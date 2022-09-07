ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, IL

wgnradio.com

How one man transformed Chicago into Hollywood

Author Michael Kutza joins Rick Kogan in studio to talk about his life as captured in his new book, “Starstruck: How I Magically Transformed Chicago into Hollywood for More Than 50 Years.” Later, Michael highlights his upcoming book, “The Crazies” and other future projects.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Niles Oktoberfest-goers enjoy German food and beer, Tom Petty tribute band

NILES, Ill. (CBS) -- October is still a ways off, but that didn't stop folks in Niles from celebrating Oktoberfest on Friday.The event was held in the yard of St. John Brebeuf School, at 8301 N. Harlem Ave. in Niles. They served up German beer and traditional Oktoberfest food from Paulina Market in Lakeview.Ed Wagner's Brass Band performed traditional German music Friday evening, followed by the Tom Petty tribute band The MaryJane Breakdown.The fest starts back up at 1 p.m. Saturday.Joe Di Zillo and the Hi-Hats, up-and-coming reggae band The Mighty Rebelz, Stevie Ray Vaughan cover band Wall of Denial, and country band SunFallen will be onstage Saturday.
NILES, IL
wgnradio.com

Kevin James coming to Rosemont!

Actor and comedian Kevin James joins Bob Sirott to talk about his upcoming show at the Rosemont Theatre, his history as a college athlete, and the feeling of a void in stand-up comedy. He also mentioned some celebrities he has stayed in touch with and what he thinks about Chicago. For more information, and to buy tickets, visit KevinJames.Com.
ROSEMONT, IL
thefirstward.net

Those Elgin Community College progressives strike again!

Every single progressive education fad of the past 30 years has hurt poor black children. – Shelby Steele. And the First Ward “flip-it test” is such an easy one to apply, too. All you have to do is substitute the potentially problematic word with “black,” “interracial,” “white,” or something similar and any underlying social issue will become glaringly apparent.
ELGIN, IL
NBC Chicago

What Happened to All of the Salt at The Salt Shed?

The city's newest outdoor music venue has attracted top talent and crowds this summer all under the roof of the old Morton Salt facility in Lincoln Park. As lively concerts have dominated The Salt Shed this summer, some have wondered where all of the salt that formerly filled the walls at 1308 North Elston Avenue went.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

American Queen Voyages and Chicago chart new course for travel lovers

For most people, the thought of Chicago conjures scenes of a bustling metropolis and skyscraper-studded horizon. The American Queen Voyages Great Lakes cruise ship, Ocean Voyager, arrived at Navy Pier under fanfare this week to change all that. Some of the city’s highest profile travel industry professionals and influencers mingled...
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Thousands Of Monarch Butterflies Will Migrate Through Chicago This Weekend

If you think leaves have started turning orange far sooner than usual this week, don’t be alarmed. North America’s monarch butterflies have begun their annual migration down to Mexico and will be fluttering through Chicago this weekend. Every year, after spending summer breeding in Canada, the orange and black butterflies begin their journey south in September making their way through Chicago, the Mississippi Valley, and Texas before arriving in Mexico to see out winter. Their impressive long-distance migration across many states is the reason the colorful winged insects are not just Illinois’s state insect but also the state insect of Alabama, Idaho, Minnesota, Texas, Vermont, and West Virginia. This year, however, the migration takes on even more poignancy after the monarch butterfly was listed as endangered over the summer. According to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature – the world’s most comprehensive scientific authority on the status of species – the butterfly’s population has shrunk by more than 85% since 1990. In July, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature consequently officially added the North American monarch butterfly to its Red List of Threatened Species for the first time.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Sicilian crafted bakery with Palermo roots opens in Chicago

CHICAGO — New Paradise opened in the former location of the iconic Gladstone Park Bakery. Everything is prepared on-site daily, including the hand-churned gelato. The gelato bar offers a full variety of favorite flavors, including pistachio, nocciola (hazelnut), cioccolato, Limone and other seasonal selections. Carlo Ottaviani and Vito Rubino...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

After nearly 50 years, Tom finally goes to Ravinia!

HIGHLAND PARK – Had never been to Ravinia until last evening. Can you believe that? Nearly half a century here and having never been to Ravinia??. Stevie Nicks was in town, and I thought might be time to take the plunge and go up to Highland Park to see her there. I had heard so much of that venue. All I can say about the Ravinia experience, about which I had heard so much all these years is wow! It became clear to me quickly that the word is out on Ravinia–NO SURPRISE there. I read that 600,000 attend events there annually. There was certainly a crowd on hand Thursday night. It was such a lovely Sept evening. What a crowd and what an interesting experience.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WGN News

Chicago city officials plan housing for Texas Migrants

CHICAGO — City officials have been planning housing locations for the migrants who were shipped from Texas this past week and there are some potential options. One of the potential housing locations for the migrants are the new Fire Police and Training Academy as well as the Harry S Truman College in Uptown. Two busses […]
CHICAGO, IL

