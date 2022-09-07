ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers announce 2022 Bucs Beach Bash

By Stephanie Cardenas
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zOiXr_0hle7B0o00
Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmets sit on a locker behind the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially kicking off their 2022 season with the annual Bucs Beach Bash.

This year’s event will take place on September 10 and 11. Festivities start Saturday afternoon with a corn hole competition and a full day of college football, continuing through the rest of the weekend with family-friendly entertainment and live musical performances.

“We are excited to officially kick off our 2022 season with our annual Bucs Beach Bash. There’s no better way to celebrate the beginning of this much anticipated season than by going out and being a part of the festivities that are planned with our partners at TradeWinds Island Grand Resorts,” said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford.

The American country music duet Maddie & Tae will headline Saturday night’s concert, while The Pirate Flag Band, the premier touring Kenny Chesney Tribute band, will wrap out the evening.

On Sunday, September 11, at 2:00 p.m., as the Buccaneers travel to Dallas to play against the Cowboys, the two-day event will finalize with activities such as football on the beach and a Sunday night Football watch party.

A two-night VIP discounted package that includes a stay at TradeWinds Island Resorts is available for purchase; each hotel package offers:

  • The Publix Chillounge and Bar
  • A tailgating experience at RumFish Grill
  • A beach cabana for two
  • Official Buccaneers Swag Bag
  • Discounted entries to the cornhole tournament

For enthusiasts that want to attend the Buccaneers-Browns game on November 27, those who purchased a resort package are eligible to win a “Gameday Getaway.” However, admission to the Bucs Beach Bash is free all weekend.

Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford said, “We hope Bucs fans from all over the region come out to enjoy what is always a memorable weekend filled with fun, football, and unmatched sunset views while cheering on the Buccaneers to victory.”

Buccaneers fans that are not ready to join the annual Bucs Beach Bash and prefer cheering from the comfort of their own home, NBC will air the season’s opener at 8:20 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
City
Tampa, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith News

Earlier this week, Stephen A. Smith made a few notable mistakes on ESPN's First Take while talking about the Philadelphia Eagles. For starters, Smith mentioned Jalen Reagor as one of the Eagles' offensive weapons. He said the TCU product has "something to prove" this season. Well, it'll be impossible for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy