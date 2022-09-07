ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Chamber welcomes new member Signal Graphics

Longtime Sterling business Signal Graphics was welcomed as the newest member of the Logan County Chamber of Commerce at a ribbon cutting Thursday. For decades, companies have relied on Signal Graphics for all of their marketing and business communication needs. Owned by Kelvin and Jodie Harless, the business was first located at 100 N. Fifth Street and can now be found at 100 Broadway St. Suite 1C.
LOGAN COUNTY, CO
Sterling Journal-Advocate

School board directs Sterling Middle School to allow sixth graders to play sports

Sixth graders at Sterling Middle School will be able to play sports. At a regular meeting Wednesday, the board Interim Superintendent Dr. Martin Foster to work with the principal and athletic director to include sixth graders and encourage all SMS students to participate in activities with that participation being competitive, allowing for movement across grades.
STERLING, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy