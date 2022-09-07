ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Florida neighborhood evacuated after explosives found

By Dylan Abad
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A neighborhood in Brevard County was evacuated late Wednesday morning after authorities said explosives were found in a backyard.

According to Cocoa police, homes within a half-mile area around the backyard were evacuated.

Authorities were originally called to the home to put out a camper fire. Shortly after the fire was put out, a an officer noticed a tree caught fire on another property just north of where the camper fire started.

A closer look uncovered explosives in the home’s backyard, “some of which had been going off throughout the night causing damage to the home,” Cocoa police said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20efTX_0hle7Eez00
    (Credit: WESH 2 News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J8DGc_0hle7Eez00
    (Credit: WESH 2 News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VeGHM_0hle7Eez00
    (Credit: WESH 2 News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ZSeF_0hle7Eez00
    (Credit: WESH 2 News)

There was no one home at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries.

Once the explosives were found, authorities made the decision to evacuate all the surrounding homes to locate potential hazards.

It was not immediately clear the type or quantity of explosives found in the backyard.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app .

