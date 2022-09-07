Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
Only one Dallas spot makes Bon Appetit's list of best new restaurants
Texas restaurants are well-represented on Bon Appetit’s list of America’s 50 Best New Restaurants for 2022. Seven Lone Star State establishments earn the magazine's approval. They are:. Birdie’s, a counter service restaurant in Austin known for its seasonal menu and well-chosen list of natural wines. Canje, the...
10 Dallas-Fort Worth cities unlock spots on new list of top U.S. home markets
At least by one measure, the Dallas-Fort Worth homebuying market is still on fire. Cities in DFW make up one-third of the top 30 cities in WalletHub’s new ranking of the best places in the U.S. to buy a house. Frisco, Allen, and McKinney hold the top three spots....
CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs to open new world tour in Dallas-Fort Worth
Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs will start a massive 2023 world tour in a place he clearly loves — Dallas-Fort Worth. The country superstar will open his tour with a show at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on March 25, 2023, according to a release. The unnamed...
Booming Texas region could rival Dallas-Fort Worth as ‘next great U.S. metroplex,’ mayor says
Look out, Dallas-Fort Worth. Austin Mayor Steve Adler wants Austin-San Antonio to become the “next great U.S. metroplex.” Experts believe they're already well on their way toward that status. In his last State of the City address as Austin’s mayor on August 25, Adler touched on the burgeoning...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas clocks in as 5th hardest-working state in U.S., survey says
In the 1980s, disco queen Donna Summer sang the praises of a blue-collar woman in the hit tune “She Works Hard for the Money.” If the song were to be updated for this decade, it might morph into an ode to the hardworking women and men of Texas.
New study declares Texas one of the worst states for workers
The findings of a new study might make for some unhappy Texas workers. Oxfam America, a nonprofit that aims to end poverty and injustice, ranks Texas 48th on its new Best States to Work Index, down from No. 47 last year. Out of a potential index score of 100, Texas ekes out a paltry score of 11.56 for 2022. The state fares poorly in all three of the index categories: organizing rights (0), wages (12.24), and worker protections (19.05).
3 Dallas-Fort Worth universities make the grade on list of top Texas schools for 2022
Back-to-school time means back-to-college-rankings time, and here they are. Neighborhood review site Niche.com has just released this year's college rankings, which rely on U.S. Department of Education data coupled with reviews from current students, alumni, and parents to judge American colleges on 12 factors, including academics, campus, dorm life, and professors.
9 Dallas-Fort Worth companies among best large employers in Texas, says Forbes
Several local workplaces are working overtime toward success, and it's paying off. A new list from Forbes and Statista ranks nine Dallas-Fort Worth companies among the state’s best major employers, both those based in Texas and those with a significant presence here. They are:. No. 7 University of Texas...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Raise a glass to Texas wine and outdoor fun in friendly Early
Wine lovers, put Early on your must-visit list. Tucked between Austin and Abilene lies the Skies Over Texas winery, where owners Brian and Moira McCue have been bringing their award-winning, handcrafted vinos to Central Texas since 2017. Everything from reds and whites to rosés and sweet varieties are all made...
Texas' Garrison Brothers plots delicious bourbon takeover for September
Bourbon lovers, get ready: Garrison Brothers Distillery is launching its 2022 Bourbon Takeover of America on September 1. The nationwide creative celebration of all things bourbon will run for the entire month of September, which also happens to be National Bourbon Heritage Month. During that time, the award-winning, first-legal Texas...
Prosperous Dallas neighbor ranks as No. 1 Texas magnet for movers in 2022
Prosper, whose population soared more than 200 percent from 2010 to 2020, is prospering as the state’s most popular destination for movers so far this year. The Collin County city ranks first in moveBuddha’s new list of the Texas cities where the share of people seeking to move in outweighs the share of people seeking to move out. From January 1 to July 5, Prosper saw the highest ratio (253-to-100) of move-in queries vs. move-out queries on the moveBuddha website of any Texas city.
Texas Medal of Arts Awards returns with star-studded affair in 2023
One of the Lone Star State's premier arts events, the biannual Texas Medal of the Arts Awards, is making its post-pandemic return in 2023. The nonprofit Texas Cultural Trust's signature event will take place at venues across Austin on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 21 and 22, 2023. Honorees will be announced at Fort Worth's Kimbell Art Museum on September 14.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dallas-based Vonlane ramps up luxury bus service across Texas
In welcome news for Texas travelers seeking alternatives to flying or filling their tanks, Dallas-based Vonlane has ramped up service to major cities across the Lone Star State. The luxury bus operator has introduced two new departures, for example, from Fort Worth to and from Austin and Houston (for a...
Longtime Dallas BBQ joint smokes the competition in H-E-B's quest for Texas' best
A Dallas-based maker of restaurant-quality barbecue rub earned some extra sizzle as the third-place winner in this year’s H‑E‑B Quest for Texas Best competition. Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que tied for third place in the contest, snagging a $10,000 prize and the opportunity to have its barbecue rub sold in H-E-B stores.
50-acre Texas Hill Country 'hospitality oasis' fires up the market at $20 million
For Texans who love throwing large and lavish parties at their vacation homes, a Hill Country property now on the market for $20 million could be just the ticket to win over even the pickiest of guests. Binkan Cinaroglu, a Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty agent in San Antonio who has...
Global pop superstar Harry Styles adds new show to upcoming Texas tour leg
Good news for Harry Styles fans, especially those who have not yet been able to snag a much-coveted ticket to his upcoming performances on the Texas leg of his tour: The British pop sensation has added an extra night in the Lone Star State. Already set to take over Austin's...
This national survey says Texas is a great state for business
As Dallas and the rest of Texas continue to welcome out-of-state businesses, there’s some affirming news from a new poll. More than half of non-Texans believe the Lone Star State is a good place to launch a business. The survey, conducted this summer by Austin-based Crosswinds Media & Public...
CultureMap Dallas
Dallas, TX
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Dallas is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://dallas.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0