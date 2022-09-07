ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa St. uses long drive to hold off Iowa, 10-7

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Xavier Hutchinson caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Dekkers in the fourth quarter, completing a 99-yard drive to lead Iowa State past Iowa, 10-7, on Saturday. The 21-play possession that started in the third quarter took 11 minutes, 49 seconds off the clock,...
Oregon State rallies past Fresno State 35-32

Jack Colletto scored on a 2-yard run on the final play of the game and Oregon State rallied for a 35-32 victory over Fresno State on Saturday night. The Beavers (2-0) initially appeared ready to go for a game-tying field goal before coach Jonathan Smith opted to gamble for the win following a timeout by Fresno State (1-1).
Miramonte Runs On Duncan

Orinda’s Miramonte High Football Team Opened Its Season 2-0 Behind 6-foot-6 Luke Duncan — A UCLA-Bound Quarterback Supercharged By A New Position Coach •. With his Miramonte High football team leading by a comfortable 20-0 margin in the second quarter of its game against Encinal, senior quarterback Luke Duncan huddled with Matadors quarterbacks coach Ross Bowers and received a very simple message.
