Indiana. Mondays can be tough days for many of us. Ask employees of this Indiana Walmart. They had one guy who allegedly attempted to shoplift from their store not once, not twice but three times Monday. This story seems too crazy to be true.
Battle Creek Police Uncover Suspicious Colorful Pills
What started out as a call on an assault at a Battle Creek laundromat, became a drug bust that included colorful pills, which at first glance, resembled children's vitamins. At around 9:40 AM, on August 17th, Battle Creek Police arrived at the Finish Line Laundy, on East Columbia Avenue, to investigate an assault complaint that occurred at the business. During the investigation, they obtained a vehicle description that was believed to be connected to the assault. An alert officer, while on patrol, noticed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop which evolved an assault and battery investigation into the world of narcotics and methamphetamine.
