Austin, TX

State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
CultureMap Dallas

New study declares Texas one of the worst states for workers

The findings of a new study might make for some unhappy Texas workers. Oxfam America, a nonprofit that aims to end poverty and injustice, ranks Texas 48th on its new Best States to Work Index, down from No. 47 last year. Out of a potential index score of 100, Texas ekes out a paltry score of 11.56 for 2022. The state fares poorly in all three of the index categories: organizing rights (0), wages (12.24), and worker protections (19.05).
TEXAS STATE
CultureMap Dallas

3 Dallas-Fort Worth universities make the grade on list of top Texas schools for 2022

Back-to-school time means back-to-college-rankings time, and here they are. Neighborhood review site Niche.com has just released this year's college rankings, which rely on U.S. Department of Education data coupled with reviews from current students, alumni, and parents to judge American colleges on 12 factors, including academics, campus, dorm life, and professors.
FORT WORTH, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Prosperous Dallas neighbor ranks as No. 1 Texas magnet for movers in 2022

Prosper, whose population soared more than 200 percent from 2010 to 2020, is prospering as the state’s most popular destination for movers so far this year. The Collin County city ranks first in moveBuddha’s new list of the Texas cities where the share of people seeking to move in outweighs the share of people seeking to move out. From January 1 to July 5, Prosper saw the highest ratio (253-to-100) of move-in queries vs. move-out queries on the moveBuddha website of any Texas city.
PROSPER, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Texas Medal of Arts Awards returns with star-studded affair in 2023

One of the Lone Star State's premier arts events, the biannual Texas Medal of the Arts Awards, is making its post-pandemic return in 2023. The nonprofit Texas Cultural Trust's signature event will take place at venues across Austin on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 21 and 22, 2023. Honorees will be announced at Fort Worth's Kimbell Art Museum on September 14.
TEXAS STATE
