Tampa Bay Buccaneers announce 2022 Bucs Beach Bash

Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmets sit on a locker behind the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially kicking off their 2022 season with the annual Bucs Beach Bash.

This year’s event will take place on September 10 and 11. Festivities start Saturday afternoon with a corn hole competition and a full day of college football, continuing through the rest of the weekend with family-friendly entertainment and live musical performances.

“We are excited to officially kick off our 2022 season with our annual Bucs Beach Bash. There’s no better way to celebrate the beginning of this much anticipated season than by going out and being a part of the festivities that are planned with our partners at TradeWinds Island Grand Resorts,” said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford.

The American country music duet Maddie & Tae will headline Saturday night’s concert, while The Pirate Flag Band, the premier touring Kenny Chesney Tribute band, will wrap out the evening.

On Sunday, September 11, at 2:00 p.m., as the Buccaneers travel to Dallas to play against the Cowboys, the two-day event will finalize with activities such as football on the beach and a Sunday night Football watch party.

A two-night VIP discounted package that includes a stay at TradeWinds Island Resorts is available for purchase; each hotel package offers:

The Publix Chillounge and Bar

A tailgating experience at RumFish Grill

A beach cabana for two

Official Buccaneers Swag Bag

Discounted entries to the cornhole tournament

For enthusiasts that want to attend the Buccaneers-Browns game on November 27, those who purchased a resort package are eligible to win a “Gameday Getaway.” However, admission to the Bucs Beach Bash is free all weekend.

Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford said, “We hope Bucs fans from all over the region come out to enjoy what is always a memorable weekend filled with fun, football, and unmatched sunset views while cheering on the Buccaneers to victory.”

Buccaneers fans that are not ready to join the annual Bucs Beach Bash and prefer cheering from the comfort of their own home, NBC will air the season’s opener at 8:20 p.m.