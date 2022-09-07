More Explores: Sizzle Dining Week – LYNQ

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Dine with Purpose!

That’s the motto for Sizzle Dining’s restaurant week!

It all kicks off tomorrow, September 8th at more than 40 participating restaurants throughout Southwest Florida.

Participating restaurants, like LYNQ in Fort Myers, have created a special Sizzle Dining menu for restaurant week.

For each person that orders from this special menu, $1 goes to Blessings in a Backpack SWFL.

Last year, more than $20,000 was raised for Blessings in a Backpack SWFL thanks to you!

For a list of participating restaurants and menus. CLICK HERE