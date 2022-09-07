Jack Colletto scored on a 2-yard run on the final play of the game and Oregon State rallied for a 35-32 victory over Fresno State on Saturday night. The Beavers (2-0) initially appeared ready to go for a game-tying field goal before coach Jonathan Smith opted to gamble for the win following a timeout by Fresno State (1-1).

FRESNO, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO