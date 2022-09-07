ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Blake Shelton announces tour stop at Tampa’s Amalie Arena

By Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DPTEf_0hle7Y4H00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Country music star Blake Shelton has announced dates for his ” Back to the Honky Tonk Tour” with special guests Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.

The tour will kick off in Lincoln, Nebraska on Feb. 16, and end up at Tampa’s AMALIE Arena on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost between $55.25 and $245.25 go on sale to the general public at Ticketmaster.com on Friday, Sept. 23. Service charges and other fees are not included. Advanced parking passes are available at ParkWhiz.com.

Dolly Parton launches clothing line, toys for pets on ‘Doggy Parton’

The tour comes on the heels of the release of Shelton’s latest single “No Body” and his album “Body Language Deluxe,” which features “Happy Anywhere,” his hit song with wife Gwen Stefani.

“There’s nothing like getting out on the road and taking music to the fans,” Shelton said. “I feel just as excited to step on stage and perform as I did the very first time. I know my tour mates Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean feel the same, and I can’t wait for y’all to get to know them better. Break out the hats and boots, cause we’re going back to the honky tonk!”

For more information about the show, visit amaliearena.com or call 813-301-2500.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Shelton, NE
Local
Nebraska Entertainment
Lincoln, NE
Entertainment
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Tampa, FL
Entertainment
Lincoln, NE
Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Blake Shelton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Ticketmaster Com#Parkwhiz Com#Nexstar Media Inc
WFLA

Tampa Bay Rays announce ‘push for the postseason’ promotion

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fans of the Tampa Bay Rays can enjoy deals on tickets, food and more as the team makes a push for the 2022 postseason. According to the Rays, fans can receive up to 40 percent off tickets, concessions and parking during the final homestand, including all 10 games against the Texas […]
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Heavy rain at times Sat., a little drier Sun.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Today is the last day of our unsettled weather pattern with elevated rain chances. Showers and thunderstorms will develop along the coast this morning and spread inland this afternoon with gradually decreasing rain chances this evening. There will still be a good amount of cloud cover with just a little bit […]
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WFLA

WFLA

92K+
Followers
19K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy