Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
PFF Grades: Miami's ten best players in a 30-7 win over Southern Miss
The Miami Hurricanes pulled away in the second half for a comfortable 30-7 win over Southern Miss on Saturday afternoon. Following the game, coach Mario Cristobal was pleased with the way Miami's players and coaching staff responded to a slow start. “Obviously it was a sluggish first half," Cristobal said...
Heidelberg coach steps down after fight at game
HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Heidelberg High School football coach has stepped down following a fight at a Wayne County-Quitman game on August 25. Coach Jim Nowell was attending the game as a spectator and to scout Quitman for the Oilers’ September 2 matchup. The incident began when a commotion on the home side of […]
WDAM-TV
Petal and Columbia in for non-region rumble
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -Last season, Petal waltzed in Walter Payton Field and handed Columbia its only loss of the season. It was a 14-7 defensive battle that really came down to which team could make one more play and that’s what both the Panthers and the Wildcats are expecting of the matchup this season.
PRCC to host watch party for AGT’s Finals episode
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Pearl River Community College (PRCC) will host a free outdoor watch party for the America’s Got Talent (AGT) Finals episode in support of local stars, Chapel Hart. Chapel Hart is a country music band from Poplarville. The trio is made up of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi for Sept. 9-11
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 9-11) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: 6th Annual Richland Ranger Fall Carnival – Friday & Saturday – Richland Enjoy rides, games, funnel cakes and more while […]
ZZ Top to perform in Hattiesburg in November
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – ZZ Top will perform in Hattiesburg on Friday, November 4, 2022. The band will perform at The Lawn at Lake Terrace. Tickets for the ZZ Top Raw Whiskey Tour will go on sale September 9 and can be purchased online. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and showtime is at 8:00 […]
Lucedale butcher shop expands into nationwide franchising
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The Blind Butcher Shoppe in Lucedale may soon be coming to storefronts across America as they leap into the world of franchising. The store was opened in November 2020 by Bri Mixon to fill what she saw as a need in the community. “I am a nurse practitioner and during COVID […]
ourmshome.com
Music Lineup Announced for Laurel’s Pork Rock Fest
Instead of Laurelpalooza this fall, a new festival will take place in The City Beautiful. Pork Rock Fest ’22 will offer great food, drinks, and local music this Saturday, September 10 beginning at 6 p.m. Free for all ages, come early and be prepared for a full night of fun. The music kicks off with a local favorite in Jeff Aplin.
RELATED PEOPLE
Employees warned of business scam in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hub City employees are being warned of a scam targeting local businesses. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the scam has already targeted employees of businesses in the 1800 block of Hardy Street and the 3700 block of West 4th Street. They said the scammer calls claiming to be […]
Man arrested for cocaine possession in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is facing jail time after police said he was caught with cocaine during a traffic stop in Hattiesburg on Thursday, September 8. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Eric Denard, 45, of Hattiesburg, was pulled over just before 7:00 a.m. near Mary Avenue and Charles Street. They […]
Man dies after being hit by train in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man died after being hit by a train in Hattiesburg on Saturday, September 10. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said emergency crews responded to the scene around 7:15 a.m. near West Pine Street and Highway 49. Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the victim as Antonio Fisher, […]
WDAM-TV
$1.5 million paving project approved in Petal
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - At Tuesday’s meeting, the Petal Board of Aldermen accepted and approved the bid for a $1.5 million paving project for the city, which Mayor Tony Ducker said is the biggest one yet. “Basically, I asked the alderman to give me a list, and we basically...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Water main break causes outage in Hattiesburg
Update: September 10, 2022 HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – City leaders announced the water main break was repaired on Saturday, September 10. Neighbors who live in the affected areas noted below should boil their water before consumption while water crews wait for water samples to come back clear. HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A contractor working on […]
inforney.com
Official IDs Carrollton bank robbery suspects apprehended in Smith County
Four people apprehended Thursday in Smith County after an attempted bank robbery in the Dallas area have been identified as residents of Mississippi. Rayfiel Demonte Gill, 40, of Gulfport; Lillie Vivian McCoy, 43, of Wiggins; Katron Devonta Pittman, 17, of Gautier; and Gary Dawane Taylor Jr., 17, of Purvis, were booked into Smith County Jail each on a charge of aggravated robbery out of Dallas County.
impact601.com
THE BIGGEST LOBLOLLY FESTIVAL EVER
Laurel Main Street is proud to announce the return of Loblolly Festival on the first Saturday of October, the 1st, from 9:00AM to 4:00 PM. This year’s festival is expected to be the biggest and best yet, with a total of 229 vendors packing out Downtown Laurel. Vendors will...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg grand larceny update: 1 arrested, 1 identified, 1 still at large
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Dept. issued new updates in an ongoing grand larceny investigation. The investigation stems from an incident that occurred at a business on Hardy Street on Aug. 31. As part of the investigation, police released security footage from the scene showing three unidentified suspects....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sheriff: Investigation under way after oil workers find body on rural Mississippi road
Mississippi officials are investigating after a body was found on a gravel road in rural Jefferson Davis County. Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland confirmed to the Prentiss Headlight newspaper that a body has been found in Jefferson Davis County. According to Strickland, the body of a white male was...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. high-speed chase ends in crash on Hwy 11
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County man led the Laurel Police Department on a high-speed chase down Highway 11 after officers attempted a traffic stop. According to the department, the driver, Larry Paige, fled the traffic stop. An officer attempted to tase Paige before he could drive away, but Paige was able to get away in his vehicle.
Woman found dead in Mississippi hotel room identified
A woman was found dead in a Mississippi motel room, a victim of an apparent overdose, officials say. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Laurel Police responded to a call at the Budget Inn on Ellisville Boulevard shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived at the scene they found a...
an17.com
Sheriff's Office conducts two underage drinking operations
In August, the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted two operations in the Bogalusa area to identify businesses which might sell alcohol to underage persons. On August 12, fourteen businesses were visited and clerks at five of the establishments were cited for failing to check for age identification and selling alcohol to an underage person. Those five businesses were the Carolina Stop and Save, Highway 10 One Stop, JZ Quick Stop, Highway 10 Chevron and Jr. Food Mart.
247Sports
48K+
Followers
370K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0