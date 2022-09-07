Read full article on original website
Austin man pleads guilty to felony DWI, drug sale, violating no-contact order charges in Mower County District Cout
An Austin man facing seven different felony charges in Mower County District Court, including for domestic assault, violating a no-contact order, DWI and drug possession stemming from incidents that occurred in October of 2021, and in March and May of 2022 has pleaded guilty. 51-year old Jerry Arthur Hoy pleaded...
Plea Deal For Elderly Lake City Man Accused of Deadly Hit and Run
Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - A sentencing hearing has been scheduled in late November for an elderly Lake City man who was charged with the hit-and-run death of a teenage skateboarder last year. Court records indicate 85-year-old Bernard Quist has entered into a plea deal and will admit to a...
Rochester Police investigate likely murder-suicide
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department is investigating what they say indicates a suicide and homicide based on evidence. On Monday, September 5, police say they conducted a welfare check at a home in the 500 block of 16th Street Northeast and found two people dead inside. According to...
Mason City man pleads not guilty to convenience store burglary
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of robbing a Mason City convenience store is pleading not guilty. Bradley Eugene Ray Stansbury, 20 of Mason City, is charged with third-degree burglary and possession of a burglar too. Court documents state he used a key to get into the Casey’s...
Faribault man sentenced in Redwood County for carrying meth in pocket between jails
A Faribault man, Daniel Arredondo, age 28, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for carrying illegal drugs as he was being transported from one jail to another. According to the court documents, on Jan. 21 of this year a Redwood County Deputy was tasked with taking Arredondo from the Brookings County, South Dakota jail to the Redwood County jail.
Austin man pleads guilty to selling meth and driving after using it
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A repeat offender pleads guilty to two more crimes. Jerry Arthur Hoy, 51 of Austin, entered guilty pleas Friday morning to first-degree DWI and second-degree sale of drugs. Hoy was pulled over in Austin on October 24, 2021. Law enforcement says Hoy failed several sobriety...
Man accused of racially motivated attack receives mixed conviction
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man accused of a racially motivated attack on a local business owner was acquitted of assault with a racial bias, but convicted of harassment with a racial bias in Olmsted County Court. Robinson was also convicted of 2nd-degree assault after swinging a hammer...
Austin man sentenced to jail time for theft of motor fuel charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin man facing eight felony charges in Mower County District Court connected to a string of armed robberies in Austin has pleaded guilty to a theft of motor fuel charge. 26-year old Adrick Deonte Mims pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge of theft of fuel from a retailer and was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with credit for 76 days already served. A pretrial hearing for Mims in Mower County District Court is scheduled for November 4th after he pleaded not guilty on July 21st to felony charges for 1st degree aggravated robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon and two counts of 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon for a robbery at Reed’s 4th Avenue Food and Fuel on June 12th. Mims also pleaded not guilty to felony charges for 1st degree aggravated robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon and 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon for a robbery at Cheer’s Liquor on June 19th, and Mims also pleaded not guilty to felony charges for 1st degree aggravated robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon after allegedly robbing Ankeny’s Mini Mart on June 24th, and then fleeing from law enforcement into the city of Lyle, where he was apprehended that day.
Charges: Camera Catches Serial Rochester Thief Stealing Packages
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Charges have been filed in a Rochester package theft that was caught on camera earlier this month. 21-year-old Parker Atherton was arraigned on a felony mail theft charge in Olmsted County Court Thursday. The criminal complaint says an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the report of two packages being stolen from a porch in Rochester on September 2.
Jury selection goes into day three in Weiland trial
(ABC 6 News) – Thursday was day three of jury selection for the trial of 22-year-old Devin Weiland. He is facing several charges of attempted murder, and assault with a dangerous weapon. Weiland’s charges stem from a 2020 standoff where Weiland allegedly barricaded himself in an Albert Lea apartment...
Mason City woman charged with felony ongoing criminal conduct
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City woman has been charged with felony ongoing criminal conduct after repeatedly stealing from Hy-Vee. Sharrie Marvin, 42, was arrested this week in a separate theft case where she allegedly stole from Menards. Her felony charge stems from stealing from Hy-Vee on June 30,...
Osage man pleads not guilty to punching and strangling a woman
OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County man is pleading not guilty to first-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault. Bradley John Peck, 42 of Osage, is scheduled to stand trial starting November 21. He’s accused of violating a no-contact order to enter a woman’s home in Osage on July 2.
Rochester Woman Accused of Spitting on, Kicking Police During Arrest
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman could be facing a charge for assaulting a police officer following an arrest over the Labor Day weekend. A Rochester Police Spokesman said officers responded to an establishment in the 300 block of Broadway Ave. South around 10:30 p.m. Friday on the report of 22-year-old Ilhan Noor acting belligerent and disorderly. She was verbally trespassed from the bar, but returned about seven minutes later, police say.
Cerro Gordo Co. man arrested for stealing motorcycle after clocked going 72 in a 35
MASON CITY, Iowa - A man spotted going 72 in a 35-mph zone found himself in more trouble after it was determined the motorcycle he was driving was stolen. Blake Braun, 26, of Rockwell, is facing charges of felony theft, interference with officials acts and multiple probation violations after he was arrested on Monday night at S. Pennsylvania Ave. and 8th St. SE.
Sheriff's Office: Rochester man arrested after gun call threatened to rape family members of law enforcement
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - What began with a call about a man pointing a gun at another driver ended with several statements about raping the wives and kids of law enforcement. Lucas Weiner, 37, of Rochester, was arrested early Sunday morning following a complaint about someone pointing a gun at W. River Rd. and 62nd St. NW.
Jury selection rounds out day four of Devin Weiland trial
(ABC 6 News) – Day four of the jury trial is wrapping up for 22-year-old Devin Weiland. Weiland is facing several charges of attempted first-degree murder and assault with a dangerous weapon. His charges stem from a 2020 stand-off where Weiland allegedly barricaded himself in an Albert Lea apartment...
Two teens arrested for stolen gun possession, drug sales
(ABC 6 News) – A 16-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were charged with possession of stolen property and 5th-degree controlled substance sales after allegedly pointing a gun at a caller’s son Monday. The 15-year-old boy faces an additional charge of aggravated robbery. At about 11:15 a.m., Olmsted County...
Southern Minnesota man arrested for kidnapping, assault takes plea deal
MANKATO, Minn. – A man accused of kidnapping a woman and leading law enforcement on a car chase in southern Minnesota is pleading guilty. Peter John Lohre, 25 of Mankato, entered a guilty plea Tuesday to second-degree drug possession. Charges of kidnapping, second-degree assault, third-degree drug possession, and four other felonies were dismissed.
Preston man injured in Fillmore County collision
FILLMORE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is hurt after a pickup truck/sports car collision in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Theo Mark Blaney, 40 of Preston, was driving west in a 2005 Ford Mustang when he collided with the westbound 2022 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Earnest Jacob Miller, 47 of Fountain. The crash happened around 1:24 pm Friday on Highway 80 east of Wykoff.
Rochester Police Department Swears in 10 New Officers
The officers took the oath of office during a swearing-in ceremony Wednesday at the Rochester Police Department’s north precinct. Police Chief Jim Franklin gave opening and closing remarks at the ceremony. Members of the new officers' families were on hand to watch the ceremony and pin the badges on...
