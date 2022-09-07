ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blake Shelton is ‘Back to the Honky Tonk’ with Orlando stop next year

By Patrick Connolly, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
Blake Shelton performs at Ole Red Orlando, a restaurant inspired by the musician's song, "Ol' Red," at Icon Park on Thursday, April 15, 2021.Shelton will perform at Orlando's Amway Center in 2023. Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Country music superstar Blake Shelton is getting “Back to the Honky Tonk” next year with an 18-date tour, stopping in the City Beautiful on the way.

Known for such hits as “God’s Country” and “Boys ‘Round Here,” the singer will stop at Orlando’s Amway Center on March 4. On tour, Shelton will be joined by fellow country musicians Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.

Throughout his career, Shelton has garnered 10 Country Music Association Awards, six Academy of Country Music Awards and numerous other accolades. He’s also gained prominence from his time as a coach on NBC’s “The Voice.”

“There’s nothing like getting out on the road and taking music to the fans,” Shelton said in a news release. “I feel just as excited to step on stage and perform as I did the very first time … Break out the hats and boots, ‘cause we’re going back to the honky tonk!”

Tickets, which start at $45, go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Sept. 16. American Express cardholders can access a presale beginning at 10 a.m. Sept. 13. For more information, visit amwaycenter.com .

