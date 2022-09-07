Read full article on original website
Related
Sunday Morning Thoughts: Trouble Brewing in Morgantown
West Virginia's loss to Kansas spells trouble for Neal Brown.
SFGate
Iowa St. uses long drive to hold off Iowa, 10-7
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Xavier Hutchinson caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Dekkers in the fourth quarter, completing a 99-yard drive to lead Iowa State past Iowa, 10-7, on Saturday. The 21-play possession that started in the third quarter took 11 minutes, 49 seconds off the clock,...
SFGate
Oregon State rallies past Fresno State 35-32
Jack Colletto scored on a 2-yard run on the final play of the game and Oregon State rallied for a 35-32 victory over Fresno State on Saturday night. The Beavers (2-0) initially appeared ready to go for a game-tying field goal before coach Jonathan Smith opted to gamble for the win following a timeout by Fresno State (1-1).
SFGate
Miramonte Runs On Duncan
Orinda’s Miramonte High Football Team Opened Its Season 2-0 Behind 6-foot-6 Luke Duncan — A UCLA-Bound Quarterback Supercharged By A New Position Coach •. With his Miramonte High football team leading by a comfortable 20-0 margin in the second quarter of its game against Encinal, senior quarterback Luke Duncan huddled with Matadors quarterbacks coach Ross Bowers and received a very simple message.
RELATED PEOPLE
49ers QB Trey Lance's haters and doubters are very real
Trey Lance will not have to make up any haters and losers to prove wrong.
Comments / 0