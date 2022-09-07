ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

alaskasnewssource.com

New acting commissioner named for Department of Revenue

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Revenue will be led by Acting Commissioner Deven Mitchell starting on Sept. 12 after previous commissioner Lucinda Mahoney resigned on Sept. 2. Mitchell was announced as Acting Commissioner of the department in a press release emailed on Friday. The release states that Mitchell...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Longtime state employee is named interim Revenue commissioner

Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy has named Deven Mitchell, a 30-year state employee and Alaska’s current debt manager, as the temporary head of the Alaska Department of Revenue, following the resignation of Commissioner Lucinda Mahoney. Mahoney previously said she would retire Sept. 9. As commissioner, Mitchell...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

USDA rolls out strengthening agreements with Southeast Alaska Organizations

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - In a joint release Tuesday, three Southeast Alaska entities announced regional strengthening agreements supported by the United States Department of Agriculture's Southeast Alaska Sustainability Strategy, or SASS. First announced in July 2021, SASS aims to support a diverse economy, enhance community resilience, and conserve natural resources...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Dividend checks will be just more than $3.2K for eligible residents

Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - The 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend amount will be $3,284 for each eligible Alaskan. Governor Mike Dunleavy has announced that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284. That makes this year’s dividend the largest in the program’s 41-year history. Alaskans who selected direct deposit...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

US to award $35M in grants to tribes for 988 crisis line

Flagstaff, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is making $35 million available in grants to Native Americans to help implement a nationwide mental health crisis hotline. The announcement Friday came after federal officials visited pueblos in New Mexico to hear from the communities about...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Alaska Board of Education approves commissioner recruitment process

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - During its regular quarterly business meeting in Sitka Wednesday, the Alaska State Board of Education & Early Development adopted amendments to regulations for assessment cut scores and re-adopted regulations for teacher certification, assessment participation guidelines, and native languages. The Board approved the department engaging in discussions...
ALASKA STATE
kmxt.org

Alaska Fisheries Report September 8, 2022

This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KDLL’s Sabine Poux reports on mapping Alaska streams, and that Alaska mariculture will be getting a 49 million dollar federal boost.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Alaska Online Checkbook Act becomes law

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - SB25, The Alaska Online Checkbook Act, became law last week. Last legislative session, Senate Bill 25, sponsored by Anchorage Senator Bill Wielechowski, passed unanimously in both chambers of the legislature. According to a release, the bill establishes a searchable online database so the public can easily view details on state government spending and revenues.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Suicide Prevention Awareness month marked with events throughout Alaska

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month – a time for mental health advocates, prevention organizations, survivors, allies and community members to unite to promote suicide prevention awareness. This year, the Alaska Department of Health and their suicide prevention partners will be celebrating and raising awareness...
ALASKA STATE
kbbi.org

Alaska mariculture wins $49 million

A coalition of Alaska organizations and agencies won $49 million to grow the state’s mariculture industry over the next five years, the White House announced Friday. Mariculture is the farming and enhancement of seaweed and shellfish, and it’s picking up steam in Alaska. While the industry is still somewhat in its infancy, proponents say the state — with its thousands of miles of coastline — has the potential to become a leader in the industry.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Public comment period passes for EPA determination for Pebble Mine project

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The public comment period for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Proposed Determination to limit areas of the Bristol Bay watershed as waste disposal sites closed Tuesday, drawing reactions from groups on both sides of the argument to open Pebble Mine. In May 2022, the EPA published...
ALASKA STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

Captain Maurice Hughes promoted to Colonel of the Alaska State Troopers

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Within the Department of Public Safety a historic promotion has been made. On Wednesday, August 31, the State of Alaska announced two leadership changes to the Department of Public Safety. Captain Maurice Hughes was promoted to Colonel of the Alaska State Troopers and Bryan Barlow took over Leon Morgan’s role as Deputy Commissioner after Morgan announced his retirement. The department changes went into effect on September 1, 2022.
FAIRBANKS, AK
ktoo.org

This year’s PFD + energy relief check = $3,284, Dunleavy announces

This year’s Alaska Permanent Fund dividend payout is $3,284. That includes a $650 energy relief check approved by the Legislature earlier this year. Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the final amount during a press conference Thursday afternoon at the Three Bears Grocery Store in Palmer. “For a family of five,...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

PFD amount to be announced by Gov. Dunleavy on Thursday

Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - The 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend amount will be announced Thursday in Palmer. At 1 p.m., Gov. Mike Dunleavy will announce the amount of the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend in Palmer. The event will be held at Three Bears Alaska, 8151 East Palmer-Wasilla Hwy. The governor's Facebook...
PALMER, AK
kinyradio.com

NOTN 9-9 AM

The largest PFD in the history of the state was announced Thursday. US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said during a news conference Tuesday that the final rule on the Tongass Roadless Rule is expected by the end of the year. Juneau Representative Sara Hannan reacted to Mary Peltola being elected...
JUNEAU, AK
radionwtn.com

Search Continues In Alaska For Keel; Candlelight Service Set Sunday

Deadhorse, Alaska–The team from Dover is continuing its search for Steve Keel, who went missing August 27 while on a hunting trip near Deadhorse, Alaska. Meanwhile, there will be a candlelight prayer service for Keel at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 11, at Dover City Park. Chris Dowdy posted the...
DOVER, TN
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Cedar Creek Fire: Highway 58 closes, help arrives from Alaska

As the Cedar Creek Fire continues to burn, resources from around the country are coming to Central Oregon to help our local firefighters. A Type 1 incident management team from Alaska arrived in Redmond this week to help the incident team in charge of the Deschutes County side of the Cedar Creek Fire. They staged at Mount Bachelor Friday morning.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
Alaska Beacon

Kenai Peninsula Borough paid more than $260,000 to settle complaints against Pierce

The Kenai Peninsula Borough paid $267,000 to settle a pair of workplace complaints alleging bullying and discrimination by Charlie Pierce, the borough’s departing mayor and a Republican candidate for governor. Only one of the settlements has been previously disclosed to the public. Copies of the settlements were first published by Juneau radio station KINY after […] The post Kenai Peninsula Borough paid more than $260,000 to settle complaints against Pierce appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK

