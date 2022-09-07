ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

WJTV 12

Heidelberg coach steps down after fight at game

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Heidelberg High School football coach has stepped down following a fight at a Wayne County-Quitman game on August 25. Coach Jim Nowell was attending the game as a spectator and to scout Quitman for the Oilers’ September 2 matchup. The incident began when a commotion on the home side of […]
HEIDELBERG, MS
WDAM-TV

Petal and Columbia in for non-region rumble

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -Last season, Petal waltzed in Walter Payton Field and handed Columbia its only loss of the season. It was a 14-7 defensive battle that really came down to which team could make one more play and that’s what both the Panthers and the Wildcats are expecting of the matchup this season.
PETAL, MS
WJTV 12

PRCC to host watch party for AGT’s Finals episode

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Pearl River Community College (PRCC) will host a free outdoor watch party for the America’s Got Talent (AGT) Finals episode in support of local stars, Chapel Hart. Chapel Hart is a country music band from Poplarville. The trio is made up of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea […]
POPLARVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi for Sept. 9-11

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –  Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 9-11) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: 6th Annual Richland Ranger Fall Carnival – Friday & Saturday – Richland Enjoy rides, games, funnel cakes and more while […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

ZZ Top to perform in Hattiesburg in November

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – ZZ Top will perform in Hattiesburg on Friday, November 4, 2022. The band will perform at The Lawn at Lake Terrace. Tickets for the ZZ Top Raw Whiskey Tour will go on sale September 9 and can be purchased online. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and showtime is at 8:00 […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WKRG News 5

Lucedale butcher shop expands into nationwide franchising

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The Blind Butcher Shoppe in Lucedale may soon be coming to storefronts across America as they leap into the world of franchising. The store was opened in November 2020 by Bri Mixon to fill what she saw as a need in the community. “I am a nurse practitioner and during COVID […]
LUCEDALE, MS
ourmshome.com

Music Lineup Announced for Laurel’s Pork Rock Fest

Instead of Laurelpalooza this fall, a new festival will take place in The City Beautiful. Pork Rock Fest ’22 will offer great food, drinks, and local music this Saturday, September 10 beginning at 6 p.m. Free for all ages, come early and be prepared for a full night of fun. The music kicks off with a local favorite in Jeff Aplin.
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Employees warned of business scam in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hub City employees are being warned of a scam targeting local businesses. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the scam has already targeted employees of businesses in the 1800 block of Hardy Street and the 3700 block of West 4th Street. They said the scammer calls claiming to be […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for cocaine possession in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is facing jail time after police said he was caught with cocaine during a traffic stop in Hattiesburg on Thursday, September 8. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Eric Denard, 45, of Hattiesburg, was pulled over just before 7:00 a.m. near Mary Avenue and Charles Street. They […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man dies after being hit by train in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man died after being hit by a train in Hattiesburg on Saturday, September 10. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said emergency crews responded to the scene around 7:15 a.m. near West Pine Street and Highway 49. Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the victim as Antonio Fisher, […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

$1.5 million paving project approved in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - At Tuesday’s meeting, the Petal Board of Aldermen accepted and approved the bid for a $1.5 million paving project for the city, which Mayor Tony Ducker said is the biggest one yet. “Basically, I asked the alderman to give me a list, and we basically...
PETAL, MS
WJTV 12

Water main break causes outage in Hattiesburg

Update: September 10, 2022 HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – City leaders announced the water main break was repaired on Saturday, September 10. Neighbors who live in the affected areas noted below should boil their water before consumption while water crews wait for water samples to come back clear. HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A contractor working on […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
inforney.com

Official IDs Carrollton bank robbery suspects apprehended in Smith County

Four people apprehended Thursday in Smith County after an attempted bank robbery in the Dallas area have been identified as residents of Mississippi. Rayfiel Demonte Gill, 40, of Gulfport; Lillie Vivian McCoy, 43, of Wiggins; Katron Devonta Pittman, 17, of Gautier; and Gary Dawane Taylor Jr., 17, of Purvis, were booked into Smith County Jail each on a charge of aggravated robbery out of Dallas County.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
impact601.com

THE BIGGEST LOBLOLLY FESTIVAL EVER

Laurel Main Street is proud to announce the return of Loblolly Festival on the first Saturday of October, the 1st, from 9:00AM to 4:00 PM. This year’s festival is expected to be the biggest and best yet, with a total of 229 vendors packing out Downtown Laurel. Vendors will...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. high-speed chase ends in crash on Hwy 11

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County man led the Laurel Police Department on a high-speed chase down Highway 11 after officers attempted a traffic stop. According to the department, the driver, Larry Paige, fled the traffic stop. An officer attempted to tase Paige before he could drive away, but Paige was able to get away in his vehicle.
JONES COUNTY, MS
an17.com

Sheriff's Office conducts two underage drinking operations

In August, the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted two operations in the Bogalusa area to identify businesses which might sell alcohol to underage persons. On August 12, fourteen businesses were visited and clerks at five of the establishments were cited for failing to check for age identification and selling alcohol to an underage person. Those five businesses were the Carolina Stop and Save, Highway 10 One Stop, JZ Quick Stop, Highway 10 Chevron and Jr. Food Mart.
BOGALUSA, LA
