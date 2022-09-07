Read full article on original website
Listen to the program on the Lost Alaskans project:
Guests: Niesje Steinkruger, retired Fairbanks Superior Court Judge. Dr. Rosita Worl, President of the Sealaska Heritage Institute. From 1904 to the 1960’s, more than 4,ooo Alaskans were sent to Morningside Hospital in Portland, Oregon, because the young state wasn’t able to provide treatment for mental patients. They were arrested and put on trial as criminals. After they were convicted of insanity, the judge issued an order committing them to Morningside.
Capital City Fire Rescue puts out call for young cadets
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Capital City Fire Rescue invites high school students to apply for their Cadet Training Program. High school students interested in exploring Fire and EMS for a potential career or volunteer opportunity are encouraged to apply. The students must be between 14 and 18 years old and...
Civil Engineering Landmark status awarded to Salmon Creek Dam
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Salmon Creek Dam, built in 1914 and operated as a hydro-electric dam, was dedicated in Juneau Saturday as a Civil Engineering Landmark by the American Society of Civil Engineers. Members of the ASCE came to Juneau to hold the dedication at the Juneau-Douglas Museum Saturday...
5-year-old boy dies after falling in water near Port Lions
KODIAK, Alaska (KTUU) - A 5-year-old boy has died after falling in the water near Port Lions on Labor Day. According to an online dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, the boy fell into the water while fishing with his family off Kodiak Island. Troopers wrote that the boy fell into...
Bartlett: JDHS is 'safe' after weapons scare on Friday morning
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - According to Juneau School District Chief of Staff Kristin Bartlett, on Friday morning there was a report of a student in possession of a weapon on the JDHS campus. The student is no longer at the school and the school is operating normally. "Word is starting...
Resident Ironman participants provide debrief at Juneau Chamber
Left to right: Liz Perry, Travel Juneau, Sierra Gadaire, SEARHC, Jamie Bursell, High Cadence Triathlon Team, Jeff Rogers, CBJ Finance Director. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Executive Director of Travel Juneau and participants in Ironman Alaska spoke at the Juneau chamber Thursday for an after-action forum on the capital city’s first year of holding the event.
Orders placed for COVID variant boosters in Juneau
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - With the CDC recently authorizing an updated COVID-19 booster vaccine that contains vaccine for both the original strain of the virus and the omicron BA.4/5 variant, the City and Borough of Juneau provided information on the progress in getting that supply to Juneau. According to a...
SHI to sponsor lecture on story behind clan's use of crest
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Sealaska Heritage Institute will sponsor a lecture next Tuesday on the story behind a clan’s use of a crest as part of its new fall series on a wide variety of topics. In his talk, How the Chookaneidí Clan Earned the Rights to Use the...
University of Alaska regents get preview of employee pay increase, but labor deal remains uncertain
Faculty union members protest as University of Alaska Anchorage Chancellor Sean Parnell speaks at a Sept. 8, 2022, University of Alaska Board of Regents meeting in Juneau, Alaska. (Video screenshot) Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - The University of Alaska Board of Regents received a preview of a plan to raise...
Community BBQ held in observance of International Suicide Prevention Awareness Day
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Suicide Prevention, in coalition with NAMI, held a community BBQ and canoe healing journeys at Sandy Beach Saturday afternoon. Above: Yées Ḵu.oo Dancers perform their canoe song. Yées Ḵu.oo Dancers stated it's a song about "as long as you paddle together, you can make it through any storm." Yées Ḵu.oo is a multi-cultural local dance group, Tlingit, Haida, and Tshimian. Below: Yées Ḵu.oo drummers.
NOTN 9-9 AM
The largest PFD in the history of the state was announced Thursday. US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said during a news conference Tuesday that the final rule on the Tongass Roadless Rule is expected by the end of the year. Juneau Representative Sara Hannan reacted to Mary Peltola being elected...
Sign-ups available to tour the new CBJ Ballot Processing Center on Monday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The CBJ Municipal Clerk's Office announced the launch of the new City and Borough of Juneau Ballot Processing Center (BPC). BPC is located at 1325 Eastaugh Way just off of Thane Road. For the last two years, CBJ has partnered with the Municipality of Anchorage to...
Juneau Huskies to host Washington's West Valley gridiron gang
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - It will be a battle of undefeated teams on Friday as the Juneau Huskies host West Valley of Yakima, Washington. The Huskies will enter the competition as the top-rated team in the state at 4-0. The West Valley team won their home non-conference opener against Walla...
100 Women Who Care-Juneau raises over $27,000
From left to right: Julie Nielsen, 100 Women Who Care, Don Gotschall, Fund Advisor for the Senior Citizen Support Fund, Sioux Douglas, Fund Advisor for the Senior Citizen Support Fund, Iola Young, and Marla Berg. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - 100 Women Who Care-Juneau, a group of over 300 women who...
KHS swimming uses first meet to scout team
When Nick Carver graduated, it left a massive hole to fill in Kodiak’s swimming lineup. Carver jettisoned off to NCAA Division II William Jewell College as the Bears’ school record-holder in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 57.26 seconds. He held down that event for the past...
Huskies keep perfect season record running with Friday night win
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Huskies football squad improved its record to 5-0 with a win over an out-of-state team this week. Head coach Rich Sjoroos' team beat up on West Valley High School of Yakima, Washington on Friday, defeating the Rams on a final score of 21-14. The...
