New acting commissioner named for Department of Revenue
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Revenue will be led by Acting Commissioner Deven Mitchell starting on Sept. 12 after previous commissioner Lucinda Mahoney resigned on Sept. 2. Mitchell was announced as Acting Commissioner of the department in a press release emailed on Friday. The release states that Mitchell...
Longtime state employee is named interim Revenue commissioner
Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy has named Deven Mitchell, a 30-year state employee and Alaska’s current debt manager, as the temporary head of the Alaska Department of Revenue, following the resignation of Commissioner Lucinda Mahoney. Mahoney previously said she would retire Sept. 9. As commissioner, Mitchell...
USDA rolls out strengthening agreements with Southeast Alaska Organizations
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - In a joint release Tuesday, three Southeast Alaska entities announced regional strengthening agreements supported by the United States Department of Agriculture's Southeast Alaska Sustainability Strategy, or SASS. First announced in July 2021, SASS aims to support a diverse economy, enhance community resilience, and conserve natural resources...
Dividend checks will be just more than $3.2K for eligible residents
Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - The 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend amount will be $3,284 for each eligible Alaskan. Governor Mike Dunleavy has announced that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284. That makes this year’s dividend the largest in the program’s 41-year history. Alaskans who selected direct deposit...
US to award $35M in grants to tribes for 988 crisis line
Flagstaff, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is making $35 million available in grants to Native Americans to help implement a nationwide mental health crisis hotline. The announcement Friday came after federal officials visited pueblos in New Mexico to hear from the communities about...
Weather Lab: 4th graders at Alaska Native Cultural Charter School learn about weather and why it rained so much in August.
Oath Keeper case against Alaska State Rep. David Eastman goes before judge. Alaska State Representative David Eastman was in court Thursday morning, as attorneys argued whether he had a right to remain in office after being outed as a member of the Oath Keepers. Updated: 23 hours ago. The district...
Interior Department renames 26 places in Alaska to remove a derogatory word for Native women
Twenty-six places in Alaska received a new name Thursday as part of the Interior Department’s initiative to remove a derogatory word for Indigenous women — a change that affects nearly 650 sites and geographic features across the country. The official name change process has been almost a year...
Alaska Board of Education approves commissioner recruitment process
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - During its regular quarterly business meeting in Sitka Wednesday, the Alaska State Board of Education & Early Development adopted amendments to regulations for assessment cut scores and re-adopted regulations for teacher certification, assessment participation guidelines, and native languages. The Board approved the department engaging in discussions...
Alaska Fisheries Report September 8, 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KDLL’s Sabine Poux reports on mapping Alaska streams, and that Alaska mariculture will be getting a 49 million dollar federal boost.
Alaska Online Checkbook Act becomes law
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - SB25, The Alaska Online Checkbook Act, became law last week. Last legislative session, Senate Bill 25, sponsored by Anchorage Senator Bill Wielechowski, passed unanimously in both chambers of the legislature. According to a release, the bill establishes a searchable online database so the public can easily view details on state government spending and revenues.
Suicide Prevention Awareness month marked with events throughout Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month – a time for mental health advocates, prevention organizations, survivors, allies and community members to unite to promote suicide prevention awareness. This year, the Alaska Department of Health and their suicide prevention partners will be celebrating and raising awareness...
Alaska mariculture wins $49 million
A coalition of Alaska organizations and agencies won $49 million to grow the state’s mariculture industry over the next five years, the White House announced Friday. Mariculture is the farming and enhancement of seaweed and shellfish, and it’s picking up steam in Alaska. While the industry is still somewhat in its infancy, proponents say the state — with its thousands of miles of coastline — has the potential to become a leader in the industry.
Public comment period passes for EPA determination for Pebble Mine project
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The public comment period for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Proposed Determination to limit areas of the Bristol Bay watershed as waste disposal sites closed Tuesday, drawing reactions from groups on both sides of the argument to open Pebble Mine. In May 2022, the EPA published...
Captain Maurice Hughes promoted to Colonel of the Alaska State Troopers
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Within the Department of Public Safety a historic promotion has been made. On Wednesday, August 31, the State of Alaska announced two leadership changes to the Department of Public Safety. Captain Maurice Hughes was promoted to Colonel of the Alaska State Troopers and Bryan Barlow took over Leon Morgan’s role as Deputy Commissioner after Morgan announced his retirement. The department changes went into effect on September 1, 2022.
This year’s PFD + energy relief check = $3,284, Dunleavy announces
This year’s Alaska Permanent Fund dividend payout is $3,284. That includes a $650 energy relief check approved by the Legislature earlier this year. Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the final amount during a press conference Thursday afternoon at the Three Bears Grocery Store in Palmer. “For a family of five,...
PFD amount to be announced by Gov. Dunleavy on Thursday
Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - The 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend amount will be announced Thursday in Palmer. At 1 p.m., Gov. Mike Dunleavy will announce the amount of the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend in Palmer. The event will be held at Three Bears Alaska, 8151 East Palmer-Wasilla Hwy. The governor's Facebook...
NOTN 9-9 AM
The largest PFD in the history of the state was announced Thursday. US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said during a news conference Tuesday that the final rule on the Tongass Roadless Rule is expected by the end of the year. Juneau Representative Sara Hannan reacted to Mary Peltola being elected...
Search Continues In Alaska For Keel; Candlelight Service Set Sunday
Deadhorse, Alaska–The team from Dover is continuing its search for Steve Keel, who went missing August 27 while on a hunting trip near Deadhorse, Alaska. Meanwhile, there will be a candlelight prayer service for Keel at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 11, at Dover City Park. Chris Dowdy posted the...
▶️ Cedar Creek Fire: Highway 58 closes, help arrives from Alaska
As the Cedar Creek Fire continues to burn, resources from around the country are coming to Central Oregon to help our local firefighters. A Type 1 incident management team from Alaska arrived in Redmond this week to help the incident team in charge of the Deschutes County side of the Cedar Creek Fire. They staged at Mount Bachelor Friday morning.
Kenai Peninsula Borough paid more than $260,000 to settle complaints against Pierce
The Kenai Peninsula Borough paid $267,000 to settle a pair of workplace complaints alleging bullying and discrimination by Charlie Pierce, the borough’s departing mayor and a Republican candidate for governor. Only one of the settlements has been previously disclosed to the public. Copies of the settlements were first published by Juneau radio station KINY after […] The post Kenai Peninsula Borough paid more than $260,000 to settle complaints against Pierce appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
