Longtime Sterling business Signal Graphics was welcomed as the newest member of the Logan County Chamber of Commerce at a ribbon cutting Thursday. For decades, companies have relied on Signal Graphics for all of their marketing and business communication needs. Owned by Kelvin and Jodie Harless, the business was first located at 100 N. Fifth Street and can now be found at 100 Broadway St. Suite 1C.

LOGAN COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO