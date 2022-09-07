Read full article on original website
Alaska Online Checkbook Act becomes law
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - SB25, The Alaska Online Checkbook Act, became law last week. Last legislative session, Senate Bill 25, sponsored by Anchorage Senator Bill Wielechowski, passed unanimously in both chambers of the legislature. According to a release, the bill establishes a searchable online database so the public can easily view details on state government spending and revenues.
Dunleavy campaign makes statement on APOC complaint
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Dunleavy for Governor campaign issued the following statement after reviewing the Sept. 6 APOC filing. In response to an accusation that Gov. Dunleavy is misusing state funds to boost the campaign's efforts, the campaign released a statement, saying it has reviewed the complaints and now has further comment.
US to award $35M in grants to tribes for 988 crisis line
Flagstaff, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is making $35 million available in grants to Native Americans to help implement a nationwide mental health crisis hotline. The announcement Friday came after federal officials visited pueblos in New Mexico to hear from the communities about...
Dividend checks will be just more than $3.2K for eligible residents
Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - The 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend amount will be $3,284 for each eligible Alaskan. Governor Mike Dunleavy has announced that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284. That makes this year’s dividend the largest in the program’s 41-year history. Alaskans who selected direct deposit...
USDA rolls out strengthening agreements with Southeast Alaska Organizations
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - In a joint release Tuesday, three Southeast Alaska entities announced regional strengthening agreements supported by the United States Department of Agriculture's Southeast Alaska Sustainability Strategy, or SASS. First announced in July 2021, SASS aims to support a diverse economy, enhance community resilience, and conserve natural resources...
Suicide Prevention Awareness month marked with events throughout Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month – a time for mental health advocates, prevention organizations, survivors, allies and community members to unite to promote suicide prevention awareness. This year, the Alaska Department of Health and their suicide prevention partners will be celebrating and raising awareness...
Report: Famed Iditarod musher Lance Mackey has died
Kenai, Alaska (KSRM) - Alaskan dog musher and dog sled racer Lance Mackey has died after a prolonged battle with cancer. The news was made public by his parents in a social media post from Wednesday. Mackey, most recently from Fairbanks, who lived for several years in Kasilof, was a...
Michigan man suffers punctured arms in Alaska bear mauling
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say a Michigan man suffered serious puncture wounds to his arms during a bear mauling in Alaska. But he was able to stop the attack using pepper spray on the grizzly. Nicholas Kuperus was able to contact troopers via a satellite communications...
