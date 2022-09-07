ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

1077 WRKR

These Are The Best Places To Watch Football In Kalamazoo

Now that September has started, labor day has passed, and everyone is back in school the real party can begin. It's about to be a lot of people's favorite season, and I'm not talking about fall and all the cool things you can do outdoors. I'm talking about football and how you grab your drinks, snacks, food, cowbells, jerseys, and every other gameday necessity and rock out every Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Long Lost Photos Of George Carlin At Kalamazoo Wings Stadium

Back in 1976, I was a young photojournalist for the Kalamazoo Review, a monthly magazine covering news and events around the Kalamazoo area. The magazine was based from Graphic Communications, a graphics business located at 1719 South Burdick Street. From time to time I would be assigned to photograph events at Wings Stadium, in Kalamazoo. It was August 30th, 1976, when comedian George Carlin rolled into town and I was offered the opportunity to take shots at his show. Below are a few images scanned from dusty negatives from long ago.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Goat Landscapers? They’re Real. You Can Find Them in Battle Creek

I just made a delightful discovery about a local business thanks to the Nextdoor app. I was pursuing the site, as I usually do when I'm bored, looking for the latest neighborhood drama, crime reports, events, and so on when I came across this post. Now, I'm going to show you the screenshot because you do have to have an account with Nextdoor to actually see the posts:
BATTLE CREEK, MI
1077 WRKR

Casting Call For “Rocky Horror” In Battle Creek

Are you one of those people who enjoy participating in the audience during the “Rocky Horror Show“? Well, now’s your chance to actually enter the Time Warp and appear in the show. Kellogg Community College Theatre is holding auditions this month for their production of the classic musical/comedy show.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
1077 WRKR

Have You Seen This Young Mother of Two from Livonia?

Sad update: Kasey Debat has been found deceased. The Livonia Police Department reported that the body of Kasey Debat has been found. The investigation remains open, however, police are reporting that she is a victim of suicide. Kasey Debat is a married mother of two in Livonia. The 36-year-old woman...
LIVONIA, MI
1077 WRKR

Have You Seen The Nightmare Before Christmas Jeep in Battle Creek?

A Battle Creek woman's obsession with Jeeps and Nightmare Before Christmas is pulling in tons of views on TikTok. Knottyjeepchick has found a place where her love of crochet, Jeeps, and Nightmare Before Christmas can seamlessly come together...TikTok. KnottyJeepChick currently has 15 thousand followers and 260.7 thousand total video likes. But, let's start out by talking about this jeep.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
1077 WRKR

Michigan Is In the Top Five For Wolfing Down Burgers

We love our hamburgers here in the Mitten State, almost to a fault. So what's your go-to West Michigan burger spot?. Michigan Is Tied For Fourth In Overall Hamburger Consumption. It’s not a surprise that burgers are incredibly popular with Michiganders, after all – over 20-billion are consumed every year...
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

Ever Had Pawpaw? Where You Might Find the Fruit in Kalamazoo

Sure, there's a town in SW Michigan named Paw Paw. But, have you ever tried the fruit?. Native to Michigan, the Pawpaw fruit is said to taste like a mix of mango, banana, and pineapple. And, it's the only tropical fruit that's naturally occurring in the area. Because it's a tropical fruit, its season is very short. Generally, you can find them from September to early October. Read more here.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Sweetwaters Releases New Donut To Support Out Of The Darkness Walk

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention has been around since 1987 and its focus and mission are to prevent an unfortunate event that is suicide. We are no strangers to this tragedy here in America as it continues to take our loved ones from our lives. As the years have gone on, the knowledge about mental health has grown, and there is an increased significance on the importance of mental health and receiving help when you need it.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Gruesome 1935 Millburg Farmer Murder Still A Mystery

The community of Millburg, MI located just outside of Benton Harbor for the most part is a quiet, small farming neighborhood that you wouldn't expect to hear much news from. However, 87 years ago a 12-year-old boy was witness to a gruesome murder of a farmer that, to this day, remains a total mystery as a Berrien County website documents:
BENTON HARBOR, MI
1077 WRKR

Man Allegedly Steals from South Bend Walmart 3 Times in One Day

This alleged thief really gave it the old college try at the Walmart on Ireland Road in South Bend, Indiana. Mondays can be tough days for many of us. Ask employees of this Indiana Walmart. They had one guy who allegedly attempted to shoplift from their store not once, not twice but three times Monday. This story seems too crazy to be true.
SOUTH BEND, IN
1077 WRKR

Battle Creek Police Uncover Suspicious Colorful Pills

What started out as a call on an assault at a Battle Creek laundromat, became a drug bust that included colorful pills, which at first glance, resembled children's vitamins. At around 9:40 AM, on August 17th, Battle Creek Police arrived at the Finish Line Laundy, on East Columbia Avenue, to investigate an assault complaint that occurred at the business. During the investigation, they obtained a vehicle description that was believed to be connected to the assault. An alert officer, while on patrol, noticed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop which evolved an assault and battery investigation into the world of narcotics and methamphetamine.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
