webcenterfairbanks.com
Captain Maurice Hughes promoted to Colonel of the Alaska State Troopers
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Within the Department of Public Safety a historic promotion has been made. On Wednesday, August 31, the State of Alaska announced two leadership changes to the Department of Public Safety. Captain Maurice Hughes was promoted to Colonel of the Alaska State Troopers and Bryan Barlow took over Leon Morgan’s role as Deputy Commissioner after Morgan announced his retirement. The department changes went into effect on September 1, 2022.
ktoo.org
Interior Department renames 26 places in Alaska to remove a derogatory word for Native women
Twenty-six places in Alaska received a new name Thursday as part of the Interior Department’s initiative to remove a derogatory word for Indigenous women — a change that affects nearly 650 sites and geographic features across the country. The official name change process has been almost a year...
Delta Discovery
In Race to be Alaska’s Governor, Walker Stands Tall
As someone who’s passionate about serving Alaska, but loathes the divisiveness that accompanies campaign season, I rarely endorse candidates. But this year’s race for Governor is so important that I feel I owe it to my district and state to encourage Alaskans to support Bill Walker and Heidi Drygas in the November election.
Pierce absent and Dunleavy infrequent on debate stages as Walker and Gara rack up miles
In the first two weeks since Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce said he would resign from his position to focus on his run for governor, he has failed to appear at any candidate debate or forum. At a Wednesday event hosted by the Kenai and Soldotna chambers of commerce, 15 minutes by car from […] The post Pierce absent and Dunleavy infrequent on debate stages as Walker and Gara rack up miles appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
kinyradio.com
Suicide Prevention Awareness month marked with events throughout Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month – a time for mental health advocates, prevention organizations, survivors, allies and community members to unite to promote suicide prevention awareness. This year, the Alaska Department of Health and their suicide prevention partners will be celebrating and raising awareness...
alaskasnewssource.com
Dunleavy campaign responds to APOC complaint
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Wednesday, two watchdog groups filed a complaint with the Alaska Public Offices Commission alleging that Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s campaign for reelection had committed “unprecedented violations of Alaska’s campaign finance laws.”. Dunleavy’s campaign has since responded to the complaint. “In response to...
kinyradio.com
Longtime state employee is named interim Revenue commissioner
Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy has named Deven Mitchell, a 30-year state employee and Alaska’s current debt manager, as the temporary head of the Alaska Department of Revenue, following the resignation of Commissioner Lucinda Mahoney. Mahoney previously said she would retire Sept. 9. As commissioner, Mitchell...
kinyradio.com
Alaska Online Checkbook Act becomes law
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - SB25, The Alaska Online Checkbook Act, became law last week. Last legislative session, Senate Bill 25, sponsored by Anchorage Senator Bill Wielechowski, passed unanimously in both chambers of the legislature. According to a release, the bill establishes a searchable online database so the public can easily view details on state government spending and revenues.
Delta Discovery
State of Alaska District Court in Bethel August 15 – 24
Charlene Beaver, 33 Reckless Endangerment 1 Yr. Prob. Solomon Olick, 29 Reckless Endangerment 1 Yr. Prob. Roger Duncan, 49 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing 21 Days. Lucille M. Valadez, 36 Reckless Endangerment 2 Yrs. Prob. Moxie Alexie Jr., 41 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 1 Yr. Prob. Andrew David Alexie, 43...
kinyradio.com
US to award $35M in grants to tribes for 988 crisis line
Flagstaff, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is making $35 million available in grants to Native Americans to help implement a nationwide mental health crisis hotline. The announcement Friday came after federal officials visited pueblos in New Mexico to hear from the communities about...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 9, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. After more than a week, the search continues for a missing...
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report September 8, 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KDLL’s Sabine Poux reports on mapping Alaska streams, and that Alaska mariculture will be getting a 49 million dollar federal boost.
radionwtn.com
Search Continues In Alaska For Keel; Candlelight Service Set Sunday
Deadhorse, Alaska–The team from Dover is continuing its search for Steve Keel, who went missing August 27 while on a hunting trip near Deadhorse, Alaska. Meanwhile, there will be a candlelight prayer service for Keel at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 11, at Dover City Park. Chris Dowdy posted the...
Former Alaska lawmaker Kohring dies in vehicle crash
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Victor Kohring, a former Alaska lawmaker who was caught up in a corruption scandal that roiled the state Legislature more than 15 years ago, has died in a vehicle crash. Alaska State Troopers said Kohring, 64, of Wasilla, was driving a van that collided head-on with a semi-truck “after crossing the center line for unknown reasons” on the Glenn Highway north of Palmer on Tuesday evening. The driver of the truck was not injured, said Austin McDaniel, a spokesperson for the troopers. He did not immediately have more information to provide around circumstances surrounding the collision. An autopsy was planned.
ktoo.org
Former Alaska state Rep. Vic Kohring dies in Glenn Highway crash
Former Republican legislator Vic Kohring died in a vehicle crash on the Glenn Highway north of Palmer Tuesday evening. Alaska State Troopers say the 64-year-old Wasilla resident was driving a van that collided head-on with a semi-truck after crossing the center line. Kohring served time in prison on a federal...
kbbi.org
Alaska mariculture wins $49 million
A coalition of Alaska organizations and agencies won $49 million to grow the state’s mariculture industry over the next five years, the White House announced Friday. Mariculture is the farming and enhancement of seaweed and shellfish, and it’s picking up steam in Alaska. While the industry is still somewhat in its infancy, proponents say the state — with its thousands of miles of coastline — has the potential to become a leader in the industry.
alaskasnewssource.com
Governor announces 2022 PFD amount
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the dollar figure for the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend from Three Bears in Palmer. Dunleavy said that the PFD payout would be $3,284 — the largest payout in the 41-year span of the PFD. In May, the Legislature passed a “compromise”...
kinyradio.com
NOTN 9-9 AM
The largest PFD in the history of the state was announced Thursday. US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said during a news conference Tuesday that the final rule on the Tongass Roadless Rule is expected by the end of the year. Juneau Representative Sara Hannan reacted to Mary Peltola being elected...
kinyradio.com
Michigan man suffers punctured arms in Alaska bear mauling
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say a Michigan man suffered serious puncture wounds to his arms during a bear mauling in Alaska. But he was able to stop the attack using pepper spray on the grizzly. Nicholas Kuperus was able to contact troopers via a satellite communications...
Cancer claims 4-time Iditarod champion Lance Mackey
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Lance Mackey, one of mushing’s most colorful and accomplished champions who also suffered from health and drug issues, has died. The four-time Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race winner died Wednesday from cancer, his father and kennel announced on Facebook. He was 52. Officials with the world’s most famous sled dog race said Iditarod Nation was in mourning. “Lance embodied the spirit of the race, the tenacity of an Alaskan musher, displayed the ultimate show of perseverance and was loved by his fans,” officials said in a statement.
