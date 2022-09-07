ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

More Explores: Sizzle Dining Week – LYNQ

By Rachel Anderson
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38SU8Y_0hle84Np00

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Dine with Purpose!

That’s the motto for Sizzle Dining’s restaurant week!

It all kicks off tomorrow, September 8th at more than 40 participating restaurants throughout Southwest Florida.

Participating restaurants, like LYNQ in Fort Myers, have created a special Sizzle Dining menu for restaurant week.

For each person that orders from this special menu, $1 goes to Blessings in a Backpack SWFL.

Last year, more than $20,000 was raised for Blessings in a Backpack SWFL thanks to you!

For a list of participating restaurants and menus. CLICK HERE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cushman & Wakefield closes flurry of SWFL apartment land deals

Gary Tasman, CEO of Cushman & Wakefield in Southwest Florida, didn’t have time to take a summer vacation. He said he was too busy closing land deals to apartment developers. The flurry of deals began in June in Cape Coral, with almost 27 acres selling for $14.6 million. Latigo Cape Coral LLC bought the land, north of Pine Island Road and just east of Chiquita Boulevard. It’s a rare swath of land surrounded by homes at 1434 SW Second Ave. and 1457 SW Fifth St.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

New physical therapy concept Performance Optimal Health opens in North Naples

Todd Wilkowski decided to take his professional life and his favorite vacation destination and merge the two of them. Performance Optimal Health, founded nearly 20 years ago by Wilkowski in Manhattan, New York, has grown to six locations, with the others clustered in Connecticut. Now, he has a seventh location at 2260 Logan Blvd. N., Ste. 202 in North Naples. It’s at the Logan Landing shopping center, next door to First Watch.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO

— Submit calendar listings and high- resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Saturday. Readers are advised to double- check with venues to ensure that events have not been canceled or rescheduled.
NAPLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Myers, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Restaurants
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Fort Myers, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Restaurants
homesenator.com

Fort Myers Real Estate Housing Market

Fort Myers is a city in Lee County, Florida, United States. The city is named after Colonel Abraham C. Myers, a 19th-century soldier who fought in the Second Seminole War (1836–1842). The population was 64,995 at the 2010 census and as of 2018 the population estimate was 67,309 according to the census estimate.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Empire Bagel Factory launches in Lee County

Naples-based Empire Bagel Factory launched its first Lee County location on Tuesday in Fort Myers. The new store is behind Chick-fil-A near Alico Road and Interstate 75 in the Alico Business Center, 9961 Interstate Commerce Drive, Unit 195. The local business co-owned by Lucas and Rachel Oest opened its third Collier County location last fall in the Flash complex, 9995 Tamiami Trail E., across from Treviso Bay in East Naples. Empire Bagel also has locations on Collier Boulevard on Marco Island and at Vanderbilt Commons in North Naples. Empire Bagel shops are open daily for breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a menu of bagel varieties, breakfast sandwiches, sub sandwiches, wraps, salads, coffees and drinks.
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Dine#Food Drink
businessobserverfl.com

Airline lands new hub in SWFL, will add 35 jobs

​​Avelo Airlines, a fast-growing carrier in the region, has announced plans to open a new base of operations at Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers. The base will be the Connecticut-based airlines’ fourth, joining Los Angeles’ Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut’s Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) and Orlando International Airport (MCO). The new base at Southwest Florida International (RSW) will create 35 jobs, according to a statement.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Commercial cleaning franchise opening in Cape Coral

Chicago-based Image One Facility Solutions, a commercial cleaning franchise, announced the opening of a new franchise in Cape Coral. The franchise specializing in cleaning business offices will be operated by Pat Rossi and Maria Stella Lacopo and will cover Cape Coral, Matlacha, Pine Island, North Fort Myers and the surrounding area. Services include commercial cleaning, vacancy cleaning, carpet cleaning, post-construction cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing, hard-surface floor cleaning, post-move cleaning, daily janitorial, green cleaning and window washing.
CAPE CORAL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Marconews.com

3 To Do: Free state park admission, touring art exhibit, more

Free admission to Florida state parks runs through Sept. 12. This includes all state parks in Collier and Lee counties, such as Collier-Seminole, Sand Hill, Delnor-Wiggins, Koreshan, Lovers Key and Mound Key. The Real Florida Reader Day Pass is a no-cost pass, available to those with a public library card,...
FLORIDA STATE
gulfshorebusiness.com

The Hut Restaurant, Tropical Gardens in Fort Myers sell for $1.9 million

Shows Team Enterprises LLC purchased the 13,247-square-foot Hut Conference Center on 3.86 acres at 5150 Buckingham Road in Fort Myers from The Hut at the Peace Tropical & Gardens LLC for $1.9 million. Skip Thinnes of Lee & Associates Naples-Fort Myers represented the seller, and Steve Smith of 360 LLC represented the buyer.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples event applications increasing worrying city leaders

A Southwest Florida city is trying to decide what to do about a growing number of event applications. The city of Naples said it gets more than 300 special events requests for use of public property every year. Of the 300, they include both public and private events, and city leaders worry the requests may be too much to handle.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Car crashes into a building in Cape Coral

A car crashed into a building in Cape Coral on Friday afternoon. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, an older person driving crashed into a building at 3108 Santa Barbara Boulevard. Nobody was arrested or injured resulting from the crash but the building was damaged. Nobody was sitting outside...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lineup announced for the 2023 Naples Winter Wine Festival

The lineup of vintners and chefs that will be part of the 2023 Naples Winter Wine Festival has been announced. The 2023 festival will be held from February 3-5 at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort in Naples. You can see photos of some of the participants and the full press release...
NAPLES, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida man pulls out 3-foot sword after deputies approach vehicle

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of pointing a 3-foot steel sword at deputies when they approached his vehicle, authorities said. Randy Lynn Austerman, 34, of North Fort Myers, was arrested Saturday and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, providing a false name to law enforcement and obstructing without violence (resisting an officer), according to an arrest affidavit filed by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
horseandrider.com

First Equine WNV Case of 2022 in Florida

On Aug. 31, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed a 2-year-old Quarter Horse stallion in Collier County positive for West Nile virus. He presented with anorexia, reduced menace response (blink response), yawning, head-pressing, circling, hyperexcitability, and recumbency (down) beginning on Aug. 21. He was unvaccinated and is now deceased. This is the first equine West Nile virus case in Florida in 2022.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy