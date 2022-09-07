Read full article on original website
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Chamber welcomes new member Signal Graphics
Longtime Sterling business Signal Graphics was welcomed as the newest member of the Logan County Chamber of Commerce at a ribbon cutting Thursday. For decades, companies have relied on Signal Graphics for all of their marketing and business communication needs. Owned by Kelvin and Jodie Harless, the business was first located at 100 N. Fifth Street and can now be found at 100 Broadway St. Suite 1C.
School board directs Sterling Middle School to allow sixth graders to play sports
Sixth graders at Sterling Middle School will be able to play sports. At a regular meeting Wednesday, the board Interim Superintendent Dr. Martin Foster to work with the principal and athletic director to include sixth graders and encourage all SMS students to participate in activities with that participation being competitive, allowing for movement across grades.
Enrollment down, but district on track to have enough students to be fully funded this year
The RE-1 Valley School Board got bad news and good news about district enrollment at a regular meeting Wednesday. While enrollment is down right now, Superintendent Dr. Martin Foster is cautiously optimistic that the district will still meet the funded pupil count needed to fully fund its budget for 2022-23.
